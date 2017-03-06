Alle-Kiski Valley notebook: Kariotis taking over Burrell boys soccer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Andrew Kariotis will coach high school soccer in the fall, just as he has the past six seasons. He just swapped schools and girls soccer for boys soccer.

The former Riverview girls soccer coach recently took over the Burrell boys program.

It represents a homecoming for Kariotis, 39, a 1995 Burrell graduate who teaches at the high school. And with sons Nicholas, an eighth-grader, and Connor, a sixth-grader, as possible future Burrell soccer players, it made the decision easier.

“I am looking forward to the challenge,” Kariotis said. “I liked everything about Riverview. I really wouldn't have made the change if my own sons weren't coming up through. Potentially, I'll be coaching my kids for the next six years, so that's really the biggest reason.”

Kariotis, the son of former Riverview athletic director Bob Kariotis, led the Riverview girls to a 48-54-5 record and five playoff appearances in his six seasons. The Raiders finished 8-9-2 in 2016, losing to Vincentian Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.

At Burrell, he replaces T.J. Trozzi, who resigned in November for family reasons after leading the Bucs to four WPIAL playoff appearances in six seasons. Burrell went 5-9-1 last season, finishing fifth in Section 2-AA. The Bucs last made the WPIAL playoffs in 2014, when they beat West Mifflin in the preliminary round before losing to West Allegheny.

“Burrell is graduating a lot of seniors,” Kariotis said. “There's some upperclassmen, but it's going to be on the younger side. But I know most of the kids coming up, so it's not going to be like completely stepping into a different place.”

State of affairs

The PIAA set locations and times for the opening round of the state basketball playoffs Friday and Saturday.

In Class 4A girls, Freeport (14-10) will play WPIAL runner-up Blackhawk at 6 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel. It's a rematch from the WPIAL quarterfinals, when the Cougars beat the Yellowjackets, 67-44.

In Class AA girls, Leechburg (14-10) will play District 9 champion Coudersport (23-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Kane High School.

In Class A girls, St. Joseph (17-8) will play District 5 champion Berlin-Brothersvalley (22-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.

Spring in their step

Don't be fooled by the low temperatures and snow flurries late last week: As a certain groundhog would say, spring is right around the corner.

Monday marks the first official day of practice for the WPIAL's varsity spring sports: baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse.

The first competition date is March 24.

Best in row

St. Joseph senior Ryan Jackson took up rowing as a freshman, and he's making waves.

Jackson, a member of the Three Rivers Rowing Association, took second place at the North Allegheny Indoor Rowing Championships last month at Marshall Middle School.

Competing against 12 rowers in the men's varsity division, Jackson posted a time of 6 minutes, 38.4 seconds in the 2,000-meter race, finishing behind Three Rivers Rowing teammate Wyatt Hathaway (6:35.5).

Jackson, who plans to row in college, is considering options after recently receiving acceptance to Temple. He is awaiting word from Hobart and William Smith Colleges (N.Y.).

Solid as a Rock

Dillon Butz plays fast on the ice and on the track, but he took his time to make a college decision.

The Apollo-Ridge senior sprinter committed last week to run track at Slippery Rock.

“It was a funny story because I never had intentions on going to Slippery Rock,” said Butz, who had offers from IUP, Duquesne, Lafayette and Bloomsburg. “I decided to go on a visit to add one more school to the list before I made my final decision. I went up there with very low expectations not thinking I would go there, but I honestly I just fell in love with the college. The coach gave me a great feeling like I could have a home there.”

Butz's commitment came after he competed in the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's indoor state championships, where he placed 15th in the boys 400-meter dash.

Last spring, Butz set Apollo-Ridge's record in the 100 dash and placed seventh in the event at the WPIAL championships.

Also a hockey player for Burrell, which has a cooperative agreement with Apollo-Ridge, Butz ranks third on the team with 17 goals and 26 points heading into a Penguins Cup playoff opener Monday at Meadville.

Go Westminster, young man

Another local football player made his college decision last week, as Deer Lakes senior Nino Itri committed to Westminster.

Itri, a tight end and middle linebacker, helped lead the Lancers to the second WPIAL playoff berth in school history in 2015.

Brice is right

Former Valley basketball star Brice Flenory is continuing to make a mark in the coaching profession.

Flenory, the coach of the Obama Academy junior high girls basketball team, led the team to an undefeated regular season record and the city championship with a 41-14 victory over Carrick.

Pittsburgh Councilwoman Deborah Gross recognized the team, which has 13 players in grades 6-8, with a proclamation in a ceremony last week at the Pittsburgh City-County Building.

Flenory said about 40 people were in attendance, including players and their parents, Mayor Bill Peduto, other members of Pittsburgh City Council, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet and PPS Board President Regina Holley.

“It was just a great event for the girls,” said Flenory, a 1998 Valley graduate who went on to play at IUP and in the American Basketball Association and Global Professional Basketball League. “All the girls received the proclamation, took pictures in the mayor's office. It was just a very good turnout for us all year round: our play, being undefeated the whole season.

“This was a special group of girls who could beat a high school team — I'm not saying a 6A team, but you give us an A or AA school, we could compete.”

Freelance writer Jerin Steele contributed. Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.