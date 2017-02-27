Alle-Kiski Valley notebook: Burrell hockey confident vs. top-seeded opponent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell enters next week's PIHL Division II playoffs as the No. 8 seed, slotted into a first-round matchup against undefeated Meadville.

Yet, the Bucs (13-2-3) might go into that game with a bit of confidence given how they played when they met Meadville earlier this season.

In a cross-class game Jan. 30, Burrell traveled to Meadville and came away with a 3-3 tie. The Bucs jumped out to a 2-0 lead on short-handed goals by Tyler Stewart and Dylan Zelonka and overcame a three-goal Meadville spurt to tie it on Gage Charlton's goal with 7 minutes remaining in regulation.

Drew Burkett made 48 saves for Burrell.

That tie temporarily denied Meadville coach Jamie Plunkett his 1,000th career victory. It also ended up as the only blemish during the regular season for the Bulldogs (19-0-1), who outscored their opponents 207-32 during the regular season.

Double dipping

The Cheswick Christian boys and girls basketball teams' seasons ended without Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference championships, but the Chargers didn't come away empty-handed.

Seniors Ben Pollock and Kathleen Swartzwelder both won the MVP award for the SWCAC's Greater Pittsburgh Division after leading their teams in scoring and putting up countless double-doubles and triple-doubles.

It was the third MVP award for Pollock, who shared it with Portersville Christian's Stephen Graham from the Tri-County Division, and the first for Swartzwelder, who shared it with Portersville's Julia Mangiapane from the Tri-County Division.

New school, new pool

Springdale senior swimmer Kevin Kondrit recently made his college decision, verbally committing to Pitt.

Kondrit has plenty of previous success at Pitt's Trees Pool, as he won the 200-yard freestyle at the WPIAL Class AA championships last season at Pitt. He also finished third in the 100 free and qualified in both events for the PIAA championships, where he finished fourth in the 200 and eighth in the 100.

He'll look to defend his WPIAL title at this week's championships, which begin Thursday at Trees Pool.

Good Knight

Jake Herrit wanted to serve his country and play baseball, and he'll get an opportunity to do both.

Herrit, a junior at Knoch, verbally committed earlier this month to play baseball for Army after attending a baseball camp at West Point with more than 100 players, most of whom were juniors.

“We kind of figured it wouldn't be until the high school season started this year to where he would get something,” said Josh Herrit, Jake's father. “Sure enough, they liked what they saw and offered him. He wasn't about to pass up this opportunity.”

Herrit also was considering Bucknell and visited its campus in January before receiving the offer from West Point.

Players at service schools receive appointments and serve in the Armed Forces for five years after graduation.

Herrit played a role in Knoch's run to the WPIAL and PIAA Class A championships in 2015, stepping into the lineup in the WPIAL title-game victory against West Allegheny and starting the PIAA first-round game against Punxsutawney. He started at third base for the Knights last season and could see time in the infield or outfield this season.

He also joins senior center fielder Dom Bucko as a Division I commit. Bucko signed with Kent State in November.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DGulasy_Trib.