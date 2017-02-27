Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Penn-Trafford's Wagner places 4th at PTFCA state meet

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner had a strong finish at Saturday's Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association indoor championships at Penn State.

He placed fourth in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.14 seconds.

Bowling

Penn-Trafford sophomore Dallys Clark finished 23rd at the WPIBL girls bowling singles championships last week to earn a spot at the West Regional tournament.

She threw a three-game series of 544. The regional tournament will be held March 10 at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

Hockey

The Penn-Trafford hockey team capped its season Friday with a 7-5 loss to Latrobe.

Joseph Vecchio had two goals and two assists, Nathan Mickey had a goal and three assists, and Matthew Simkovic Jr. and Justin Proskin also scored for the Warriors.

The Warriors, who lost four of their final five games, finished the season 7-12 and in sixth place in the Class AA East Division. The top five teams advanced to the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs.

