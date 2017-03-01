Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Butler's Tyler Frederick, East Allegheny's Amani Johnson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyler Frederick

School: Butler

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Frederick scored 22 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in No. 7 seed Butler's win over second-seeded Latrobe in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals Saturday. The 6-foot-5 senior forward is receiving interest from a number of Division II and III programs.

What led to your upset win?

Honestly, it was just our defense and rebounding. Those were our two biggest goals, getting back on defense, making sure we're staying in front of our man, boxing people out and grabbing boards and pushing it to the other end.

Was that as big of a win as you've been a part of in high school?

Oh yeah, absolutely. My sophomore and junior year we made it to the playoffs, but we never got past the first round, and that second round win, it was just the greatest feeling in the world.

Who's your favorite NBA player?

I'm a LeBron James fan, just his mentality. He's ready to be the best on the court, and he's a very unselfish player and focused on getting his team to the win instead of single-handedly doing it.

With nine siblings you have a pretty big family. What's that like?

Yeah, absolutely. I spend a lot of time with them, and they're always around and just fun to be with.

What are holidays like around the house?

Getting all the family together, it's chaos, but it's fun.

What is your favorite class?

Pre-calculus, because math is my easiest subject.

Amani Johnson

School: East Allegheny

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Johnson scored 36 points as top-seeded East Allegheny defeated Avonworth in a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal matchup Saturday. At 23-0, East Allegheny is the lone remaining undefeated team in the WPIAL. Averaging over 30 points per game, Johnson is the WPIAL's leading scorer.

What's been the biggest factor in your undefeated season?

The biggest factor is what we did in the offseason to prepare. Myself, I played AAU all spring and summer. Leading up to the season I just stayed in the gym putting in a little work. … But during the season I think what was successful for us was just coming into practice every day and working hard and we have a limited amount of people, but we did what we could.

Have you surprised even yourself at how many points you're putting on the board?

Yeah, I really didn't know in a lot of the games, especially in the beginning of the year. After the game when I had 30 points I was really shocked, like “wow, really?” But then it just kind of became something I did every game and something that our team needed for us to win. Now I just kind of play and do what I have to do, and if I get that many points, I do, and if I get less, then it doesn't matter. Whatever we have to do to win.

You play four sports. How are you able to manage that?

I have pretty decent time management skills, I think. I care about school a lot, so I really put my homework as a priority. I never miss practice or anything like that, but I miss out on other stuff, like I don't always get to watch Netflix every night like I want to, or sometimes I don't get to see my friends that much outside of school and spend time at lunch doing homework.

What's your favorite class?

Math and science. I take honors anatomy, and I take honors physics and I take honors calculus. I kind of hate calculus, but I kind of really like it at the same time.