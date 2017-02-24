Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 24, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (18-5) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (18-5) at Plum, noon; Latrobe (19-3) vs. Butler (15-8) at Penn Hills, 2:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (19-3) vs. Woodland Hills (15-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday's results

Chartiers Valley 46, Gateway 43 (OT)

Hampton 78, McKeesport 70

Mars 64, Laurel Highlands 47

Moon 75, Franklin Regional 61

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Mars (15-8) vs. Hampton (15-9); Moon (18-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-6)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

New Castle (20-2) vs. McGuffey (18-5) at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Central Valley (13-9) vs. Belle Vernon (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, noon; Quaker Valley (20-2) vs. South Fayette (13-10) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Beaver Falls (11-8) vs. Indiana (16-7) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Washington (20-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday's results

Bishop Canevin 85, Summit Academy 54

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Neshannock 37

Sewickley Academy 80, Jeannette 51

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 71, Chartiers-Houston 39

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Greensburg Central Catholic (23-0) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6); Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Sewickley Academy (18-4)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Monessen (16-7) vs. Union (18-6) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Imani Christian (14-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday's result

State College 73, Altoona 47

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Hollidaysburg vs. Central Mountain at Mt. Aloysius College, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Central Martinsburg vs. Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Richland vs. Bellwood-Antis; Juniata vs. Central Cambria

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Bishop McCort vs. Purchase Line; United vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

Class A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Juniata Valley at Saltsburg; Ferndale vs. Williamsburg

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Semifinals

Friday's result

Allderdice 62, Erie McDowell 44

Consolation

Time, date, site TBD

Allderdice vs. Altoona

SWCAC playoffs

Saturday's schedule

Cheswick Christian vs. Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday's results

Bethel Park 52, Pine-Richland 44

Mt. Lebanon 47, Norwin 44

North Allegheny 40, Hempfield 16

Penn Hills 58, Peters Township 55 (OT)

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

North Allegheny (22-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5); Bethel Park (18-6) vs. Penn Hills (21-2)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11) at Plum, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6) at North Allegheny, noon; Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Beaver (17-5) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.; Blackhawk (15-8) vs. South Park (16-8) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Bishop Canevin (16-5) vs. Riverside (18-5) at North Hills, noon; Mohawk (16-5) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (22-0) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (21-1) vs. Charleroi (19-9) at North Hills, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Chartiers-Houston (21-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5); Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-5)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday's results

Cornell 64, Geibel 33

St. Joseph 69, Quigley Catholic 65

West Greene 51, Rochester 37

Winchester Thurston 52, Sewickley Academy 32

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Winchester Thurston (19-1) vs. West Greene (19-4); Cornell (19-4) vs. St. Joseph (17-7)

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday's result

Altoona 54, State College 42

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Obama Academy vs. Bellefonte at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Forest Hills vs. Bedford at Mt. Aloysius College, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Times, sites TBD

Tyrone vs. Penns Valley; West Shamokin vs. Everett

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. Blairsville; Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bellwood-Antis

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday's result

Portage 50, Saltsburg 32

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Bishop Carroll vs. Williamsburg; Juniata Valley vs. Portage

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Semifinals

Friday's result

Erie McDowell 59, Allderdice 45

Consolation

Time, date, site TBD

State College vs. Erie McDowell

SWCAC playoffs

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Aquinas Academy vs. Portersville Christian at Geneva College, 5 p.m.

Diving

WPIAL championships

Class AA

At Moon

Boys

1. Trevor Mahoney, South Fayette, 427.05; 2. John Ek, Laurel Highlands, 426.15; 3. Andrew Cestra, Beaver, 360.10; 4. Dylan Rice, Laurel Highlands, 286.30; 5. Gavin Guern, Elizabeth Forward, 272.10; 6. Shane O'Donnell, South Fayette, 208.65

Girls

1. Ava Talorico, Beaver, 392.35; 2. Anna Vogt, Ringgold, 345.75; 3. Jamieson Elia, Blackhawk, 288.35; 4. Katrinia Wilhelm, Elizabeth Forward, 280.15; 5. Jordan Vasko, Elizabeth Forward, 273.85; 6. Ary Napora, Knoch, 264.95

*The top six finishers advance to the PIAA championship meet.

Hockey

Friday's result

Class AA

Latrobe 7, Penn-Trafford 5

Wrestling

PIAA Southwest Regional

At IUP

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Friday's results

106: Kaden Cassidy (Bishop McCort) p. Damian George (Mt. Pleasant), 2:37; Allen Simmons (Cambria Heights) d. Ethan Kauffman (St. Joseph's), 7-0; Josh Boozel (Mt. Union) t.f. Kace Sabedra (Derry), 17-2 (4:13); Trent Valovchik (Burrell) d. Baylor Shunk (Penns Valley), 7-5.

113: Derrick Christie (Westmont-Hilltop) d. Garret Cornell (Everett), 5-3; Z.J. Ward (Freedom) m.d. Doug Bittner (Mt.Pleasant), 13-1; Dylan Williams (Chestnut Ridge) p. Sebastian Kekich (Bishop McCort), 2:33; Manny Dovshek (Bentworth) p. Byron Daubert (Forest Hills), 0:55.

120: Darren Yearick (Penns Valley) m.d. Keaton Furry (North Star), 9-0; Trent Bechtold (Burrell) d. Jimmy Gwyer (Beth-Center), 6-2; Brian Dawson (Hope for Hyndman) d. Jett Pattison (McGuffey), 4-2; Jacob Powers (St. Joseph's) d. Conner Polacek (Westmont-Hilltop), 6-0.

126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) p. Austin Mihalchik (Mt. Pleasant), 1:23; Shawn Broadway (Derry) d. Nick Candelore (Fort Cherry), 3-1; Dillan Jeffrey (Burrell) m.d. Izac Benson (Huntingdon), 13-0; John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) p. Hunter Kern (Juniata Valley), 0:32.

132: Liam Flaherty (Everett) d. Dylan Confer (West Branch), 3-2; Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph's) d. Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City), 2-1; Carnell Andrews (Bishop McCort) p. Scott Miller (Chestnut Ridge), 0:55; Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Charlie Beatty (Marion Center), 4-3.

138: Max Murin (Central Cambria) p. Chase Komara (Freedom), 1:36; Josh Kuslock (Chartiers-Houston) p. Trey Weinell (Derry), 1:42; Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) m.d. Tyler Scott (Huntingdon), 9-0; Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) m.d. Austin Lee (Berlin-Brothersvalley), 11-3.

145: Justin Mccoy (Chestnut Ridge) m.d. Corey Christie (Burrell), 16-6; Dallas Bulsak (South Park) d. Challen Cornetto (Marion Center), 7-1; Jared Hurd (Penns Valley) d. Tristen Graeff (Hope for Hyndman), 4-2; Kody Komara (Freedom) d. Joe Demor (South Side Beaver), 7-2.

152: Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley) t.f. Shaun Gates (Burrell), 16-0 (2:51); Jon Dale (Moshannon Valley) d. Cole Sossong (Portage), 2-0; Brock Biddle (Central Martinsburg) t.f. Alec Supanick (North Star), 15-0 (2:24); Logan Witwicki (Carlynton) d. Derek Yingling (West Branch), 3-2.

160: Morgan Deremer (Chestnut Ridge) t.f. Abraham Allebach (Penns Valley), 21-6 (5:34); Seth Baney (Huntingdon) d. Jaden Datz (Southmoreland), 4-1; Hunter Jones (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Christian Clutter (McGuffey), 6-4; Larry Brown (Moshannon Valley) d. Cody Jenkins (South Allegheny), 2-1.

170: Jacob Oliver (Huntingdon) p. Jacob Ramsey (Central Valley), 1:14; Jarred Stoy (Penn Cambria) p. Gavin Wills (Everett), 5:52; R.J. Hall (Chartiers-Houston) p. Carmen Gett (Marion Center), 5:00; Jared McGill (Chestnut Ridge) t.f. Kyle Myers (West Branch), 18-2 4:09.

182: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) t.f. Garrett Gabel (Juniata), 15-0 (2:20); Christian Hutzell (Meyersdale) p. Brad Smith (Marion Center), 5:42; Anthony Marra (Burrell) d. Austin Barber (Johnstown), 3-2; Dominic Deluca (Derry) d. Wes Graham (Everett), 6-3.

195: Anthony Walters (Bishop McCort) p. Jared Smith (Central Martinsburg), 0:54; Tyler Stine (Summit Academy) d. Austin Crouse (Chestnut Ridge), 4-3; Exree Loe (Johnstown) d. Bryson Miller (Freedom), 6-4; Jerry Moore (Blairsville) d. Hunter Tremain (North Star), 8-3.

220: Josiah Jones (Bishop McCort) p. Jake Walker (South Fayette), 2:14; Noah Wiencek (Derry) d. Brandon Greise (Bedford), 2-1; Landon Fisher (Huntingdon) d. Mason Augustine (North Star), 2-1; Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver) d. Riley Miller (United), 9-3.

285: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) p. Brett Leydig (South Park), 0:59; Nate Martin (Central Cambria) d. Trey Lober (Chartiers-Houston), 1-0; Nick Winfield (Southern Huntingdon) d. David Schuffert (Valley), 3-2 UTB; Toby Cahill (Berlin-Brothersvalley) p. Ed Shingle (McGuffey), 2:58.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

