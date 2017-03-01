Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 1, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

Butler 54, Woodland Hills 36

Pine-Richland 85, North Hills 62

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Pine-Richland (23-1) vs. Butler (17-8) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Hampton (16-9) vs. Moon (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

New Castle 61, Central Valley 33

Quaker Valley 68, Beaver Falls 50

Championship

Saturday's schedule

New Castle (22-2) vs. Quaker Valley (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-6) vs. Sewickley Academy (19-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Monessen (17-7) vs. Imani Christian (15-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Richland (19-4) vs. Central Cambria (17-6)

Third-place consolation

Wednesday's result

Juniata 49, Bellwood-Antis 35

Class 2A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Bishop McCort (19-4) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-5) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Thursday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Purchase Line (14-9) vs. United (14-11)

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Saltsburg (23-1) vs. Williamsburg (14-8) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Wednesday's result

Juniata Valley 61, Ferndale 48

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Friday's schedule

Allderdice (17-8) vs. Altoona (11-10) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

North Allegheny (23-1) vs. Bethel Park (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

Chartiers Valley 47, Trinity 35

Oakland Catholic 44, Hampton 37

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Oakland Catholic (22-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (18-7) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Blackhawk (16-8) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

Bishop Canevin 45, Carlynton 24

Neshannock 34, East Allegheny 33

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Bishop Canevin (18-5) vs. Neshannock (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Chartiers-Houston (22-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Winchester Thurston (20-1) vs. Cornell (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Tyrone (24-3) vs. West Shamokin (23-2)

Third-place consolation

Thursday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Central Martinsburg (17-6) vs. Everett (17-6)(17-5) at Richland, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation

Thursday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Central Cambria (13-11) vs. Juniata (22-2)

Class 2A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Bishop McCort (18-3) vs. Bellwood-Antis (22-2) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Wednesday's result

Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Blairsville 42

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Bishop Carroll (18-4) vs. Juniata Valley (20-4) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.

Third-place consolation

Thursday's schedule

Time, site TBD

Williamsburg (13-8) vs. Portage (17-6)

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Saturday's schedule

State College (20-4) vs. Erie McDowell (13-10) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

First round

March 9 schedule

Central Catholic (16-4) vs. Butler (7-10-3) at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (10-7-3) vs. Seneca Valley (10-8-2) at Mercyhust Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (13-4-3) vs. Bethel Park (8-8-4) at Bairel Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-8-1) vs. Peters Township (10-8-2) at Iceoplex Southpointe, 9:20 p.m.

Class AA

Play-in round

Monday's schedule

Latrobe (9-9-1) vs. Mars (7-10-2) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

March 6 or 7 schedule

North Hills (9-10) vs. Shaler (9-9-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD

First round

March 8 schedule

Hampton (11-5-3) vs. Quaker Valley (12-7) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.

March 9 schedule

Moon (16-2-1) vs. Latrobe/Mars winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:20 p.m.; Plum (16-2-1) vs. North Hills/Shaler winner at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) vs. Hempfield (10-8-1) at Ice Castle, 6:40 p.m.

Class A

Play-in round

Monday's schedule

South Fayette (11-5-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-9-1) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-6) vs. Freeport (9-9) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's schedule

Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Indiana (14-4) vs. South Park (7-10-1) at S&T Bank Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort (13-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-9) at Cambria War Memorial, 8:30 p.m.

March 6 or 7 schedule

Kiski Area (11-6-1) vs. Montour (10-7-1) at Center Ice Arena, TBD

First round

March 9 schedule

Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop winner at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.; Baldwin (12-4-2) vs. Kiski Area/Montour winner at Ice Castle, 8:40 p.m.

Division II

First round

Monday's schedule

Meadville (19-0-1) vs. Burrell (13-2-3) at Meadville Area Rec Center, 7 p.m.; Carrick (16-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (14-2-2) at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

March 6-9 schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) vs. Ringgold (9-9-2) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD; Central Valley (12-7-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (5-14-2) at Brady's Run, TBD

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

