Other High School Sports

Plum, Gateway bowlers excel at WPIBLs
Michael Love | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Western Pennsylvania Regional championship tournaments are March 10-11 at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

But before individual bowlers and teams compete for trips to states, Gateway and Plum had unfinished business at the WPIBL singles championships last week.

Plum, which produced several of the top averages in the league, was expected to challenge for the top spots at the WPIAL girls singles event at Princess Lanes.

The Mustangs did as junior Meghan Christman, senior Sarah Kirkpatrick and freshman Shannon Small qualified for the six-bowler playoffs.

In an all-Plum final, Christman defeated Small, 188-178.

Small continued her breakout season by upending Kirkpatrick, 216-190, in the quarterfinals and defeating Valley sophomore Shaolin Barr, 161-146, in the semifinals.

Christman, meanwhile, followed up her first-place finish in the qualifying round by edging Greensburg-Salem freshman Mattie Mae White by the smallest of margins in the semifinals. The ninth and 10th frames were used to break a tie and determine the finalist.

The top 40 finishers earned an automatic spot at regionals. Gateway senior Lexi Flock placed 27th with a 529 series (178, 138, 213).

On the boys side, Gateway senior Joey Kalinowski, had a 185.37 average over 27 games, continued his strong season at last week's WPIAL boys singles tournament. At Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls, he finished the WPIBL singles qualifying round in second place with a 598 series (217, 163, 218).

That put him in the playoff semifinals against Mars junior Daniel Schell.

That's where Kalinowski's run ended as he fell to Schell, 185-137.

Schell then went on to top Moon senior Jon Kleer in the championship.

Also placing in the top 40 were Plum freshman Ty Kirkpatrick in 17th with a 560 series (188, 212, 160) and Mustangs sophomore Matt Brown in 19th (556 series – 189, 194, 173).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

