Stew says: Talking sports with my buddy Duke

The phone rang early on Saturday. It was the familiar voice of Duke Montour, a true sports nut:

Duke: Hey Stewsie, what's the haps?

Me: No haps, Duke. What's with you?

Duke: No haps here. Hey, I heard your column is back?

Me: That's true.

Duke: Haven't your readers suffered enough? Aren't you media guys the enemy of the people?

Me: I am an enemy of those who post selfies and food porn and those who expect me to maintain a neat and tidy house. Talk sports, Duke.

Duke: Hey, what did you think about the Super Bowl?

Me: I fell asleep with the Patriots down 28-9. I was stunned the next morning. Brady and Belichick will go down as the best QB-coach combo of all time.

Duke: I bet the Steeler fans were in a tizzy.

Me: Yep, there were a lot of anti-Patriot posts on social media when the Patriots were getting thumped. He who laughs last, ya know?

Duke: So how's the college basketball scene up there?

Me: Aside from West Virginia, it's been dark and gloomy. Pitt's average at best, and Robert Morris, Duquesne and Penn State are nothing to write home about.

Duke: No NCAA bids on the horizon?

Me: At best, Pitt will get an NIT bid. If they win it, they can proudly chant, “We're No. 69.” If they get a bid to the CBA tournament and win it, they can strut around knowing they're No. 101.

Duke: So who do you like in March Madness?

Me: I've got to see who gets in, but I like Purdue as a dark horse and I think UCLA will make some noise. WVU has one of the best and most underrated coaches in Bob Huggins. I can see them sticking around for a while.

Duke: How about the high school basketball outlook?

Me: Shady Side Academy is in the semifinals in its class, and Fox Chapel lost a tough one in the quarterfinals. We still have wrestling and swimming playoffs coming up, and I think both schools will acquit themselves proudly.

Duke: Hey, Martin. What's going on with the Pirates' Jung Ho Kang? Will he be playing? What's the public thinking about it?

Me: It's still up in the air, Duke. He has a trial coming up. The Buccos better get an insurance player just in case. It's crazy. There's not too much public outrage around here. I think people were more upset with Antonio Brown's video than they were about Kang's third DUI. Sad to say, but if he is able to buy his way out, uh, I mean avoid any jail time, he'll be welcomed back with open arms and a loud ovation on opening day.

Duke: Did the Pirates make any worthwhile free-agent signings?

Me: Of course not. You should know better than to ask that. I expect another John Jaso-type of signing or signings once spring training kicks into full gear. I just hope they're not starting to backslide.

Duke: OK, Stew. Now if the college basketball season ended today, who would be your four top seeds?

Me: Gonzaga, Duke, UCLA and North Carolina. My top four seeds for the CBA would be Pitt, the Tucker Wingnuts, the Northeastern Idaho Boll Weevils and the Louisiana Swampland Institute Lampreys.

Duke: How did the college football recruiting pan out for Pitt and Penn State?

Me: Penn State was a runaway winner. That's enough about that, Duke.

Duke: OK, Mr. Stewart. And hey, I was just kidding about your columns. Nobody has ever said anything bad about them, as far as you know.

Me: Gee, thanks, Duke.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.