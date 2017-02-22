Westmoreland athletes of the week: Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick, Norwin's Danielle McMaster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robby Patrick

School: Ligonier Valley

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Patrick (31-1) defeated Central Martinsburg's Brock Biddle, 6-5, to capture his third District 6-AA title in the 152-pound weight class Saturday in Altoona. He will compete at the Southwest Regional at IUP on Friday and Saturday.

“I'm excited to get the win, but I'm excited to move onto regionals to compete and to be healthy,” he said. “I'm moving on now and getting ready for next weekend.”

How does it feel to capture three titles in a row?

I'm grateful and humble to win three titles, but I would like to have a state title more than a District 6 title. However, not many wrestlers get a chance to have one so I'm grateful for that.

How did it feel to capture the 100th victory of your career last weekend?

It's nice because it's a milestone. Not many people from Ligonier Valley have been able to do it. To me, it's just another win because I'm focused on the bigger picture.

What do you need to work on for the Southwest Regional tournament?

Work on my little things like getting my weight down throughout the week. I need to continue to work on my bottom position. You have to get out from the best kids and be able to ride the best kids.

How does your body feel at this point in the season compared to previous seasons?

I think I'm at 110 percent. I feel good, and I feel strong. I feel prepared. I feel like I'm in shape. I don't think I can be more prepared than I am now. I'm excited to see how things go.

What is your dream car?

I would like to get a 4x4 heavy duty truck because I grew up on a farm and I always had tractors. Right now, I have a Chevy Blazer so hopefully I will get that truck.

Danielle McMaster

School: Norwin

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: McMaster, who is averaging 12 points, scored 16 points to lead Norwin (16-5) to a 53-50 win over Peters Township in nonsection action Feb. 13. She scored 13 points Tuesday to lead Norwin to a 52-26 win over Butler in the WPIAL Class 6A first round.

“The game against Peters was a good matchup because it was against another top team,” she said. “It showed us how we would rank against other teams in the playoffs.”

What are your college plans for next season?

I have narrowed to a couple of schools. Three schools are Grove City, Slippery Rock or Robert Morris. I wouldn't play a sport at Robert Morris. I applied for full scholarship at Robert Morris. I also have an opportunity to play two sports or one.

How does it feel being the only returner starting from last year's championship team?

Our mindset hasn't changed. We are taking it one game at a time to get back to Pete. I have played with the seniors since the fourth grade. The goals are the same — to work hard.

What did you learn from the pair of losses to Penn Hills this season?

One thing we learned is that we were never out of any games. We learned to work hard at practice, and we learned we have to be scrappy. We can compete with teams like them.

What have you told your teammates about how to approach the playoffs?

We just need to approach it one game at a time. We want to approach the games in a set of four games to win to get to the Pete. We have to play every game like it's a championship game. We want to play until the buzzer because you know you are pretty much not out of any game.

What is your favorite book?

“To Kill A Mockingbird.” It has an important message on how you don't know someone until you know someone. I like the message of it because it has a lot of symbolism behind it.