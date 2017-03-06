Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Baldwin, TJ gymnasts shine at state meet

Ray Fisher | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Members of the Thomas Jefferson and Baldwin gymnastics team celebrate after their performance at the PA Classic Feb. 25, 2017, at Moon.

Both the Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson gymnastics teams practice together at Premier Gym and Cheer.

Both traveled to nearby Moon High School recently to compete in the Pennsylvania Classic, which represents the state championships in gymnastics.

Both returned home with top performances.

Baldwin finished first in the silver division team competition with a score of 133.984.

Thomas Jefferson placed second in the gold division with a 143.726 team score.

“Both teams did great,” said Jodi Cummings, who coaches both squads and is assisted by Becky Revo and Sam Duttine. “This has been a great year for Baldwin and TJ gymnastics. I'm so proud of all these kids. Becky, Sam and myself have worked really hard with these girls and are very proud of them. We are so happy all their hard work paid off; they deserve it.

“This year has been one to remember. The unity between these two teams was something special to watch. It was a great season, and Becky, Sam and I are very proud coaches.”

Several Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson team members placed individually at the state meet.

In the diamond division, TJ freshman Natalie Galioto took second place in the all-around scoring by finishing second on the bars, third on the beam and floor exercise, and fourth on the vault.

“Natalie had a wonderful all-around performance in the all-around; she hit all four events,” Cummings said. “She is only a freshman. I can't wait to see what the rest of her high school career holds for her.”

Sophomore Courtney Kelley ended up sixth on bars, ninth on vault and ninth all-around.

Freshman Natalie Moore captured sixth on vault, seventh on floor and 10th on bars; and freshman Demi Kondos placed ninth on the beam.

For Baldwin, senior Jordan Hoydick secured 10th place on the floor exercise.

“Jordan had a great meet, although she didn't really place because she was bumped up into the diamond division for WPIALs and states,” Cummings said. “It was great to see her hit all four events at her final state meet.

“She has always been a solid all-around gymnast for Baldwin and we will truly miss her next year.”

Turning to the gold division, Baldwin sophomore Mackenzie Sendro took ninth place on the vault.

And in the silver division, Baldwin sophomore Haili Cordell finished fourth all-around thanks in part of a second-place finish on the bars and sixth-place showing on the beam.

Hanna Kalwarski, a junior, ended up seventh on the vault and ninth on the beam; Lexi Hoffman, a senior, placed seventh on the beam.

For Thomas Jefferson, sophomore Angelina Gambino corralled sixth place on the bars.

Moon won the state championship in the gold division with a 145.685 team score.

“Baldwin had a great beam day, and that's what helped the girls clinch first place in the silver division,” Cummings said. “TJ also had a great meet. This is our first year as a full team (at TJ). They are section champs, and they finished in second place at WPIALs and in the gold division at states. The team should be very proud.”

Three other area girls practiced at Premier Gym this season. They are Brashear freshman Emma Primrose, McKeesport senior Harlie McKelvey and Carrick freshman Ashtyn Grill.

Primrose placed third on beam and fifth on floor in the silver division at the state meet.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

