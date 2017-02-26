Alle-Kiski Valley sports lookahead: Week of Feb. 27, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TUESDAY

St. Joseph girls basketball (17-7) will strive to continue its unprecedented WPIAL Class A playoff run when it meets Cornell (19-4) in the semifinals at 6:15 p.m. at Fox Chapel High School. Part of a WPIAL final four for the first time in school history, the Spartans must figure out the Raiders' defense, which allowed a Class A-low 32.1 points per game during the regular season. The winner will meet West Greene (19-4) or Winchester Thurston (19-1) in the championship Friday at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

THURSDAY

Swimmers go for gold at the WPIAL championships, which unfold over two days at Pitt's Trees Pool. Class AAA competition will go from 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Class AA competition will follow from 1:45-5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

A dozen Kiski Area wrestlers and Highlands senior 152-pounder Cam Clark go for individual titles and try to punch tickets to the state tournament at the WPIAL Class AAA championships, which begin at 11 a.m. at Canon-McMillan High School and continue into Saturday.

Day 2 of the WPIAL swimming championships will take place at Pitt's Trees Pool. Sessions will occur at the same times.

SATURDAY

Tension peaks at the WPIAL Class AAA individual wrestling championships as PIAA championship berths are determined and titles are awarded. Bouts begin at 10:30 a.m. at Canon-McMillan High School. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to Hershey for the state tournament.

WEEK IN REVIEW

• Court report: St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko scored 22 points to lead the Spartans in their 69-65 win over Quigley Catholic on Friday in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

• Mat matters: Kiski Area's Danny and Tom Starr, Isaac Reid and Darren Miller won individual wrestling titles in the Section 1-AAA tournament Saturday.

• Icy hot: Three local hockey teams learned their opening-round playoff arrangements Friday.

In Class A, Kiski Area, the fourth-place finisher in the East Conference, drew West No. 5 seed Montour as a first-round opponent. They will meet at Center Ice on March 6 or 7. The PIHL was yet to finalize the time and location.

Also in Class A, Freeport, the sixth-place team in the East, starts with a first-round game against West No. 3 Thomas Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. March 6 at Rostraver Ice Garden.

In Division 2, Burrell received the No. 8 seed and will meet No. 1 Meadville at 7 p.m. March 6 at Meadville Area Recreation Center.