Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 4, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday's result

Pine-Richland 72, Butler 61

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday's result

New Castle 73, Quaker Valley 58

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's result

Central Cambria 54, Richland 43

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday's result

North Allegheny 50, Bethel Park 39

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday's result

Chartiers Valley 52, Oakland Catholic 36

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's result

Bishop Canevin 65, Neshannock 36

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's result

West Shamokin 58, Tyrone 42

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Thursday's schedule

Central Catholic (16-4) vs. Butler (7-10-3) at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (10-7-3) vs. Seneca Valley (10-8-2) at Mercyhust Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (13-4-3) vs. Bethel Park (8-8-4) at Bairel Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-8-1) vs. Peters Township (10-8-2) at Iceoplex Southpointe, 9:20 p.m.

Class AA

Play-in round

Monday's schedule

Latrobe (9-9-1) vs. Mars (7-10-2) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Monday or Tuesday schedule

North Hills (9-10) vs. Shaler (9-9-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Hampton (11-5-3) vs. Quaker Valley (12-7) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Moon (16-2-1) vs. Latrobe/Mars winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:20 p.m.; Plum (16-2-1) vs. North Hills/Shaler winner at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) vs. Hempfield (10-8-1) at Ice Castle, 6:40 p.m.

Class A

Play-in round

Monday's schedule

South Fayette (11-5-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-9-1) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-6) vs. Freeport (9-9) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's schedule

Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Indiana (14-4) vs. South Park (7-10-1) at S&T Bank Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort (13-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-9) at Cambria War Memorial, 8:30 p.m.

Monday or Tuesday schedule

Kiski Area (11-6-1) vs. Montour (10-7-1) at Center Ice Arena, TBD

First round

Thursday's schedule

Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop winner at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.; Baldwin (12-4-2) vs. Kiski Area/Montour winner at Ice Castle, 8:40 p.m.

Division II

First round

Monday's schedule

Meadville (19-0-1) vs. Burrell (13-2-3) at Meadville Area Rec Center, 7 p.m.; Carrick (16-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (14-2-2) at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Monday-Thursday schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) vs. Ringgold (9-9-2) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD; Central Valley (12-7-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (5-14-2) at Brady's Run, TBD

Wrestling

Saturday's results

WPIAL Class AAA individual championships

Championship

106: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Ryan Sullivan, Shaler, 3-1

113: Sam Hillegas, North Hills d. Louis Newell, Seneca Valley, 6-4

120: Vincent Distefanis, Hempfield d. Logan Macri, Canon-McMillan, 3-1

126: Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional p. Noah Levett, Kiski Area. 1:16

132: Caleb Morris, Waynesburg d. Hunter Baxter, Pine-Richland, 2-0

138: Luke Kemerer, Hempfield d. Domenic Means, Central Catholic, 3-2

145: Jarod Verkleeren, Hempfield d. Joey Blumer, Kiski Area, 9-4

152: Cam Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan, 5-2

160: Eric Hong, North Allegheny d. Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon, 7-4

170: Tim Wallace, Albert Gallatin d. Kyle Homet, Waynesburg, 5-0

182: Nino Bonaccorsi, Bethel Park d. Matt McGillick, Penn-Trafford, 10-3

195: Jake Woodley, North Allegheny p. Eli Grape, Upper St. Clair, 3:40

220: Ian Edenfield, Laurel Highlands d. Billy Korber, Belle Vernon, 3-2

285: Brendan Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Isaac Reid, Kiski Area, 5-2

Third place

106: Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Frankie Bonura, Moon, 3-0

113: Jacob Dunlop, Belle Vernon d. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, 1-0

120: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional d. Mason Franks, Connellsville, 6-2

126: Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Matt Oblock, Canon-McMillan, 3-2

132: Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford d. Luke Landefeld, North Allegheny, 2-1

138: Cam Connor, Kiski Area d. Nick Acuna, Moon, 3-0

145: Jake Hinkson, North Allegheny d. Tyler Seliga, Belle Vernon, 9-5

152: Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon d. Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 4-3

160: Caleb Baxter, Butler d. Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park, 2-0

170: Alec Shaw, Greensburg Salem def. Sean Hoover, North Allegheny

182: Mike Mahon, Fox Chapel p. Teegan Hahn, Greensburg Salem, 4:05

195: Colin McCracken, Waynesburg t.f. Nate Ansell, Connellsville, 17-2 4:50

220: Ron D'Amico, Shaler d. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 7-3

285: Roman Macek, Montour d. Gerald Brown, West Mifflin, 3-2

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

