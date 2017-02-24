High school scores, schedules for Feb. 24, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (18-5) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (18-5) at Plum, noon; Latrobe (19-3) vs. Butler (15-8) at Penn Hills, 2:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (19-3) vs. Woodland Hills (15-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Chartiers Valley 46, Gateway 43 (OT)
Hampton 78, McKeesport 70
Mars 64, Laurel Highlands 47
Moon 75, Franklin Regional 61
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Mars (15-8) vs. Hampton (15-9); Moon (18-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-6)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
New Castle (20-2) vs. McGuffey (18-5) at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Central Valley (13-9) vs. Belle Vernon (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, noon; Quaker Valley (20-2) vs. South Fayette (13-10) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Beaver Falls (11-8) vs. Indiana (16-7) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Washington (20-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Bishop Canevin 85, Summit Academy 54
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Neshannock 37
Sewickley Academy 80, Jeannette 51
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 71, Chartiers-Houston 39
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Greensburg Central Catholic (23-0) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6); Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Sewickley Academy (18-4)
Class A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Monessen (16-7) vs. Union (18-6) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Imani Christian (14-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday's result
State College 73, Altoona 47
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Hollidaysburg vs. Central Mountain at Mt. Aloysius College, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Central Martinsburg vs. Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Richland vs. Bellwood-Antis; Juniata vs. Central Cambria
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Bishop McCort vs. Purchase Line; United vs. Bishop Guilfoyle
Class A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Juniata Valley at Saltsburg; Ferndale vs. Williamsburg
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Semifinals
Friday's result
Allderdice 62, Erie McDowell 44
Consolation
Time, date, site TBD
Allderdice vs. Altoona
SWCAC playoffs
Saturday's schedule
Cheswick Christian vs. Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Bethel Park 52, Pine-Richland 44
Mt. Lebanon 47, Norwin 44
North Allegheny 40, Hempfield 16
Penn Hills 58, Peters Township 55 (OT)
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
North Allegheny (22-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5); Bethel Park (18-6) vs. Penn Hills (21-2)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11) at Plum, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6) at North Allegheny, noon; Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Beaver (17-5) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.; Blackhawk (15-8) vs. South Park (16-8) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Bishop Canevin (16-5) vs. Riverside (18-5) at North Hills, noon; Mohawk (16-5) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (22-0) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (21-1) vs. Charleroi (19-9) at North Hills, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Chartiers-Houston (21-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5); Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-5)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Cornell 64, Geibel 33
St. Joseph 69, Quigley Catholic 65
West Greene 51, Rochester 37
Winchester Thurston 52, Sewickley Academy 32
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Winchester Thurston (19-1) vs. West Greene (19-4); Cornell (19-4) vs. St. Joseph (17-7)
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday's result
Altoona 54, State College 42
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Obama Academy vs. Bellefonte at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Forest Hills vs. Bedford at Mt. Aloysius College, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Times, sites TBD
Tyrone vs. Penns Valley; West Shamokin vs. Everett
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Bishop McCort vs. Blairsville; Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bellwood-Antis
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday's result
Portage 50, Saltsburg 32
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Bishop Carroll vs. Williamsburg; Juniata Valley vs. Portage
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Semifinals
Friday's result
Erie McDowell 59, Allderdice 45
Consolation
Time, date, site TBD
State College vs. Erie McDowell
SWCAC playoffs
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Aquinas Academy vs. Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 5 p.m.
Diving
WPIAL championships
Class AA
At Moon
Boys
1. Trevor Mahoney, South Fayette, 427.05; 2. John Ek, Laurel Highlands, 426.15; 3. Andrew Cestra, Beaver, 360.10; 4. Dylan Rice, Laurel Highlands, 286.30; 5. Gavin Guern, Elizabeth Forward, 272.10; 6. Shane O'Donnell, South Fayette, 208.65
Girls
1. Ava Talorico, Beaver, 392.35; 2. Anna Vogt, Ringgold, 345.75; 3. Jamieson Elia, Blackhawk, 288.35; 4. Katrinia Wilhelm, Elizabeth Forward, 280.15; 5. Jordan Vasko, Elizabeth Forward, 273.85; 6. Ary Napora, Knoch, 264.95
*The top six finishers advance to the PIAA championship meet.
Hockey
Friday's result
Class AA
Latrobe 7, Penn-Trafford 5
Wrestling
PIAA Southwest Regional
At IUP
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
106: Kaden Cassidy (Bishop McCort) p. Damian George (Mt. Pleasant), 2:37; Allen Simmons (Cambria Heights) d. Ethan Kauffman (St. Joseph's), 7-0; Josh Boozel (Mt. Union) t.f. Kace Sabedra (Derry), 17-2 (4:13); Trent Valovchik (Burrell) d. Baylor Shunk (Penns Valley), 7-5.
113: Derrick Christie (Westmont-Hilltop) d. Garret Cornell (Everett), 5-3; Z.J. Ward (Freedom) m.d. Doug Bittner (Mt.Pleasant), 13-1; Dylan Williams (Chestnut Ridge) p. Sebastian Kekich (Bishop McCort), 2:33; Manny Dovshek (Bentworth) p. Byron Daubert (Forest Hills), 0:55.
120: Darren Yearick (Penns Valley) m.d. Keaton Furry (North Star), 9-0; Trent Bechtold (Burrell) d. Jimmy Gwyer (Beth-Center), 6-2; Brian Dawson (Hope for Hyndman) d. Jett Pattison (McGuffey), 4-2; Jacob Powers (St. Joseph's) d. Conner Polacek (Westmont-Hilltop), 6-0.
126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) p. Austin Mihalchik (Mt. Pleasant), 1:23; Shawn Broadway (Derry) d. Nick Candelore (Fort Cherry), 3-1; Dillan Jeffrey (Burrell) m.d. Izac Benson (Huntingdon), 13-0; John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) p. Hunter Kern (Juniata Valley), 0:32.
132: Liam Flaherty (Everett) d. Dylan Confer (West Branch), 3-2; Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph's) d. Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City), 2-1; Carnell Andrews (Bishop McCort) p. Scott Miller (Chestnut Ridge), 0:55; Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Charlie Beatty (Marion Center), 4-3.
138: Max Murin (Central Cambria) p. Chase Komara (Freedom), 1:36; Josh Kuslock (Chartiers-Houston) p. Trey Weinell (Derry), 1:42; Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) m.d. Tyler Scott (Huntingdon), 9-0; Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) m.d. Austin Lee (Berlin-Brothersvalley), 11-3.
145: Justin Mccoy (Chestnut Ridge) m.d. Corey Christie (Burrell), 16-6; Dallas Bulsak (South Park) d. Challen Cornetto (Marion Center), 7-1; Jared Hurd (Penns Valley) d. Tristen Graeff (Hope for Hyndman), 4-2; Kody Komara (Freedom) d. Joe Demor (South Side Beaver), 7-2.
152: Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley) t.f. Shaun Gates (Burrell), 16-0 (2:51); Jon Dale (Moshannon Valley) d. Cole Sossong (Portage), 2-0; Brock Biddle (Central Martinsburg) t.f. Alec Supanick (North Star), 15-0 (2:24); Logan Witwicki (Carlynton) d. Derek Yingling (West Branch), 3-2.
160: Morgan Deremer (Chestnut Ridge) t.f. Abraham Allebach (Penns Valley), 21-6 (5:34); Seth Baney (Huntingdon) d. Jaden Datz (Southmoreland), 4-1; Hunter Jones (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Christian Clutter (McGuffey), 6-4; Larry Brown (Moshannon Valley) d. Cody Jenkins (South Allegheny), 2-1.
170: Jacob Oliver (Huntingdon) p. Jacob Ramsey (Central Valley), 1:14; Jarred Stoy (Penn Cambria) p. Gavin Wills (Everett), 5:52; R.J. Hall (Chartiers-Houston) p. Carmen Gett (Marion Center), 5:00; Jared McGill (Chestnut Ridge) t.f. Kyle Myers (West Branch), 18-2 4:09.
182: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) t.f. Garrett Gabel (Juniata), 15-0 (2:20); Christian Hutzell (Meyersdale) p. Brad Smith (Marion Center), 5:42; Anthony Marra (Burrell) d. Austin Barber (Johnstown), 3-2; Dominic Deluca (Derry) d. Wes Graham (Everett), 6-3.
195: Anthony Walters (Bishop McCort) p. Jared Smith (Central Martinsburg), 0:54; Tyler Stine (Summit Academy) d. Austin Crouse (Chestnut Ridge), 4-3; Exree Loe (Johnstown) d. Bryson Miller (Freedom), 6-4; Jerry Moore (Blairsville) d. Hunter Tremain (North Star), 8-3.
220: Josiah Jones (Bishop McCort) p. Jake Walker (South Fayette), 2:14; Noah Wiencek (Derry) d. Brandon Greise (Bedford), 2-1; Landon Fisher (Huntingdon) d. Mason Augustine (North Star), 2-1; Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver) d. Riley Miller (United), 9-3.
285: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) p. Brett Leydig (South Park), 0:59; Nate Martin (Central Cambria) d. Trey Lober (Chartiers-Houston), 1-0; Nick Winfield (Southern Huntingdon) d. David Schuffert (Valley), 3-2 UTB; Toby Cahill (Berlin-Brothersvalley) p. Ed Shingle (McGuffey), 2:58.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.