Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 28, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 10:24 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Pine-Richland (22-1) vs. North Hills (19-5) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Butler (16-8) vs. Woodland Hills (16-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Hampton 61, Mars 59

Moon 65, Chartiers Valley 43

Championship

Friday's schedule

Hampton (16-9) vs. Moon (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

New Castle (21-2) vs. Central Valley (14-9) at Ambridge, 6:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley (21-2) vs. Beaver Falls (13-8) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, Greensburg Central Catholic 49

Sewickley Academy 67, Bishop Canevin 49

Championship

Friday's schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-6) vs. Sewickley Academy (19-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Monessen (17-7) vs. Imani Christian (15-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Richland (19-4) vs. Central Cambria (17-6)

Third-place consolation

Wednesday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Juniata (17-5) vs. Bellwood-Antis (16-6)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Bishop Guilfoyle 69, United 52

Bishop McCort 68, Purchase Line 44

Championship

Friday's schedule

Bishop McCort (19-4) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-5) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Thursday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Purchase Line (14-9) vs. United (14-11)

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Saltsburg (23-1) vs. Williamsburg (14-8) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Wednesday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Juniata Valley (9-11) vs. Ferndale (20-3)

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Friday's schedule

Allderdice (17-8) vs. Altoona (11-10) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Bethel Park 41, Penn Hills 36

North Allegheny 61, Mt. Lebanon 44

Championship

Saturday's schedule

North Allegheny (23-1) vs. Bethel Park (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Hampton (22-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Trinity (23-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-7) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Blackhawk (16-8) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Bishop Canevin (17-5) vs. Carlynton (17-6) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.; East Allegheny (23-0) vs. Neshannock (22-1) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Chartiers-Houston (22-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Cornell 51, St. Joseph 42

Winchester Thurston 55, West Greene 50

Championship

Friday's schedule

Winchester Thurston (20-1) vs. Cornell (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tyrone (23-3) vs. Central Martinsburg (17-5) at Hollidaysburg, 8 p.m.; West Shamokin (22-2) vs. Everett (17-5) at Richland, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation

Thursday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Central Cambria (13-11) vs. Juniata (22-2)

Class 2A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Bishop McCort (18-3) vs. Bellwood-Antis (22-2) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Wednesday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Bishop Guilfoyle (19-3) vs. Blairsville (18-6)

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Bishop Carroll 65, Williamsburg 28

Juniata Valley 48, Portage 28

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Bishop Carroll (18-4) vs. Juniata Valley (20-4) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Thursday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Williamsburg (13-8) vs. Portage (17-6)

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Saturday's schedule

State College (20-4) vs. Erie McDowell (13-10) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

First round

March 9 schedule

Central Catholic (16-4) vs. Butler (7-10-3) at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (10-7-3) vs. Seneca Valley (10-8-2) at Mercyhust Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (13-4-3) vs. Bethel Park (8-8-4) at Bairel Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-8-1) vs. Peters Township (10-8-2) at Iceoplex Southpointe, 9:20 p.m.

Class AA

Play-in round

Monday's schedule

Latrobe (9-9-1) vs. Mars (7-10-2) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

March 6 or 7 schedule

North Hills (9-10) vs. Shaler (9-9-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD

First round

March 8 schedule

Hampton (11-5-3) vs. Quaker Valley (12-7) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.

March 9 schedule

Moon (16-2-1) vs. Latrobe/Mars winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:20 p.m.; Plum (16-2-1) vs. North Hills/Shaler winner at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) vs. Hempfield (10-8-1) at Ice Castle, 6:40 p.m.

Class A

Play-in round

Monday's schedule

South Fayette (11-5-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-9-1) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-6) vs. Freeport (9-9) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

March 7 schedule

Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Indiana (14-4) vs. South Park (7-10-1) at S&T Bank Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort (13-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-9) at Cambria War Memorial, 8:30 p.m.

March 6 of 7 schedule

Kiski Area (11-6-1) vs. Montour (10-7-1) at Center Ice Arena, TBD

First round

March 9 schedule

Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop winner at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.; Baldwin (12-4-2) vs. Kiski Area/Montour winner at Ice Castle, 8:40 p.m.

Division II

Tuesday's result

Elizabeth Forward at Blackhawk (n)

First round

Monday's schedule

Meadville (19-0-1) vs. Burrell (13-2-3) at Meadville Area Rec Center, 7 p.m.; Carrick (16-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (14-2-2) at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

March 6-9 schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) vs. Ringgold (9-9-2) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD; Central Valley (12-7-1) vs. Blackhawk/Elizabeth Forward at Brady's Run, TBD

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

