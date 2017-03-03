Chartiers Valley bowling teams hoping to make splash at regional, build for future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charlie Kovach remembers watching his older brother compete with the Chartiers Valley bowling team at the end of the past decade. Those Colts teams were regular contenders for section titles and participants in district and regional playoffs.

The program slipped a bit after that, Kovach said, and he wanted to help return the team to its former stature.

“The past few years, I saw it die off,” he said. “Now, seeing the coaching (we have) and all of the young guys and all the people showing up — knowing there's that many people who want to show up and do well — it's a sign we're going in the right direction.”

There's plenty of tangible evidence to buttress Kovach's optimism. The boys team finished second in its section and will compete at the regional tournament March 10 and 11. Kovach (194.19 average) and Tyler Coleman (172.48) will compete in the individual regional event.

The girls team was even better. The Colts won their section, will compete in the regional and qualified four individuals — Kayla Rennie, Megan McCollum, Allyson Martz and Brianna Menegon — for regionals.

“We want to go in and show everyone who we are,” Rennie, a senior, said. “We have something to prove.”

Rennie and her teammates already have proven a point. They went undefeated in the Southwest division by averaging a 798 series between their five starters (junior Eden Egyed is the other regular starter). Their average series was more than 100 pins better than the next closest section competitor (Montour at 696).

The key, Rennie said, was the team's consistency. All five regular starters averaged between 165.37 — Rennie's team high — and Egyed's 153.93.

The Colts, under the direction of coaches Jim Rennie, Tim Efthimiades and Jack Neubauer, knew Montour would be their toughest competition within the section, but the Colts won both matches. They look to carry that momentum into the regional.

“It's the same team (as last year), but we were not as advanced as we are this year,” Kayla Rennie said. “I think we learned how to handle different bowling lanes and oil patterns and learned to pick up our spares more.

“And we became more team-like. Last year, we were bowling more for ourselves.”

Kovach literally bowled for himself last season at the regional. He was the only Chartiers Valley boy to qualify.

This year, he will have company in Coleman.

“I would have loved to have all my teammates go,” said Kovach, who led the Southwest division in average. “Last year, going by myself ... there were teams with that had three, four, five bowlers. Going with my teammate is huge. It takes some pressure off me.”

With his environment made less intimidating, Kovach will look to improve on his finish from a season ago. He placed 57th in a field of more than 80 competitors.

But Kovach is out for more than personal glory. He wants to see the Chartiers Valley bowling program thrive for many years to come, and a strong performance at the regional can only help.

With three of the Colts' top five boys being underclassmen — sophomore Michael Rennie and junior Robert Neubauer are the others — and one of the two top subs (junior Michael Guido) also returning, next season looks promising for the boys team. Kayla Rennie will be the only graduation loss among the girls' top seven, so they also should be formidable again.

Another successful run could go a long way to helping to fulfill Kovach's vision.

“We're seeing improvements across the board,” he said. “People love winners and love winning. Having success and having the young guys come up knowing that they can play for a successful team makes them want to work harder.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.