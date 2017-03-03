Penn Hills bowlers qualify for regionals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The postseason is the time to separate the top athletes in their sport from the rest of the pack. Three Penn Hills bowlers got rewarded for all the work they put into perfecting their craft as they qualified for the Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships this week.

Senior Shawn Edgar, who averaged 188.30 during the regular season, qualified after making his first appearance in the WPIBL singles championships Feb. 22 at Sims Lanes. Edgar has dedicated himself to improving after starting his high school career with a 150 average.

“He put in a lot of work. He was really dedicated. I'm very happy with Shawn and for Shawn,” coach Mark Diehm said. “I also coach Shawn on Saturdays. I have been working with him well before he was in high school. To see him finally make it was exciting.”

Edgar finished in 50th place after posting a three-game total of 501 at WPIBLs. Edgar's strongest game came in the second game when he posted a 182. Edgar posted a 162 in the first game, while finishing out the tournament with a 157.

“I have been picking up more spares this season. I have been staying down on the ball longer. At the end of last season, my coach recommended me to do this clinic. My average improved by 20 pins because of the clinic,” Edgar said.

Senior Daniel Cunha-Hysong and junior Colin Bistarskey also took part in the WPIBL tournament.

In his first WPIBL appearance, Hysong just missed the cut of the top 74 bowlers to qualify for regionals, which is comprised of the top 40 from the WPIBL championship and the bowlers with the highest season average.

Hysong finished with a three-game total of 494, which was posted with the help of a 211 in his second game. Hysong was unable to take the success in game two as he posted a 126 in game three.

Bistarskey, who made an appearance last year at regionals, finished in 100th place with a three-game total of 443.

The girls team will be represented by familiar faces — junior Christina Marra and senior Maya Logan — at regionals.

Marra, who will make her third regional appearance, placed 37th with a 514 series at the WPIBL championships Feb. 23 at Princess Lanes. Marra started with a 155 but picked it up with a 180 and 179.

Logan, who will be making her second regional appearance, placed 42nd at 511 at WPIBLs. Logan's strong second game of 223, which was flanked by a 142 and 139, put her into position to move onto regionals.

Edgar, Marra and Logan will participate in the regional championships Friday at Princess Lanes.

“My approach is to just concentrate on making my spares because spares are a very big part of the game,” Edgar said. “I missed a spare one time, and that cost me making the WPIBLs last year. One spare can make the difference from being in the top 40 to the bottom 60.”

The top 12 finishers qualify for the state championships at 222 Dutch Lanes in Ephrata on March 17.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.