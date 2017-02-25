Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Highlands' Clark off to title match

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cameron Clark is headed back to the WPIAL championships, and the Highlands senior is hoping for a longer stay.

The Golden Rams' 152-pounder placed fourth at the Section 3-AAA tournament Saturday at Fox Chapel.

Clark (23-10) beat Indiana's A.J. Ryan by major decision in his first match before losing to top-seeded Jake Pollak of Shaler in the semifinals. He won a match by disqualification in the consolation bracket and lost to North Allegheny's Jon Hoover by decision in the third-place match.

Clark will represent Highlands at the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championships, which begin Friday. He went 1-2 at WPIALs last season in Class AA.

North Allegheny senior Eric Hong, an Oakmont native, swept his way to the 160-pound title at the Section 3-AAA tournament to stay unbeaten on the season at 26-0.

Track and field

Burrell senior Nikki Scherer had a pair of top-five finishes at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championships Saturday at Penn State.

Scherer, a Pitt recruit, finished fourth in the girls 200-meter dash in 24.69 seconds and added a fifth-place finish in the 400 in 56.66.

Among other Alle-Kiski Valley competitors at the state championships, Burrell senior Lizzie Weimer took fifth in the girls shot put (42 feet, 9 1⁄ 2 inches). Kiski Area senior Jalen Cloud placed 10th in the boys triple jump (43-10 1⁄ 2 ), and teammate Eric Kennedy finished 12th in the boys mile (4:29.75). Apollo-Ridge senior Dillon Butz finished 15th in the boys 400 (51.15).

Hockey

Kiski Area will host a Class A first-round playoff game when the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs begin next week.

The Cavaliers (11-6-1), the No. 4 seed from the Eastern Conference, will host West No. 5 Montour (10-7-1) March 6 or 7 at Center Ice Arena.

Freeport (9-9), the East's No. 6 seed, will face West No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at 7:15 p.m. March 6 at Rostraver Ice Garden.

In the Division II playoffs, No. 8 Burrell (13-2-3) play No. 1 Meadville (19-0-1) at 7 p.m. March 6 at Meadville Area Recreation Center. The teams tied, 3-3, earlier this season.