High school scores, schedules for Feb. 28, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Pine-Richland (22-1) vs. North Hills (19-5) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Butler (16-8) vs. Woodland Hills (16-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Hampton 61, Mars 59
Moon 65, Chartiers Valley 43
Championship
Friday's schedule
Hampton (16-9) vs. Moon (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
New Castle (21-2) vs. Central Valley (14-9) at Ambridge, 6:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley (21-2) vs. Beaver Falls (13-8) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, Greensburg Central Catholic 49
Sewickley Academy 67, Bishop Canevin 49
Championship
Friday's schedule
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-6) vs. Sewickley Academy (19-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Monessen (17-7) vs. Imani Christian (15-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Richland (19-4) vs. Central Cambria (17-6)
Third-place consolation
Wednesday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Juniata (17-5) vs. Bellwood-Antis (16-6)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Bishop Guilfoyle 69, United 52
Bishop McCort 68, Purchase Line 44
Championship
Friday's schedule
Bishop McCort (19-4) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-5) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Thursday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Purchase Line (14-9) vs. United (14-11)
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Saltsburg (23-1) vs. Williamsburg (14-8) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Wednesday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Juniata Valley (9-11) vs. Ferndale (20-3)
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Friday's schedule
Allderdice (17-8) vs. Altoona (11-10) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Bethel Park 41, Penn Hills 36
North Allegheny 61, Mt. Lebanon 44
Championship
Saturday's schedule
North Allegheny (23-1) vs. Bethel Park (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Hampton (22-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Trinity (23-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-7) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Blackhawk (16-8) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Bishop Canevin (17-5) vs. Carlynton (17-6) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.; East Allegheny (23-0) vs. Neshannock (22-1) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Chartiers-Houston (22-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Cornell 51, St. Joseph 42
Winchester Thurston 55, West Greene 50
Championship
Friday's schedule
Winchester Thurston (20-1) vs. Cornell (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tyrone (23-3) vs. Central Martinsburg (17-5) at Hollidaysburg, 8 p.m.; West Shamokin (22-2) vs. Everett (17-5) at Richland, 7 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation
Thursday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Central Cambria (13-11) vs. Juniata (22-2)
Class 2A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Bishop McCort (18-3) vs. Bellwood-Antis (22-2) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Wednesday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Bishop Guilfoyle (19-3) vs. Blairsville (18-6)
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Bishop Carroll 65, Williamsburg 28
Juniata Valley 48, Portage 28
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Bishop Carroll (18-4) vs. Juniata Valley (20-4) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Thursday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Williamsburg (13-8) vs. Portage (17-6)
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Saturday's schedule
State College (20-4) vs. Erie McDowell (13-10) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
First round
March 9 schedule
Central Catholic (16-4) vs. Butler (7-10-3) at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (10-7-3) vs. Seneca Valley (10-8-2) at Mercyhust Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (13-4-3) vs. Bethel Park (8-8-4) at Bairel Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-8-1) vs. Peters Township (10-8-2) at Iceoplex Southpointe, 9:20 p.m.
Class AA
Play-in round
Monday's schedule
Latrobe (9-9-1) vs. Mars (7-10-2) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
March 6 or 7 schedule
North Hills (9-10) vs. Shaler (9-9-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD
First round
March 8 schedule
Hampton (11-5-3) vs. Quaker Valley (12-7) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.
March 9 schedule
Moon (16-2-1) vs. Latrobe/Mars winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:20 p.m.; Plum (16-2-1) vs. North Hills/Shaler winner at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) vs. Hempfield (10-8-1) at Ice Castle, 6:40 p.m.
Class A
Play-in round
Monday's schedule
South Fayette (11-5-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-9-1) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-6) vs. Freeport (9-9) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.
March 7 schedule
Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Indiana (14-4) vs. South Park (7-10-1) at S&T Bank Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort (13-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-9) at Cambria War Memorial, 8:30 p.m.
March 6 of 7 schedule
Kiski Area (11-6-1) vs. Montour (10-7-1) at Center Ice Arena, TBD
First round
March 9 schedule
Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop winner at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.; Baldwin (12-4-2) vs. Kiski Area/Montour winner at Ice Castle, 8:40 p.m.
Division II
Tuesday's result
Elizabeth Forward at Blackhawk (n)
First round
Monday's schedule
Meadville (19-0-1) vs. Burrell (13-2-3) at Meadville Area Rec Center, 7 p.m.; Carrick (16-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (14-2-2) at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
March 6-9 schedule
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) vs. Ringgold (9-9-2) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD; Central Valley (12-7-1) vs. Blackhawk/Elizabeth Forward at Brady's Run, TBD
