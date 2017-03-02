Alle-Kiski roundup: Cheswick Christian boys, girls advances at nationals
Coming off a loss in its conference championship game, the Cheswick Christian boys basketball team responded.
Ben Pollock nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 24 rebounds and seven blocks to lead Cheswick Christian to a 63-50 victory over Rochester Rapids (N.Y.) in the opening game of the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament Thursday in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Michael Skledar added 11 points for the Chargers (21-5), who outscored Rochester Rapids, 26-10, in the third quarter to take command.
Cheswick Christian will play Cager (Ohio) at 3 p.m. Friday.
Girls basketball
Cheswick Christian 27, Erie First Christian 9 — The Chargers led by 11 points after the first quarter in a victory on the first day of the National Christian Schools Athletic Association tournament. Kelsey Kiger scored a game-high 10 points for Cheswick, which will play Plants and Pillars at 9 a.m. Friday.