Guido: 40 years later, players, coaches recall deep freeze, gas shortage of 1977

Last week, we witnessed something seldom seen at WPIAL playoff basketball games.

A considerable number of fans wore shorts and light jackets. At Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Friday night, a spectator drove up with the top down on his red 'Vette.

Temperatures hit 77 shortly before St. Joseph tipped off against Quigley.

It's all a far cry from what was experienced 40 years ago.

The 1976-77 basketball season is best known for a series of freeze-outs, close–d schools, numbing cold, energy shortages and afternoon varsity hoops.

The season — and the school year for that matter — was moving along routinely. Fox Chapel was undefeated and new City League school Brashear was rolling along with many of the players who won a championship at Fifth Avenue the preceding season.

Then, on Jan. 20, 1977, a 2-inch snowfall was followed by a deep freeze. On Jan. 23, areas of the Alle-Kiski Valley woke up to readings such as minus-14 to minus-17.

Schools were closed because officials didn't want students out in that type of weather waiting for school buses. Many school districts in those days had their own buses, but many engines in those buses wouldn't start because of the biting cold.

At the same time, a shortage of natural gas supplies took place. Price controls on major suppliers were still in effect and the companies said they only drilled for enough natural gas as necessary.

On Jan. 26, Gov. Milton Shapp ordered all 4,276 public schools in Pennsylvania closed for at least three days.

Meanwhile, basketball and wrestling teams couldn't get into the schools to practice, and varsity events were postponed.

When the schools reopened, extracurricular activities such as sports and band practices had to be held immediately after school, The schools had to be closed at 5 p.m.

A big basketball section game at Valley against North Catholic at 2:45 p.m. on a Wednesday drew 37 fans. I was working for Westmoreland Cable TV-3 with Bob Tatrn and Joe Falsetti. The gyms were so empty we had to adjust the volumes on the broadcast console so our voices wouldn't reverberate.

Not only were teams' schedules backlogged, but school thermostats were set at 50 degrees.

“It was a rough time scheduling practices,” then-Riverview basketball coach Jack Schmitt said. “There was very little heat and we split time with the girls and with wrestling. My assistant, Jim Lozenski, recalled we had four games in six days.”

”I can remember playing four games in four days,” said current St. Joseph coach Kelly Robinson, a guard at Deer Lakes at the time. “There was no game preparation. Not even the parents could make the games. It was more or less an empty gym. I felt cheated out of my senior season.”

At Fox Chapel, the Foxes were determined not to let the weather overshadow their dream season.“The students stayed for the games, so we did OK, attendance-wise,” sixth man Ron Urso said. “Our coach, Rick Keebler, kept us focused. He wouldn't let us get sidetracked by any distractions.”

Fox Chapel defeated section rival Valley twice and made the playoffs. The Foxes were hoping to complete an undefeated regular season, but North Allegheny stood in the way.

“They had an assembly game one day up at NA, and that was our only loss,” Urso said. “That loss was the best thing that happened to us. It came at the right time.”

Valley had a 19-3 record and stayed home from the playoffs. Fox Chapel won the state title with a 29-1 mark.

By the time the playoffs rolled around, the price of natural gas rose and — miraculously — all these energy supplies were found. Night sporting events returned.

Temperatures are again expected to rise this weekend for the WPIAL title games at Petersen Events Center.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.