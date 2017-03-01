High school scores, schedules for March 1, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
Butler 54, Woodland Hills 36
Pine-Richland 85, North Hills 62
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Pine-Richland (23-1) vs. Butler (17-8) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Hampton (16-9) vs. Moon (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
New Castle 61, Central Valley 33
Quaker Valley 68, Beaver Falls 50
Championship
Saturday's schedule
New Castle (22-2) vs. Quaker Valley (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Lincoln Park (21-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-6) vs. Sewickley Academy (19-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Monessen (17-7) vs. Imani Christian (15-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Richland (19-4) vs. Central Cambria (17-6)
Third-place consolation
Wednesday's result
Juniata 49, Bellwood-Antis 35
Class 2A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Bishop McCort (19-4) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-5) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Thursday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Purchase Line (14-9) vs. United (14-11)
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Saltsburg (23-1) vs. Williamsburg (14-8) at St. Francis University, 8 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Wednesday's result
Juniata Valley 61, Ferndale 48
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Friday's schedule
Allderdice (17-8) vs. Altoona (11-10) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
North Allegheny (23-1) vs. Bethel Park (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
Chartiers Valley 47, Trinity 35
Oakland Catholic 44, Hampton 37
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Oakland Catholic (22-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (18-7) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (21-2) vs. Blackhawk (16-8) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
Bishop Canevin 45, Carlynton 24
Neshannock 34, East Allegheny 33
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Bishop Canevin (18-5) vs. Neshannock (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Chartiers-Houston (22-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Winchester Thurston (20-1) vs. Cornell (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Tyrone (24-3) vs. West Shamokin (23-2)
Third-place consolation
Thursday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Central Martinsburg (17-6) vs. Everett (17-6)(17-5) at Richland, 7 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation
Thursday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Central Cambria (13-11) vs. Juniata (22-2)
Class 2A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Bishop McCort (18-3) vs. Bellwood-Antis (22-2) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Wednesday's result
Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Blairsville 42
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Bishop Carroll (18-4) vs. Juniata Valley (20-4) at St. Francis University, 6 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Thursday's schedule
Time, site TBD
Williamsburg (13-8) vs. Portage (17-6)
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Saturday's schedule
State College (20-4) vs. Erie McDowell (13-10) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
First round
March 9 schedule
Central Catholic (16-4) vs. Butler (7-10-3) at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (10-7-3) vs. Seneca Valley (10-8-2) at Mercyhust Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (13-4-3) vs. Bethel Park (8-8-4) at Bairel Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-8-1) vs. Peters Township (10-8-2) at Iceoplex Southpointe, 9:20 p.m.
Class AA
Play-in round
Monday's schedule
Latrobe (9-9-1) vs. Mars (7-10-2) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
March 6 or 7 schedule
North Hills (9-10) vs. Shaler (9-9-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD
First round
March 8 schedule
Hampton (11-5-3) vs. Quaker Valley (12-7) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.
March 9 schedule
Moon (16-2-1) vs. Latrobe/Mars winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:20 p.m.; Plum (16-2-1) vs. North Hills/Shaler winner at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) vs. Hempfield (10-8-1) at Ice Castle, 6:40 p.m.
Class A
Play-in round
Monday's schedule
South Fayette (11-5-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-9-1) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-6) vs. Freeport (9-9) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's schedule
Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Indiana (14-4) vs. South Park (7-10-1) at S&T Bank Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort (13-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-9) at Cambria War Memorial, 8:30 p.m.
March 6 or 7 schedule
Kiski Area (11-6-1) vs. Montour (10-7-1) at Center Ice Arena, TBD
First round
March 9 schedule
Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop winner at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.; Baldwin (12-4-2) vs. Kiski Area/Montour winner at Ice Castle, 8:40 p.m.
Division II
First round
Monday's schedule
Meadville (19-0-1) vs. Burrell (13-2-3) at Meadville Area Rec Center, 7 p.m.; Carrick (16-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (14-2-2) at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
March 6-9 schedule
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) vs. Ringgold (9-9-2) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD; Central Valley (12-7-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (5-14-2) at Brady's Run, TBD
