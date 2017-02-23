Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Plum's Christman captures WPIBL title

Staff Report | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Plum junior Meghan Christman started and finished strong at the WPIBL girls singles bowling tournament Thursday at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

She threw a 263 in her first game of the qualifying round and ended with a 188-178 victory over freshman teammate Shannon Small in the finals to win the WPIBL singles title.

Plum senior Sarah Kirkpatrick also advanced to the stepladder playoffs, along with Vincentian's Shaolin Barr, Greensburg Salem's Mattie Mae White and Canon-McMillan's Jessica Cadez.

Small defeated Kirkpatrick, 216-190, and White beat Cadez, 196-174, in the first round; Small edged Barr, 161-146, and Christman beat White, 155-155 on a roll-off, in the semifinals.

The Plum trio was among the top 40 finishers in the qualifying round who advanced to the regional tournament March 10 at Princess Lanes.

Other regional qualifiers from Westmoreland County included Greensburg Salem's Gianna Brant (562 series) and Rachael Heater (546), Norwin's Ashley Krivansky (569) and Rachel Lundy (549), Hempfield's Teresa Dube (551) and Penn-Trafford's Dallys Clark (544).

