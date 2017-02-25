Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Highlands' Clark off to title match

Staff Reports | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Cameron Clark is headed back to the WPIAL championships, and the Highlands senior is hoping for a longer stay.

The Golden Rams' 152-pounder placed fourth at the Section 3-AAA tournament Saturday at Fox Chapel.

Clark (23-10) beat Indiana's A.J. Ryan by major decision in his first match before losing to top-seeded Jake Pollak of Shaler in the semifinals. He won a match by disqualification in the consolation bracket and lost to North Allegheny's Jon Hoover by decision in the third-place match.

Clark will represent Highlands at the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championships, which begin Friday. He went 1-2 at WPIALs last season in Class AA.

North Allegheny senior Eric Hong, an Oakmont native, swept his way to the 160-pound title at the Section 3-AAA tournament to stay unbeaten on the season at 26-0.

Track and field

Burrell senior Nikki Scherer had a pair of top-five finishes at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championships Saturday at Penn State.

Scherer, a Pitt recruit, finished fourth in the girls 200-meter dash in 24.69 seconds and added a fifth-place finish in the 400 in 56.66.

Among other Alle-Kiski Valley competitors at the state championships, Burrell senior Lizzie Weimer took fifth in the girls shot put (42 feet, 9 12 inches). Kiski Area senior Jalen Cloud placed 10th in the boys triple jump (43-10 12), and teammate Eric Kennedy finished 12th in the boys mile (4:29.75). Apollo-Ridge senior Dillon Butz finished 15th in the boys 400 (51.15).

Hockey

Kiski Area will host a Class A first-round playoff game when the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs begin next week.

The Cavaliers (11-6-1), the No. 4 seed from the Eastern Conference, will host West No. 5 Montour (10-7-1) March 6 or 7 at Center Ice Arena.

Freeport (9-9), the East's No. 6 seed, will face West No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at 7:15 p.m. March 6 at Rostraver Ice Garden.

In the Division II playoffs, No. 8 Burrell (13-2-3) play No. 1 Meadville (19-0-1) at 7 p.m. March 6 at Meadville Area Recreation Center. The teams tied, 3-3, earlier this season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.