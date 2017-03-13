Baldwin senior gymnasts reflect on special season

It was a family affair at Premier Gym this season.

The Baldwin gymnastics team practices diligently and competes at Premier Gym and Cheer, located directly across from the high school.

The Highlanders were joined this year by gymnasts from Thomas Jefferson. The TJ girls competed as a WPIAL gymnastics team for the first time in 2016-17.

It quickly became a friendly, super supportive-type relationship.

“It was definitely fun competing with the TJ team this year,” said Jordan Hoydick, one of three senior gymnasts at Baldwin. “Even though we are technically two different teams, at the meets and practices we came together as one team. We cheered for each other and supported each other throughout the season.”

Hoydick, Ashley Toth and Lexi Hoffman provided senior leadership for the Highlanders in 2016-17. Hoydick and Toth competed as Baldwin gymnasts for four years; Hoffman competed three years, missing her junior season with an injury.

“I have coached all three since they were in elementary school,” said Jodi Cummings, coach of both the Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson gymnastics teams. “It has been great to watch them grow from little kids into young adults. I know they have a lot to offer this world and will do great things in the future.”

Hoydick competed in the diamond division at the state finals. Toth and Hoffman participated in the gold and silver divisions, respectively.

Toth, who also is a Baldwin cheerleader and traveled with the competitive spirit team this winter to the national championships in Florida, was bumped up to the gold division for the state meet.

“I had a decent meet. I could have done better, but I'm still happy with my performance because I stuck my last beam routine,” she said. “I thought my team had an amazing meet. We came in only focused on us and not how every other team was doing. Even though we had a couple of mistakes, I couldn't have been more proud of my team, and I was grateful to have ended my senior year with a state title.

“As for TJ, I thought they had an incredible season. Most of them are freshman, with the exception of two sophomores, and they won first place in their section, second at WPIALs and also second at states in the gold division. They are going to be unstoppable by the time they are juniors and seniors.”

Toth was not able to attend senior recognition night at Premier Gym because the national cheerleading event in Florida took place on the same weekend.

“We made it to finals for mat, and we ended up in 12th in the nation,” Toth said. “I could not have been more happy with how my team did. We accomplished all of our goals we set for the year, and did more than we can imagine. Between gymnastics and cheerleading, my senior year has been the best year of my high school career.”

For Hoffman, it took much hard work and determination to even get back to where she could participate in gymnastic meets for Baldwin.

“My (state) meet was one of the best I had this season,” Hoffman said. “I qualified in the silver division and took seventh place with a ‘stuck' beam routine. This was by far my favorite season. Last season, I was out due to an ACL tear and ended up making it back to compete for my senior year. Being able to overcome that and do so well was an amazing feeling.

“Another reason this was one of my favorite seasons was due to the way TJ came into play. We all became one big family that pushed each other no matter the cost. TJ is an outstanding team, and I can see big things to come for both teams in the future.”

Hoffman, who has a 3.1 GPA, currently is enrolled at Steel Center, a technical institute that offers instruction on various trades. She is taking nursing classes, training for her CNA, and doing her clinical at Southwestern Nursing Home.

“By the time I graduate, I will be a certified nursing assistant,” she said. “I plan to attend CCAC for two years to get my RN, then transfer to get my BSN. After that, I want to go into the neonatal field to become a neonatal practitioner.”

Hoffman talked about the arduous recovery process from her devastating injury.

“Recovering from an ACL injury was one of the more difficult things I've had to push through,” she said. “It was an extreme amount of pressure to reach my six-month release date. A normal ACL recovery is anywhere from nine to 12 months. I had surgery Feb. 10 of 2016, and the season started in August of 2016, which was exactly six months.

“I had therapy three times a week. Nearing my six-month point, my physical therapist wanted to wait an extra three months, which meant I couldn't return to gymnastics until November, and I was devastated. Luckily, my doctor felt that I was ready to be released at six months. Practices were rough at first, especially when the weather had dramatic changes; it affected my knee. I continued to push, and the pain eased up and got easier as it went. This (gymnastics) season was the best I've ever had.”

Baldwin captured the championship in the silver division at the state meet this year.

“I am extremely proud of myself and my team's performance at the state meet,” Hoydick said. “Our goal was to block out all of the other teams competing and focus only on performing our best routines possible. We cheered a lot for each other, which made the meet more fun and allowed us to be less nervous.

“I performed some of the best routines I have all season and was super happy I stuck my beam routine. Our team ended up getting first place which was exciting, because (Baldwin) has not won a state title in a long time.”

Along with the three senior gymnasts, junior Hanna Kalwarski plus two sophomores, Mackenzie Sendro and Haili Cordell, competed for the Highlanders.

“I feel our performance at states was no doubt one of our best of the year,” Hoffman said, “thanks to our amazing coaches Jodi Cummings, Becky Revo and Sam Duttine for pushing us to do our best. They truly had an amazing impact on all of us and who we are as individuals.

“We went in focused on us and not about the competition. We cheered each other on and kept our heads high even if something went wrong.”

Hoydick, who owns a 4.35 grade-point average, plans to study biomedical engineering at Penn State or Duquesne.

“Although I'm sad that my Baldwin gymnastics career is over, it was definitely a great way to end my senior year,” she said. “I am proud that I qualified to compete in the diamond division individually for my last two meets because it is the highest level you can compete in.”

Toth, whose GPA is around 3.5, is a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. She plans to attend Slippery Rock with a double major in criminal justice and homeland security, with a minor in Middle Eastern Language.

Also at Slippery Rock, Toth plans to try out for the cheerleading team, and compete in the trap shooting program. She currently shoots trap regularly with her brother, Alex, and her dad, B.J., at a club near Trax Farm.

“I'm really thankful for all my teammates,” Toth said, “and more importantly for my coaches for putting up with me and making me the best gymnast I could be, and also helping me grow as a person. I'm definitely going to miss my team, as well as the TJ girls and the independents.”

Hoydick and Toth also participate in the track and field program at Baldwin. Hoydick competes in the pole vault and high jump events; Toth specializes in the pole vault and shot put.

“My goal for pole vault is to get over 10 feet,” Hoydick said. “My current personal record is 9 feet 3 inches.

“I've recruited some of my gymnastics teammates to try pole vaulting, so I'm excited to still be able to compete with them through the rest of my senior year.”

Kalwarski, Sendro and Cordell are planning to join Hoydick and Toth in the pole vault event.

And possibly soar to new heights this spring.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.