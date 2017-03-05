Fox Chapel's Cagley sets sights on PIAA success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jonah Cagley, a sophomore on the Fox Chapel swimming and diving team, finished first at the WPIAL Class AAA championships diving championships Feb. 25 at North Allegheny and advanced to the PIAA championships March 15-18 at Bucknell.

He has been diving since he was in seventh grade and hopes to continue when he goes to college. He is leaning toward majoring in biology or the sciences. He is optimistic about the PIAA championships.

“I know a lot of the other divers from my time with USA diving,” he said. “It will be fun, and I hope to finish in the top three. I want to be up on the podium.”

For his efforts, he is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

Do you work on your diving all year long?

Yes. Probably 275 days out of the year.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Drake, Barack Obama and Jimmy Fallon.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you dive?

I always dry my right leg off first.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Antonio Brown.

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Chick-Fil-A.

Do you have an embarrassingmoment you'd like to forget?

At a big meet a few weeks ago, I slipped coming out of the pool. It was pretty embarrassing.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Orange juice, corn dogs and an assortment of berries.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to read a good book.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Grey's Anatomy.”

Is there a TV show that makes you want to change the channel?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Corn dogs, mozzarella sticks and root beer.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Cheese puffs.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Asparagus.

What song would you sing if you were on “American Idol?”

“Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“Polar Express.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

The Pope.

Who would be your dream date?

Betty White.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Used to be an excellent trombone player.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.