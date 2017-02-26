Stew says: Talking sports with my buddy Duke
The phone rang early on Saturday. It was the familiar voice of Duke Montour, a true sports nut:
Duke: Hey Stewsie, what's the haps?
Me: No haps, Duke. What's with you?
Duke: No haps here. Hey, I heard your column is back?
Me: That's true.
Duke: Haven't your readers suffered enough? Aren't you media guys the enemy of the people?
Me: I am an enemy of those who post selfies and food porn and those who expect me to maintain a neat and tidy house. Talk sports, Duke.
Duke: Hey, what did you think about the Super Bowl?
Me: I fell asleep with the Patriots down 28-9. I was stunned the next morning. Brady and Belichick will go down as the best QB-coach combo of all time.
Duke: I bet the Steeler fans were in a tizzy.
Me: Yep, there were a lot of anti-Patriot posts on social media when the Patriots were getting thumped. He who laughs last, ya know?
Duke: So how's the college basketball scene up there?
Me: Aside from West Virginia, it's been dark and gloomy. Pitt's average at best, and Robert Morris, Duquesne and Penn State are nothing to write home about.
Duke: No NCAA bids on the horizon?
Me: At best, Pitt will get an NIT bid. If they win it, they can proudly chant, “We're No. 69.” If they get a bid to the CBA tournament and win it, they can strut around knowing they're No. 101.
Duke: So who do you like in March Madness?
Me: I've got to see who gets in, but I like Purdue as a dark horse and I think UCLA will make some noise. WVU has one of the best and most underrated coaches in Bob Huggins. I can see them sticking around for a while.
Duke: How about the high school basketball outlook?
Me: Shady Side Academy is in the semifinals in its class, and Fox Chapel lost a tough one in the quarterfinals. We still have wrestling and swimming playoffs coming up, and I think both schools will acquit themselves proudly.
Duke: Hey, Martin. What's going on with the Pirates' Jung Ho Kang? Will he be playing? What's the public thinking about it?
Me: It's still up in the air, Duke. He has a trial coming up. The Buccos better get an insurance player just in case. It's crazy. There's not too much public outrage around here. I think people were more upset with Antonio Brown's video than they were about Kang's third DUI. Sad to say, but if he is able to buy his way out, uh, I mean avoid any jail time, he'll be welcomed back with open arms and a loud ovation on opening day.
Duke: Did the Pirates make any worthwhile free-agent signings?
Me: Of course not. You should know better than to ask that. I expect another John Jaso-type of signing or signings once spring training kicks into full gear. I just hope they're not starting to backslide.
Duke: OK, Stew. Now if the college basketball season ended today, who would be your four top seeds?
Me: Gonzaga, Duke, UCLA and North Carolina. My top four seeds for the CBA would be Pitt, the Tucker Wingnuts, the Northeastern Idaho Boll Weevils and the Louisiana Swampland Institute Lampreys.
Duke: How did the college football recruiting pan out for Pitt and Penn State?
Me: Penn State was a runaway winner. That's enough about that, Duke.
Duke: OK, Mr. Stewart. And hey, I was just kidding about your columns. Nobody has ever said anything bad about them, as far as you know.
Me: Gee, thanks, Duke.
Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.