High school scores, schedules for March 6, 2017

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Abington (1-1, 24-4) vs. Central Dauphin East (3-6, 16-10) at Bensalem HS, 4 p.m.; Parkland (11-2, 17-9) vs. Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 20-5) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (3-2, 19-9) vs. William Allen (11-3, 27-2) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 8 p.m.; Williamsport (4-1, 20-4) vs. Penn Wood (1-7, 18-8) at Milton HS, 4:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (12-1, 20-5) vs. Perkiomen Valley (1-8, 22-6) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Reading (3-3, 25-3) vs. North Penn (1-5, 21-6) at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 23-5) vs. Lebanon (3-4, 21-7) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 4 p.m.; Pocono Mountain West (11-1, 22-4) vs. Lower Merion (1-9, 21-8) at Pleasant Valley HS, Brodheadsville, 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-1, 19-6) vs. Downingtown West (1-10, 17-10) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 7:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (1-4, 19-7) vs. Emmaus (11-4, 20-6) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 4 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (12-2, 22-5) vs. Conestoga (1-6, 20-7) at South Philadelphia HS, 5 p.m.; Coatesville (1-2, 23-5) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 18-8) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 4 p.m.; State College (6-1, 20-4) vs. Woodland Hills (7-4, 16-9) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 5:30 p.m.; Butler (7-2, 17-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-5, 18-6) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland (7-1, 24-1) vs. Latrobe (7-6, 19-4) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Allderdice (8-1, 18-8) vs. North Hills (7-3, 19-6) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday's schedule

Penncrest (1-1, 20-7) vs. Hershey (3-10, 13-13) at Marple-Newtown HS, Newtown Square, 7:30 p.m.; Milton Hershey (3-3, 20-5) vs. Chester (1-5, 20-6) at Lebanon HS, 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (2-1, 22-3) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-8, 17-11) at Lackawanna College, Scranton, 7:30 p.m.; Martin Luther King (12-2, 20-9) vs. Bishop Shanahan (1-4, 19-9) at South Philadelphia HS, 7:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (3-2, 22-6) vs. Springfield-Delco (1-6, 15-11) at Hershey HS, 8 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 23-3) vs. New Oxford (3-9, 14-11) at Philadelphia University, 7:30 p.m.; East Stroudsburg North (11-1, 17-10) vs. Manheim Central (3-7, 21-7) at Pleasant Valley HS, Brodheadsville, 7 p.m.; West Scranton (2-2, 14-11) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 20-8) at Scranton HS, 7:30 p.m.; Northeastern York (3-1, 27-2) vs. Wissahickon (1-7, 15-11) at West York HS, 7:30 p.m.; Upper Merion (1-2, 16-11) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (3-5, 18-9) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 7:30 p.m.; Great Valley (1-3, 20-7) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-8) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 7:30 p.m.; Pottsville (11-2, 20-7) vs. Palmyra (3-6, 21-5) at Blue Mountain HS, Schuylkill Haven, 7 p.m.; Hampton (7-2, 16-10) vs. Mars (7-4, 15-9) at North Allegheny HS, 6 p.m.; Central Mountain (6-1, 17-8) vs. Erie Cathedral Prep (10-2, 13-12) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 7:30 p.m.; Moon (7-1, 20-5) vs. Franklin Regional (7-5, 13-11) at Plum HS, 6 p.m.; Meadville (10-1, 21-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (7-3, 17-7) at Edinboro University, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Lancaster Catholic (3-1, 24-4) vs. West Philadelphia (12-4, 13-9) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 5 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial (2-2, 18-7) vs. Selinsgrove (4-2, 20-6) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 5:30 p.m.; Conwell-Egan (12-2, 9-14) vs. Saucon Valley (11-4, 14-12) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 21-6) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 18-7) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 4:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 26-2) vs. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-4, 17-8) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Scranton Prep (2-1, 22-3) vs. Salisbury (11-3, 20-7) at Marywood University, Scranton, 5:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (11-2, 14-11) vs. Universal Audenried (12-3, 18-5) at Pleasant Valley HS, Brodheadsville, 4 p.m.; Lewisburg (4-1, 19-6) vs. Berks Catholic (3-3, 21-7) at Shamokin HS, 7:30 p.m.; Middletown (3-2, 20-5) vs. Danville (4-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, 8 p.m.; Johnstown (6-1, 15-10) vs. Schuylkill Valley (3-5, 17-10) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (7-2, 22-3) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 18-7) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 3 p.m.; Grove City (10-2, 19-6) vs. Central Valley (7-3, 14-10) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.; New Castle (7-1, 23-2) vs. Sharon (10-4, 15-10) at Butler HS, 3 p.m.; Clearfield (9-1, 23-1) vs. McGuffey (7-5, 18-6) at DuBois HS, 4 p.m.; Central Martinsburg (6-2, 16-7) vs. Beaver Falls (7-4, 12-9) at Hollidaysburg HS, 5:30 p.m.; Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 23-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6, 13-11) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 19-7) vs. York Catholic (3-3, 22-3) at South Philadelphia HS, 6 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 17-8) vs. World Communications Charter (12-4, 13-13) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 23-4) vs. Philadelphia West Catholic (12-3, 5-18) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 8 p.m.; Hughesville (4-1, 16-9) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-1, 17-9) at Milton HS, 7:30 p.m.; Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 24-4) vs. Parkway Center City (12-5, 13-9), Marple-Newtown HS, Newtown Square, 6 p.m.; Southern Columbia (4-2, 15-10) vs. Mid Valley (2-2, 23-3) at Shamokin HS, 7:30 p.m.; Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 20-7) vs. Loyalsock Twp. (4-3, 21-6) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.; Camp Hill Trinity (3-1, 22-3) vs. Strawberry Mansion (12-6, 7-14) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 8 p.m.; Central Cambria (6-1, 20-6) vs. Columbia (3-4, 17-8) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Westinghouse (8-1, 13-9) vs. Riverside (7-5, 16-8) at Allderdice HS, 7 p.m.; Fairview (10-2, 21-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4, 18-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 21-5) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-4, 18-7) at Gateway HS, 7:30 p.m.; Karns City (9-1, 17-7) vs. Erie First Christian (10-3, 16-9) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.; Richland (6-2, 21-5) vs. Washington (7-3, 20-5) at Johnstown HS, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park (7-2, 21-5) vs. Juniata (6-3, 21-5) at Fox Chapel HS, Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Greenville (10-1, 23-2) vs. Seton-La Salle (7-6, 10-13) at Sharon HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Play-in game

Tuesday's schedule

Northern Bedford (5-3, 11-14) at Muncy (4-3, 13-12), 6 p.m.

First round

Saturday's schedule

Marian Catholic (11-1, 21-4) vs. Julia Masterman (12-3, 20-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 5:30 p.m.; Halifax (3-1, 16-10) vs. Northern Bedford/Muncy winner at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (4-2, 15-10) vs. Mountain View (2-2, 11-14) at Mansfield University, 4:30 p.m.; Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 18-9) vs. Christopher Dock (1-2, 16-10) at South Philadelphia HS, 3:30 p.m.; Church Farm (1-1, 18-9) vs. Constitution (12-2, 15-9) at Bensalem HS, 5:30 p.m.; Scranton Holy Cross (2-1, 18-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (11-2, 20-4) at North Pocono HS, 5:30 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (4-1, 21-5) vs. Ridgway (9-3, 21-5) at Mansfield University, 6 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 16-9) vs. Purchase Line (6-3, 15-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (7-1, 20-4) vs. Rocky Grove (10-4, 21-4) at Northgate HS, 4:30 p.m.; Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2, 17-7) vs. McConnellsburg (5-2, 20-5) at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.; West Middlesex (10-2, 11-15) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 23-1) at Sharon HS, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (9-1, 24-0) vs. United (6-4, 14-12) at Bradford HS, 4:30 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 21-4) vs. Jeannette (7-5, 12-12) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-2, 18-7) vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3, 21-4) at Peters Twp HS, 3 p.m.; Brockway (9-2, 16-10) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 19-5) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Wilmington (10-1, 18-7) vs. Chartiers-Houston (7-6, 19-5) at Sharon HS, 6

Class A

First round

Friday's schedule

York Country Day (3-1, 19-4) vs. Jenkintown (1-3, 16-9) at West York HS, 6 p.m.; Millville (4-2, 21-4) vs. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11-3, 12-13) at Shamokin HS, 6 p.m.; Pottsville Nativity (11-2, 13-11) vs. Shamokin Lourdes (4-3, 19-7) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.; Girard College (1-1, 20-8) vs. West Shore Christian (3-4, 15-10) at Bensalem HS, 8:30 p.m.; Lincoln Leadership (11-1, 15-8) vs. Lancaster Country Day (3-6, 16-9) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 6:30 p.m.; Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 25-0) vs. Mount Calvary (3-3, 18-9) at Milton HS, 6 p.m.; Lancaster County Christian (3-2, 22-5) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 24-4) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 6:30 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (12-1, 15-10) vs. High Point (3-5, 18-8) at Father Judge HS, Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen (7-1, 18-7) vs. North Clarion (9-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-1, 24-1) vs. Union (7-3, 18-7) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Johnsonburg (9-2, 12-13) vs. Jamestown (10-2, 8-16) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.; Saltsburg (6-1, 24-1) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-4, 19-5) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (9-1, 26-0) vs. Eden Christian (7-5, 12-10) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Williamsburg (6-2, 15-10) vs. Southern Fulton (5-2, 19-5) at Hollidaysburg HS, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian (7-2, 15-7) vs. Juniata Valley (6-3, 11-13) at Northgate HS, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 21-2) vs. Otto-Eldred (9-3, 15-10) at Sharon HS, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

First round

Friday's schedule

Abington (1-1, 22-5) vs. Central Dauphin East (3-7, 15-10) at Bensalem HS, 7 p.m.; Northampton (11-3, 16-10) vs. Philadelphia Central (12-2, 6-10) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 5 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (3-2, 20-6) vs. Boyertown (1-6, 23-4) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 5 p.m.; Scranton (2-1, 18-5) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 22-5) at Lackawanna College, Scranton, 6 p.m.; Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 21-5) vs. Upper Dublin (1-9, 21-6) at Philadelphia University, 6 p.m.; Central Bucks West (1-3, 23-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 24-4) at William Tennent HS, Warminster, 7:30 p.m.; Cedar Crest (3-3, 27-1) vs. North Penn (1-5, 23-4) at Lebanon HS, 6:30 p.m.; Easton (11-1, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 16-10) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 8 p.m.; Central Dauphin (3-1, 22-3) vs. Souderton (1-11, 19-7) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 6:30 p.m.; Central Bucks South (1-4, 19-7) vs. Parkland (11-4, 18-8) at William Tennent HS, Warminster, 6 p.m.; Nazareth (11-2, 22-5) vs. Council Rock North (1-7, 18-9) at Easton MS, 7:30 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 25-2) vs. Lancaster McCaskey (3-5, 20-9) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 6 p.m.; Altoona (6-1, 15-8) vs. Cedar Cliff (3-6, 19-7) at Hollidaysburg HS, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (7-2, 19-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 21-3) at North Allegheny HS, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (7-1, 24-1) vs. Hempfield (7-5, 14-9) at Plum HS, 7:30 p.m.; State College (6-2, 10-14) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-3, 18-6) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Susquehannock (3-1, 23-4) vs. Radnor (1-6, 18-8) at West York HS, 5 p.m.; Abington Heights (2-1, 15-10) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 21-8) at Marywood University, Scranton, 4 p.m.; Mastery Charter North (12-2, 17-10) vs. West York (3-5, 18-8) at Father Judge HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (11-1, 25-1) vs. Dover (3-7, 19-8) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 19-7) vs. West Chester Henderson (1-5, 19-7) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 19-8) vs. Lower Dauphin (3-3, 19-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 5:30 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 20-5) vs. Twin Valley (3-4, 20-7) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 4 p.m.; Springfield-Delco (1-1, 23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-8, 20-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 4 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-2, 21-4) vs. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-4, 16-6) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 6 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph (1-2, 13-14) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-7) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-1, 19-7) vs. Hickory (10-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, 6 p.m.; Bellefonte (6-2, 12-12) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 22-3) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 4 p.m.; Erie Central Tech (10-1, 19-5) vs. Mars (7-6, 17-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (7-2, 22-4) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 6 p.m.; Slippery Rock (10-2, 19-5) vs. Hampton (7-4, 22-3) at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.; Obama Academy (8-1, 18-8) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 17-6) at Allderdice HS, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday's schedule

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 25-2) vs. Murrell Dobbins (12-5, 11-4) at Lebanon HS, 5 p.m.; Mifflinburg (4-2, 20-6) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (11-2, 10-15) at Shikellamy HS, Sunbury, 6 p.m.; Universal Audenried (12-2, 10-14) vs. Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 17-8) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 6 p.m.; Nanticoke (2-1, 25-1) vs. West Perry (3-4, 18-8) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 6:30 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (12-1, 13-11) vs. Berks Catholic (3-5, 17-12) at Father Judge HS, Philadelphia, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 25-2) vs. Scranton Prep (2-3, 15-10) at Easton MS, 6 p.m.; Lower Moreland (1-1, 17-8) vs. Carver Engineering & Science (12-4, 10-4) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 6 p.m.; Berwick (2-2, 16-9) vs. Jersey Shore (4-3, 19-6) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 22-5) vs. Lewisburg (4-4, 11-14) at Hershey HS, 6:30 p.m.; Montoursville (4-1, 24-2) vs. York Suburban (3-6, 14-11) at Shikellamy HS, Sunbury, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 21-6) vs. Prep Charter (12-3, 10-5) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 5 p.m.; Forest Hills (6-1, 23-1) vs. Beaver (7-3, 17-6) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 23-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (7-7, 20-3) at Gateway HS, 6 p.m.; Punxsutawney (9-1, 18-4) vs. Central Valley (7-5, 15-8) at DuBois HS, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (7-2, 16-9) vs. Freeport (7-6, 14-10) at Fox Chapel HS, 6 p.m.; Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 19-4) vs. South Park (7-4, 16-9) at Edinboro University, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 19-5) vs. Middletown (3-3, 12-13) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 27-1) vs. Taylor Riverside (2-3, 15-10) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 5:30 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 21-5) vs. Bodine (12-4, 7-10) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m.; Mount Carmel (4-1, 26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-2, 20-7) at Shamokin HS, 6 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 27-0) vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter (12-5, 17-4) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 5:30 p.m.; Hughesville (4-2, 17-8) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 23-1) at Williamsport HS, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-2, 16-9) vs. Pine Grove (11-1, 19-6) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; York Catholic (3-1, 20-6) vs. Loyalsock Twp (4-3, 16-9) at West York HS, 8 p.m.; Delone Catholic (3-2, 19-7) vs. Mastery Charter South (12-3, 16-1) at West York HS, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin (6-1, 24-2) vs. Charleroi (7-6, 19-5) at Armstrong HS, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (7-2, 23-2) vs. Everett (5-1, 20-7) at Butler HS, 4:30 p.m.; Karns City (9-1, 17-5) vs. Seneca (10-2, 16-9) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-1, 19-5) vs. Central Cambria (6-4, 15-11) at Northgate HS, 3 p.m.; Tyrone (6-2, 21-4) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 23-1) at Altoona HS, 4 p.m.; Carlynton (7-3, 17-7) vs. Central Martinsburg (6-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 4:30 p.m.; North East (10-1, 18-6) vs. Riverside (7-5, 18-6) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday's schedule

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 14-10) vs. Columbia (3-2, 10-12) at High School of the Future, Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.; Sayre (4-1, 22-3) vs. Elk Lake (2-2, 14-11) at Troy HS, 7 p.m.; Minersville (11-1, 26-0) vs. William Sayre (12-3, 10-7) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart (1-1, 15-9) vs. Motivation (12-4, 9-9) at Bensalem HS, 5:30 p.m.; Old Forge (2-1, 9-16) vs. East Juniata (4-2, 15-9) at Scranton HS, 6 p.m.; Maritime Academy Charter (12-2, 13-3) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 19-5) at High School of the Future, Philadelphia, 6 p.m.; McConnellsburg (5-1, 17-7) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 18-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Camp Hill (3-1, 21-5) vs. Blairsville (6-4, 18-7) at Hershey HS, 5 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 23-2) vs. Cranberry (9-3, 18-6) at Peters Twp, 6 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 22-4) vs. Northern Bedford (5-2, 14-11) at Tyrone HS, 7 p.m.; Reynolds (10-2, 14-10) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-3, 18-6) at Farrell HS, 6 p.m.; Coudersport (9-1, 23-1) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 14-10) at Kane HS, 7 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 21-4) vs. California (7-7, 20-4) at Johnstown HS, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (7-2, 20-5) vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3, 17-8) at Northgate HS, 6 p.m.; Kane (9-2, 20-6) vs. Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 21-4) at DuBois HS, 6 p.m.; West Middlesex (10-1, 20-5) vs. Washington (7-6, 13-11) at Farrell HS, 8 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 20-7) vs. Galeton (4-4, 15-10) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 6:30 p.m.; Faith Christian (1-2, 16-10) vs. Harrisburg Christian (3-5, 24-3) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 5:30 p.m.; Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 12-11) vs. The Christian Academy (1-3, 19-6) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 4 p.m.; Sullivan County (4-2, 21-4) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 23-2) at Williamsport HS, 4:30 p.m.; Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 19-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (3-6, 13-12) at Shamokin HS, 4:30 p.m.; Susquehanna Community (2-1, 14-14) vs. Benton (4-3, 20-5) at North Pocono HS, 4 p.m.; Jenkintown (1-1, 22-6) vs. Greenwood (3-4, 13-12) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 5:30 p.m.; Halifax (3-2, 23-4) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 5 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (7-1, 21-1) vs. Northern Potter (9-4, 19-6) at Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (6-2, 20-5) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-2, 17-4) at Hollidaysburg HS, 4 p.m.; Otto-Eldred (9-2, 17-8) vs. West Greene (7-3, 19-5) at Bradford HS, 3 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-1) vs. Williamsburg (6-3, 17-8) at Sharon HS, 3 p.m.; Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 20-5) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9-3, 15-8) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 22-3) vs. St. Joseph (7-4, 17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Cornell (7-2, 20-5) vs. Farrell (10-2, 19-4) at Peters Twp, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (9-1, 24-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5, 11-13) at Clarion University, 3 p.m.

*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

Football

PSFCA East/West All-Star Game

At Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona

May 7, 2 p.m.

West roster

Quarterback: Isaiah Hankins, Williamsport; Brycen Mussina, Montoursville

Running back: Zane Dudek, Armstrong; Jermaine Younger, Pittsburgh Central Catholic

Half back: Josiah Quigley, Cumberland Valley

Wide receiver: Anthony Dellefemine, Norwin; Noah Woods, State College; Niko Mermigas, North Allegheny; Payton Skalos, Seneca Valley

Tight end: Jack Vyborny, Hollidaysburg

Offensive Linemen: Curtis Harper, McKeesport; Jake Hinish, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; Bussy Remaley, Hempfield; Cameron Landis, Cathedral Prep; Mason Cholewa, Montour; Kieran Firment, West Allegheny; Roman Macek, Montour

Defensive linemen: Nicholas Argento, Red Lion; Gabe Houy, Upper St. Clair; Antoine Cook, McKeesport; Kam'Ron Walker, State College; Dremar Everette, Charleroi

Linebacker: Andrew Irwin, Bishop Guilfoyle; Brayden Thimons, Highlands; Pete Haffner, State College; Dewayne Murray, Steel Valley

Defensive back: Kenny Robinson, Imani Christian; Zane Zandier, Thomas Jefferson; Derrick Caraway, Woodland Hills; Bryce Gibson, Greater Johnstown; Jayvaun Shears, McKeesport

Athlete: Darius Wise, Beaver; Duane Brown, Apollo-Ridge

Kicker: Jordan Washington, Gateway

Head coach: Kevin Steele, Bedford

Assistant coach: TJ Plack, Peters Township; Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon; Roger Beitel, Ligonier Valley; Jon Miller, Trinity; Josh Oswalt, Central York

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Thursday's schedule

Central Catholic (16-4) vs. Butler (7-10-3) at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (10-7-3) vs. Seneca Valley (10-8-2) at Mercyhust Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (13-4-3) vs. Bethel Park (8-8-4) at Bairel Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-8-1) vs. Peters Township (10-8-2) at Iceoplex Southpointe, 9:20 p.m.

Class AA

Play-in round

Monday's results

Latrobe 5, Mars 4

North Hills vs. Shaler (n)

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Hampton (11-5-3) vs. Quaker Valley (12-7) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Moon (16-2-1) vs. Latrobe (10-9-1) at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:20 p.m.; Plum (16-2-1) vs. North Hills/Shaler winner at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) vs. Hempfield (10-8-1) at Ice Castle, 6:40 p.m.

Class A

Play-in round

Monday's results

Thomas Jefferson 8, Freeport 2

South Fayette vs. Serra Catholic (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Chartiers Valley (11-5-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (10-6-2) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Indiana (14-4) vs. South Park (7-10-1) at S&T Bank Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort (13-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-9) at Cambria War Memorial, 8:30 p.m.

March 6 of 7 schedule

Kiski Area (11-6-1) vs. Montour (10-7-1) at Center Ice Arena, TBD

First round

Thursday's schedule

Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley/Westmont Hilltop winner at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.; Baldwin (12-4-2) vs. Kiski Area/Montour winner at Ice Castle, 8:40 p.m.

Division II

First round

Monday's results

Meadville 9, Burrell 0

Carrick vs. Kennedy Catholic (n)

March 6-9 schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) vs. Ringgold (9-9-2) at RMU Island Sports Center, TBD; Central Valley (12-7-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (5-14-2) at Brady's Run, TBD

