High school scores, schedules for March 4, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday's result
Pine-Richland 72, Butler 61
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday's result
New Castle 73, Quaker Valley 58
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's result
Central Cambria 54, Richland 43
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday's result
North Allegheny 50, Bethel Park 39
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday's result
Chartiers Valley 52, Oakland Catholic 36
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's result
Bishop Canevin 65, Neshannock 36
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's result
West Shamokin 58, Tyrone 42
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Thursday's schedule
Central Catholic (16-4) vs. Butler (7-10-3) at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (10-7-3) vs. Seneca Valley (10-8-2) at Mercyhust Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (13-4-3) vs. Bethel Park (8-8-4) at Bairel Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-8-1) vs. Peters Township (10-8-2) at Iceoplex Southpointe, 9:20 p.m.
Class AA
Play-in round
Monday's schedule
Latrobe (9-9-1) vs. Mars (7-10-2) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Monday or Tuesday schedule
North Hills (9-10) vs. Shaler (9-9-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Hampton (11-5-3) vs. Quaker Valley (12-7) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.
Thursday's schedule
Moon (16-2-1) vs. Latrobe/Mars winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:20 p.m.; Plum (16-2-1) vs. North Hills/Shaler winner at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) vs. Hempfield (10-8-1) at Ice Castle, 6:40 p.m.
Class A
Play-in round
Monday's schedule
South Fayette (11-5-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-9-1) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-6) vs. Freeport (9-9) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's schedule
Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Indiana (14-4) vs. South Park (7-10-1) at S&T Bank Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort (13-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-9) at Cambria War Memorial, 8:30 p.m.
Monday or Tuesday schedule
Kiski Area (11-6-1) vs. Montour (10-7-1) at Center Ice Arena, TBD
First round
Thursday's schedule
Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop winner at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.; Baldwin (12-4-2) vs. Kiski Area/Montour winner at Ice Castle, 8:40 p.m.
Division II
First round
Monday's schedule
Meadville (19-0-1) vs. Burrell (13-2-3) at Meadville Area Rec Center, 7 p.m.; Carrick (16-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (14-2-2) at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Monday-Thursday schedule
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) vs. Ringgold (9-9-2) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD; Central Valley (12-7-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (5-14-2) at Brady's Run, TBD
Wrestling
Saturday's results
WPIAL Class AAA individual championships
Championship
106: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Ryan Sullivan, Shaler, 3-1
113: Sam Hillegas, North Hills d. Louis Newell, Seneca Valley, 6-4
120: Vincent Distefanis, Hempfield d. Logan Macri, Canon-McMillan, 3-1
126: Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional p. Noah Levett, Kiski Area. 1:16
132: Caleb Morris, Waynesburg d. Hunter Baxter, Pine-Richland, 2-0
138: Luke Kemerer, Hempfield d. Domenic Means, Central Catholic, 3-2
145: Jarod Verkleeren, Hempfield d. Joey Blumer, Kiski Area, 9-4
152: Cam Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan, 5-2
160: Eric Hong, North Allegheny d. Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon, 7-4
170: Tim Wallace, Albert Gallatin d. Kyle Homet, Waynesburg, 5-0
182: Nino Bonaccorsi, Bethel Park d. Matt McGillick, Penn-Trafford, 10-3
195: Jake Woodley, North Allegheny p. Eli Grape, Upper St. Clair, 3:40
220: Ian Edenfield, Laurel Highlands d. Billy Korber, Belle Vernon, 3-2
285: Brendan Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Isaac Reid, Kiski Area, 5-2
Third place
106: Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Frankie Bonura, Moon, 3-0
113: Jacob Dunlop, Belle Vernon d. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, 1-0
120: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional d. Mason Franks, Connellsville, 6-2
126: Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Matt Oblock, Canon-McMillan, 3-2
132: Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford d. Luke Landefeld, North Allegheny, 2-1
138: Cam Connor, Kiski Area d. Nick Acuna, Moon, 3-0
145: Jake Hinkson, North Allegheny d. Tyler Seliga, Belle Vernon, 9-5
152: Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon d. Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 4-3
160: Caleb Baxter, Butler d. Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park, 2-0
170: Alec Shaw, Greensburg Salem def. Sean Hoover, North Allegheny
182: Mike Mahon, Fox Chapel p. Teegan Hahn, Greensburg Salem, 4:05
195: Colin McCracken, Waynesburg t.f. Nate Ansell, Connellsville, 17-2 4:50
220: Ron D'Amico, Shaler d. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 7-3
285: Roman Macek, Montour d. Gerald Brown, West Mifflin, 3-2
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.