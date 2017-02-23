Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 23, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (18-5) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (18-5) at Plum, noon; Latrobe (19-3) vs. Butler (15-8) at Penn Hills, 2:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (19-3) vs. Woodland Hills (15-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Mars (14-8) vs. Laurel Highlands (18-5) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (18-4) vs. Hampton (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Moon (17-5) vs. Franklin Regional (13-10) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-6) vs. Gateway (11-12) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

New Castle (20-2) vs. McGuffey (18-5) at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Central Valley (13-9) vs. Belle Vernon (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, noon; Quaker Valley (20-2) vs. South Fayette (13-10) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Beaver Falls (11-8) vs. Indiana (16-7) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's results

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 55, Riverside 32

Lincoln Park 71, Seton-La Salle 70

Shady Side Academy 40, Southmoreland 37

Washington 42, Aliquippa 27

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-6); Washington (20-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-5)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (16-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (19-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Summit Academy (9-12) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (17-4) vs. Jeannette (12-11) at Northgate, 8 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's results

Imani Christian 92, Cornell 57

Monessen 79, Eden Christian 61

Union 60, Clairton 54

Vincentian Academy 44, Rochester 42

Semifinals

Times, sites TBD

Monessen (16-7) vs. Union (18-6); Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Imani Christian (14-6)

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

SaturdayÃ­s schedule

Hollidaysburg vs. Central Mountain at Mt. Aloysius College, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Thursday's results

Times to be determined

Central Martinsburg 56, Tyrone 51

Johnstown 63, Huntingdon 46

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Central Martinsburg vs. Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday's result

Juniata 45, Mount Union 38

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Richland vs. Bellwood-Antis; Juniata vs. Central Cambria

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's results

Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Homer Center 59

Bishop McCort 69, Portage 40

Purchase Line 38, Penns Manor 26

United 50, Moshannon Valley 47

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Bishop McCort vs. Purchase Line; United vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

Class A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Juniata Valley at Saltsburg; Ferndale vs. Williamsburg

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Semifinals

FridayÃ­s schedule

Allderdice vs. McDowell at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

SWCAC playoffs

Saturday's schedule

Cheswick Christian vs. Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

North Allegheny (21-1) vs. Hempfield (14-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Norwin (17-5) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (17-6) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-2) vs. Peters Township (14-8) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11) at Plum, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6) at North Allegheny, noon; Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's results

Beaver 58, Keystone Oaks 45

Blackhawk 67, Freeport 44

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 51, Central Valley 45

South Park 64, Ambridge 57

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Beaver (17-5); Blackhawk (15-8) vs. South Park (16-8)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Bishop Canevin (16-5) vs. Riverside (18-5) at North Hills, noon; Mohawk (16-5) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (22-0) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (21-1) vs. Charleroi (19-9) at North Hills, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's results

Chartiers-Houston 60, Leechburg 44

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Brentwood 47

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, California 39

Vincentian Academy 59, Washington 30

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Semifinals

Chartiers-Houston (21-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5); Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-5)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Winchester Thurston (18-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-12) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; West Greene (18-4) vs. Rochester (14-7) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Cornell (18-4) vs. Geibel (10-11) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (15-7) vs. St. Joseph (16-7) at Cardinal Wuerl North catholic, 6:30 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Altoona vs. State College at Tyrone, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Obama Academy vs. Bellefonte at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Forest Hills vs. Bedford at Mt. Aloysius College, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's results

Everett 57, Juniata 27

Penns Valley 57, Central Martinsburg 54

Tyrone 54, Central Cambria 47

West Shamokin 41, Penn Cambria 27

Semifinals

Times, sites TBD

Tyrone vs. Penns Valley; West Shamokin vs. Everett

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. Blairsville; Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bellwood-Antis

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's results

Bishop Carroll 61, Harmony 23

Juniata Valley 68, Blacklick Valley 13

Saltsburg at Portage, ppd.

Williamsburg 42, Glendale 31

Friday's schedule

Saltsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Bishop Carroll vs. Williamsburg; Juniata Valley vs. Portage/Saltsburg

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Semifinals

FridayÃ­s schedule

Allderdice vs. McDowell at Carrick, 6 p.m.

SWCAC playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday's results

Aquinas Academy 45, Cheswick Christian 23

Evangel Heights at Portersville Christian (n)

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Aquinas Academy vs. Evangel Heights/Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 5 p.m.

Bowling

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIBL singles championship

Stepladder playoffs

First round

Shannon Small, Plum, d. Sarah Kirkpatrick, Plum, 216-190; Mattie May White, Greensburg Salem, d. Jessica Cadez, Canon-McMillan, 196-174

Semifinals

Shannon Small, Plum d. Shaolin Barr, Valley, 161-146; Meghan Christman, Plum d. Mattie May White, Greensburg Salem, 151-151

Finals

Shannon Small, Plum d. Meghan Christman, Plum 188-178

*Christman won roll-off to advance to finals

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Armstrong 8, Upper St. Clair 5

Butler at Canon-McMillan (n)

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park (n)

Class AA

Plum 10, Bishop Canevin 0

Class A

Freeport 9, Greensburg Salem 3

Indiana 11, Norwin 3

South Fayette 6, South Park 0

Westmont Hilltop 3, Serra Catholic 2

Division II

Central valley 7, Ringgold 3

Morgantown 5, Trinity 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Blackhawk (n)

Friday's schedule

Class AA

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

