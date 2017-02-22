Mars bowler Schell wins WPIBL singles title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Daniel Schell didn't take the easy route to the WPIBL finals Wednesday at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls. But he certainly was rewarded for his hard work.

The Mars bowler won a roll-off with two others to finish sixth in the qualifying round and then won three matches in the stepladder playoffs to secure the WPIBL boys singles title.

He defeated Moon's Jon Kleer, 195-188, in the finals.

Schell also defeated Hopewell's Collin Whiteman, 186-144, and Gateway's Joey Kalinowski, 185-137, in the playoffs.

The top 40 finishers in the qualifying round advanced to the regional tournament March 10 at Princess Lanes in Castle Shannon.

The group included Franklin Regional's Kyle Wilkinson (581 series), Cruz Fink (520), Jake Stoken (517) and Preston Hill (517); Hempfield's Jerome Konieczka (534); and Norwin's CJ Turek (552), Steven Furin (546) and Noah Turek (521). Wilkinson and Butler's Nick Huff tied Schell at the end of the qualifying round.

The WPIBL girls singles championships are Thursday at Princess Lanes.