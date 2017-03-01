Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder, Greensburg Salem's Mattie Mae White

Andrew John | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder
Submitted
Greensburg Salem's Mattie Mae White

Updated 1 hour ago

Kyle Burkholder

School: Hempfield

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Burkholder (25-4) defeated Latrobe's Brady Sherback, 4-2, to capture the Section 1-AAA title in the 113-pound weight class Saturday at Kiski Area. Burkholder started off the tournament with a 16-second pin of Gateway's Darius Haper. In the semifinals, he defeated Plum's Gavin James, 7-0.

“It was exciting. I have to do it again this week just as good if not better to make it to states,” Burkholder said.

What was the key to the win in the finals at the Section 1 tournament?

Keep my head and stayed focused. I was down in the first, but I came back and I stayed focused.

What are your expectations going into the WPIAL championships this weekend?

I want to definitely place in the top four.

How have you grown as a wrestler during your sophomore season?

I have gotten better with moving to Hempfield for multiple reasons. My coaches and teammates have helped me get better.

What did you learn from your experience at the WPIAL championships last season?

I was hurt last year. My arm was weak. I just tried to wrestle my best so I didn't really get a chance last year.

Who is your role model?

My coach, Vince DeAugustine. He has taught me a lot through adversity. He taught me to keep my head all the time and to just have fun.

Mattie Mae White

School: Greensburg Salem

Sport: Bowling

Class: Freshman

Claim to fame: White, who has averaged 185 this season, finished in fourth place at the WPIBL singles championships after bowling a 588 series Thursday at Princess Lanes. White lost in the WPIBL stepladder tournament after falling to Plum's Meghan Christman, the eventual champion, in a roll off in the semifinals. White advanced to the Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships on March 10 at Princess Lanes.

“It was very stressful, and I was nervous. My team calmed me down. I went nine games, including practice. I was so excited I got fourth when they announced it because I have been working so hard,” White said.

How does it feel to qualify for the regional championships during your freshman season?

It feels wonderful. I have worked hard for this moment. All my coaches and my parents have helped me out a lot.

What was the big adjustment you made in the third game?

The biggest adjustment was moving my spot and hitting it better. It was a sport pattern, and it was really tough. A lot of colleges play on that pattern. It was great I could bring myself from 18 to 4 (in the pool play standings).

What is the biggest thing you have learned during your freshman season?

I learned more about bowling; I started to bowl at 5 years old. I have learned a lot and made a lot of friends. This year has brought me a step up.

What was it like to bowl a 299 in a junior varsity match?

It was amazing. Whenever I left that one pin, I was so upset. It was a major achievement.

If you weren't bowling, what sport would you play?

Softball. I'm a pitcher.

— Andrew John

