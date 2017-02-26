Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley sports lookahead: Week of Feb. 27, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

TUESDAY

St. Joseph girls basketball (17-7) will strive to continue its unprecedented WPIAL Class A playoff run when it meets Cornell (19-4) in the semifinals at 6:15 p.m. at Fox Chapel High School. Part of a WPIAL final four for the first time in school history, the Spartans must figure out the Raiders' defense, which allowed a Class A-low 32.1 points per game during the regular season. The winner will meet West Greene (19-4) or Winchester Thurston (19-1) in the championship Friday at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

THURSDAY

Swimmers go for gold at the WPIAL championships, which unfold over two days at Pitt's Trees Pool. Class AAA competition will go from 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Class AA competition will follow from 1:45-5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

A dozen Kiski Area wrestlers and Highlands senior 152-pounder Cam Clark go for individual titles and try to punch tickets to the state tournament at the WPIAL Class AAA championships, which begin at 11 a.m. at Canon-McMillan High School and continue into Saturday.

Day 2 of the WPIAL swimming championships will take place at Pitt's Trees Pool. Sessions will occur at the same times.

SATURDAY

Tension peaks at the WPIAL Class AAA individual wrestling championships as PIAA championship berths are determined and titles are awarded. Bouts begin at 10:30 a.m. at Canon-McMillan High School. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to Hershey for the state tournament.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Court report: St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko scored 22 points to lead the Spartans in their 69-65 win over Quigley Catholic on Friday in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

Mat matters: Kiski Area's Danny and Tom Starr, Isaac Reid and Darren Miller won individual wrestling titles in the Section 1-AAA tournament Saturday.

Icy hot: Three local hockey teams learned their opening-round playoff arrangements Friday.

In Class A, Kiski Area, the fourth-place finisher in the East Conference, drew West No. 5 seed Montour as a first-round opponent. They will meet at Center Ice on March 6 or 7. The PIHL was yet to finalize the time and location.

Also in Class A, Freeport, the sixth-place team in the East, starts with a first-round game against West No. 3 Thomas Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. March 6 at Rostraver Ice Garden.

In Division 2, Burrell received the No. 8 seed and will meet No. 1 Meadville at 7 p.m. March 6 at Meadville Area Recreation Center.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.