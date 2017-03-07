Guido: Ford City's Cutts Pinson leads memorable Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ford City girls basketball had quite a run, making the WPIAL playoffs the final 20 seasons of the school's existence.

And one of the players responsible for putting Ford City on the basketball map is headed for the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame.

Cassandra Cutts Pinson, a 1999 Ford City graduate, helped lead the Sabers to three section titles and four WPIAL playoff appearances.

Cutts Pinson almost got a career 1K-1K. She finished with 1,100 points and 984 rebounds.

She will be one of 11 inductees at the Armstrong hall's 45th annual banquet 4 p.m. on April 30, at Freeport's Laube Hall.

Also among this year's inductees are:

• Charles Bonello (posthumous): A three-sport standout at Leechburg, Bonello also starred at Edinboro, where he was named to the school's all-time football team. He later coached football at Plum, Southmoreland and Apollo high schools, where his '62 Apollo team played Verona for the WPIAL title.

• Joseph Gourley: A 1980 Apollo-Ridge graduate, Gourley excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He rushed for 2,358 career yards in football, averaged 14 points in basketball and hit .429 in baseball.

• Fred Hamilton (posthumously): A football standout at Freeport High School and at Maryland, he was one of the Alle-Kiski Valley's leading rushers. Hamilton played on Maryland's undefeated Atlantic Coast Conference title team in 1956 and played in the Orange Bowl.

• Vicki Keasey: Freeport High School volleyball is one of the state's most respected programs, and Keasey founded the girls program in 1975. Her teams won or shared four section titles and never had a losing season in 13 seasons at the helm. She started the school's softball program in 1974 and won or shared six section crowns.

• Paul Lhote: A graduate of Ford City and the U.S. Naval Academy, Lhote earned four baseball letters and Ford City and two at Navy. He played in the NCAA baseball tourney while at Annapolis and later was a Navy pilot deployed to the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

• Robb Smith: A graduate of Leechburg High School and Allegheny College, Smith starred as a defensive back for the Gators team that made the 1997 NCAA playoffs. He coached the defense at Maine, Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming defensive coordinator at Arkansas and is now at Minnesota.

• Jeffrey Sybert (posthumously): A basketball standout at Kittanning High School and Westminster College, Sybert was part of the Westminster team that won 77 consecutive home games and played in the NAIA tourney. Sybert died in an automobile accident in 1952 during his senior season.

• Dave Sysyn: After setting track marks at Ambridge, Sysyn is best known for turning around the basketball program at Kittanning and, later, at Plum. His Kittanning teams won 167 games, including 18 in the 1981-82 campaign. He also directed a summer basketball camp for 25 years.

• Robert L. Walker (posthumous): A three-year letterman in track and football at Kiski Area, Walker broke school records in the 110-meter hurdles his last three seasons with the Cavaliers. The 1969 graduate also broke school records in the 180 low hurdles and the 220 dash and was a member of the mile relay team, also placing in WPIAL and PIAA meets. Walker died in action March 8, 1971, in Vietnam and is this year's Military Award inductee.

• Dennis Wolfe: An inductee in the Builder category, Wolfe was a 35-year educator at his alma mater, Leechburg. He always served vital roles behind the scenes at the Gilpin-Leechburg Park pool and as a Gilpin Township supervisor, Leechburg Little League and District 26 Little League board member and a current member of the WPIAL softball committee.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.