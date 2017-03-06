Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Thimons, Brown tabbed for East/West Game

Staff Reports | Monday, March 6, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Duane Brown and Brayden Thimons will get one more high school football experience before beginning their college football careers.

Brown, an Apollo-Ridge running back/defensive back, and Thimons, a Highlands quarterback/linebacker, were selected Monday for the PSFCA East/West Game, which will take place May 7 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced the roster, which includes 23 players from the WPIAL.

An IUP recruit, Brown piled up more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and scored 20 touchdowns in seven games after missing the Vikings' first four games of the season following offseason knee surgery. He scored 88 touchdowns in his career.

Thimons, a Robert Morris recruit, led Highlands with 96 tackles and added four sacks. He also threw for 502 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 343 yards and three scores before a shoulder injury limited him to defense-only late in the season.

Armstrong running back Zane Dudek, a Yale recruit who finished fourth on the WPIAL career rushing list with 6,977 yards, also was named to the team.

Hockey

Thomas Jefferson 8, Freeport 2 — Tanner Hill and Robert Reichenbaugh scored one goal and added one assist each for Freeport (9-10) in a PIHL Penguins Cup Class A first-round loss. Daniel Harrold scored two goals and recorded two assists for Thomas Jefferson (13-6), and Mathew Krieger scored one goal and added three assists. Mitchel Chontos recorded 25 saves to pick up the win. Gregory Smith made 46 saves in the loss.

Meadville 9, Burrell 0 — Dillon Steiner scored two goals and added an assist as Meadville shut out Burrell in the first round of the PIHL Penguins Cup Division II playoffs. Barrett Hoffman scored one goal while dishing out three assists for the Bulldogs (20-0-1). Edward Kaufman IV recorded 20 saves to pick up the win for Meadville. Andrew Burkett made 31 saves for Burrell (13-3-3), which tied Meadville, 3-3, earlier this season.

