A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Valley's Shaolin Barr and Highlands' Cameron Clark

Shaolin Barr

School: Valley

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Bowling

Report card: A first-year bowler, Barr bowled a personal-best series of 652 at last week's WPIBL singles championships at Princess Lanes, finishing in second place out of 101 bowlers. With her high series, Barr became Valley's first female bowler to qualify for the Pennsylvania Western Regional Championships, which take place March 10.

How long have you been bowling competitively?

Almost two-and-a-half years.

How does it make you feel to be the first female Valley bowler to qualify for regionals?

Makes me feel proud.

What size ball do you use?

My size is 14 pounds, and I'm recently using a “Storm Crux” and sometimes my 14-pound “Skyrocket.”

Which school is Valley's biggest rival in bowling?

Probably Burrell because they're really good.

What is your favorite bowling alley?

Wildlife Lanes because the coaches are really nice to me.

What is the most difficult spare and split to pick up?

Probably the 10 pin or the 7-10 split.

What do you like most about bowling?

It's fun, especially with my dad, and I like pushing myself to get better.

How many games a week do you bowl?

I bowl one or two practices plus I have junior league on Saturdays and travel league every other Saturday, so like 15 (games).

What three words best describe you?

Creative. Hilarious. Silly.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Bruce Lee. Skye Bonzani (best friend) and Tanner Braungardt (YouTube celebrity).

Do you have a favorite bowling movie?

“Kingpin.”

Which character from the movie “Kingpin” are you most like, “Big” Ernie McCracken (Bill Murray) or Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson)?

Munson.

What is your favorite school lunch?

The sweet and sour meatballs.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Science.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Red.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I can look at a picture and draw it almost the same.

Cameron Clark

School: Highlands

Class: Senior

Sport: Wrestling

Report card: Clark took fourth place in the 152-pound weight class at last weekend's WPIAL Section 3-AAA individual wrestling championships at Fox Chapel. Clark (23-10), who advanced to this weekend's WPIAL Class AAA individual championships at Canon-McMillan, is 94-36 in his career.

How long have you been wrestling?

I wrestled four years in elementary (school) and four years at varsity.

What is your favorite part about wrestling?

It's probably the only legal way to get into a fight. It's not like any other sports. It's way more intense.

What do you do to stay in shape?

Endless amounts of running and hours on end of live wrestling.

Is there a particular wrestler in your weight class that you'd like to wrestle at regionals?

I just lost to Jon Hoover (of North Allegheny) in a minor decision. I want to get another crack at him.

Who has been your most difficult opponent throughout your career?

Best wrestler is probably Jake Pollak from Shaler. His technique is great, and he's only in 10th grade.

Highlands wrestled in Class AA last season. What's been the biggest change moving up to Class AAA?

The competition is at another level. Everybody is more intense at what they do. Everybody is more in shape.

What three words best describe you?

Hard-working. Determined. Hopeful.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

(Wrestlers) Kurt Angle, Jordan Burroughs and Mark Schultz.

What do you eat the day of a match?

Absolutely nothing.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Purple or grape.

What is your favorite college wrestling team?

Penn State. Can't go wrong.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What are your plans for after high school?

I'm going to go to IUP and go into the safety science program.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I love to go camping in the outdoors.