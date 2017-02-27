Baldwin's Muhammad places second in section tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did you know that:

• Baldwin senior grappler Amir Muhammad was a runner-up at 113 pounds in the Section 2-AAA tournament Saturday at Connellsville?

Two other Baldwin wrestlers, senior Cameron Allgeier (132) and junior Gehrig Hutchison (170), corralled third place in their respective weight classes, while junior Jamil Khalil (160) placed fourth.

The top five finishers in each weight class from each section qualify for the WPIAL championships to be held this weekend at Canon-McMillan.

• Brentwood juniors Emily Vickless and Kylie Brunsell turned in top-10 finishes last week at the WPIAL Class AA girls diving championships at Moon?

Vickless placed seventh with a 259.6 total score; Brunsell ended up 10th with a 247.95 score.

• Four freshman members of the Thomas Jefferson gymnastics team competed at the WPIAL championships this year for the first times in their careers?

Natalie Galioto, Demi Kondos, Natalie Moore and Julia Putignano are freshman gymnasts at TJ.

“My first WPIAL championship meet was very long,” Galioto said. “Because our team made it to the team competition, we had to compete Friday night and all day on Saturday. On Friday, it seemed to go a lot faster because the Baldwin team and independents that go to our gym made signs and came to cheer us on.”

• Senior forward Paul Knerr scored what proved-to-be-the conference-clinching goal for the Baldwin hockey team last week in a 3-3 tie with South Fayette in overtime at the Mt. Lebanon Recreation Center?

Knerr netted the Highlanders' third goal of the game early in the third period. The tie clinched first place for Baldwin in the Western Conference of the PIHL Class A division.

Nick Antonio and Dan Figura also scored goals for the Highlanders.

• The WPIAL Class AAA /PIAA Southwest Regional wrestling championships will take place Friday and Saturday at Canon-McMillan?

• Two girls' relay teams at Baldwin qualified for WPIAL Class AAA swim championships?

Juniors Jordan Fediaczko, Kaleigh Varney and Lauren Conklin, and sophomore Hailey Guzzi, posted a qualifying time in the 200 freestyle relay.

Varney, Conklin, senior Sophia Altavilla and Guzzi advanced to the WPIAL finals in the 400 freestyle relay.

Baldwin seniors Jake Fowler, Chris Collins and Liam Watterson, and freshman Joey Weber, qualified for the WPIAL championships in the 200 medley relay. Watterson also secured a berth in the 100 backstroke event.

• Three players attained double figures for the Brentwood girls basketball team last week in its 61-47 loss to Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs?

Sophomore guards Natalie Murrio and Anna Betz netted 15 and 10 points, respectively, while senior forward Stephanie Thomas chipped in with 12.

Murrio and Betz tossed in five treys between them.

• Tekoah Henry-Tolliver, a 5-foot-11 guard/forward, is a top freshman prospect in the Baldwin boys basketball program?

• The Butler boys basketball team, which defeated Baldwin last week in the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs, has 10 seniors listed on its varsity roster?

• Athletic director Rick Huffman also is a boys assistant basketball coach at Brentwood?

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.