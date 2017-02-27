Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Five Norwin bowlers advance to regionals

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Five Norwin bowlers earned a trip to the West Regional tournament with their performances last week during the WPIBL singles championships.

Freshman Ashley Krivansky threw a 569 series to finish 12th, and sophomore Rachel Lundy was 19th (549).

On the boys side, freshman C.J. Turek finished 23rd with a 552 series, junior Steven Furin was 27th (546) and Noah Turek took 32nd (521), as each qualified for the regional tournament, which will be held March 10 at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

Hockey

The Norwin hockey team capped its season with an 11-3 loss to Indiana last Thursday.

Jacob Dally had two goals and Dan Good added a goal for the Knights. Bryce Hegedus, Logan Cibak and Anthony Wright had assists. Jarrod Hernandez made 48 saves.

The Knights finished 2-14-2 and in eighth place in the East Division in Class A. The top seven teams in each division advanced to the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs.

