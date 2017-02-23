High school scores, schedules for Feb. 23, 2017
Updated 7 minutes ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (18-5) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (18-5) at Plum, noon; Latrobe (19-3) vs. Butler (15-8) at Penn Hills, 2:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (19-3) vs. Woodland Hills (15-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Mars (14-8) vs. Laurel Highlands (18-5) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (18-4) vs. Hampton (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Moon (17-5) vs. Franklin Regional (13-10) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-6) vs. Gateway (11-12) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
New Castle (20-2) vs. McGuffey (18-5) at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Central Valley (13-9) vs. Belle Vernon (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, noon; Quaker Valley (20-2) vs. South Fayette (13-10) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Beaver Falls (11-8) vs. Indiana (16-7) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's results
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 55, Riverside 32
Lincoln Park 71, Seton-La Salle 70
Shady Side Academy 40, Southmoreland 37
Washington 42, Aliquippa 27
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-6); Washington (20-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-5)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (16-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (19-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Summit Academy (9-12) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (17-4) vs. Jeannette (12-11) at Northgate, 8 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's results
Imani Christian 92, Cornell 57
Monessen 79, Eden Christian 61
Union 60, Clairton 54
Vincentian Academy 44, Rochester 42
Semifinals
Times, sites TBD
Monessen (16-7) vs. Union (18-6); Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Imani Christian (14-6)
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
SaturdayÃs schedule
Hollidaysburg vs. Central Mountain at Mt. Aloysius College, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Thursday's results
Times to be determined
Central Martinsburg 56, Tyrone 51
Johnstown 63, Huntingdon 46
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Central Martinsburg vs. Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday's result
Juniata 45, Mount Union 38
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Richland vs. Bellwood-Antis; Juniata vs. Central Cambria
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's results
Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Homer Center 59
Bishop McCort 69, Portage 40
Purchase Line 38, Penns Manor 26
United 50, Moshannon Valley 47
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Bishop McCort vs. Purchase Line; United vs. Bishop Guilfoyle
Class A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Juniata Valley at Saltsburg; Ferndale vs. Williamsburg
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Semifinals
FridayÃs schedule
Allderdice vs. McDowell at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
SWCAC playoffs
Saturday's schedule
Cheswick Christian vs. Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
North Allegheny (21-1) vs. Hempfield (14-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Norwin (17-5) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (17-6) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-2) vs. Peters Township (14-8) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11) at Plum, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6) at North Allegheny, noon; Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's results
Beaver 58, Keystone Oaks 45
Blackhawk 67, Freeport 44
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 51, Central Valley 45
South Park 64, Ambridge 57
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Beaver (17-5); Blackhawk (15-8) vs. South Park (16-8)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Bishop Canevin (16-5) vs. Riverside (18-5) at North Hills, noon; Mohawk (16-5) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (22-0) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (21-1) vs. Charleroi (19-9) at North Hills, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's results
Chartiers-Houston 60, Leechburg 44
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Brentwood 47
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, California 39
Vincentian Academy 59, Washington 30
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Semifinals
Chartiers-Houston (21-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5); Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-5)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Winchester Thurston (18-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-12) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; West Greene (18-4) vs. Rochester (14-7) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Cornell (18-4) vs. Geibel (10-11) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (15-7) vs. St. Joseph (16-7) at Cardinal Wuerl North catholic, 6:30 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Altoona vs. State College at Tyrone, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Obama Academy vs. Bellefonte at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Forest Hills vs. Bedford at Mt. Aloysius College, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's results
Everett 57, Juniata 27
Penns Valley 57, Central Martinsburg 54
Tyrone 54, Central Cambria 47
West Shamokin 41, Penn Cambria 27
Semifinals
Times, sites TBD
Tyrone vs. Penns Valley; West Shamokin vs. Everett
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Bishop McCort vs. Blairsville; Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bellwood-Antis
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's results
Bishop Carroll 61, Harmony 23
Juniata Valley 68, Blacklick Valley 13
Saltsburg at Portage, ppd.
Williamsburg 42, Glendale 31
Friday's schedule
Saltsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Bishop Carroll vs. Williamsburg; Juniata Valley vs. Portage/Saltsburg
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Semifinals
FridayÃs schedule
Allderdice vs. McDowell at Carrick, 6 p.m.
SWCAC playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday's results
Aquinas Academy 45, Cheswick Christian 23
Evangel Heights at Portersville Christian (n)
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Aquinas Academy vs. Evangel Heights/Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 5 p.m.
Bowling
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIBL singles championship
Stepladder playoffs
First round
Shannon Small, Plum, d. Sarah Kirkpatrick, Plum, 216-190; Mattie May White, Greensburg Salem, d. Jessica Cadez, Canon-McMillan, 196-174
Semifinals
Shannon Small, Plum d. Shaolin Barr, Valley, 161-146; Meghan Christman, Plum d. Mattie May White, Greensburg Salem, 151-151
Finals
Shannon Small, Plum d. Meghan Christman, Plum 188-178
*Christman won roll-off to advance to finals
Hockey
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Armstrong 8, Upper St. Clair 5
Butler at Canon-McMillan (n)
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park (n)
Class AA
Plum 10, Bishop Canevin 0
Class A
Freeport 9, Greensburg Salem 3
Indiana 11, Norwin 3
South Fayette 6, South Park 0
Westmont Hilltop 3, Serra Catholic 2
Division II
Central valley 7, Ringgold 3
Morgantown 5, Trinity 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Blackhawk (n)
Friday's schedule
Class AA
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.