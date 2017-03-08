Westmoreland athletes of the week: Norwin's Kurtis Phipps, Derry's Danielle Jellison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kurtis Phipps

School: Norwin

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Freshman

Claim to fame: Phipps (33-3) captured his first WPIAL title after defeating Shaler's Ryan Sullivan, 3-1, in overtime to earn the 106-pound title at the WPIAL Class AAA championships at Canon-McMillan on Saturday. Phipps advanced to the PIAA tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

“I plan out the match the same way. I like to push the pace. I wrestle the same way always, and it worked out,” Phipps said.

How does it feel to capture your first WPIAL title in your freshman season?

It's an exciting thing. I plan on bigger things this coming weekend. I hope to get to the podium. If not this time, I plan to get that first state title in the next couple years.

What was the key to victory over Sullivan in the championship match?

I think throughout the whole match I pushed the pace. I got to the leg, and I finished the way I wanted to in overtime.

What is your mindset going into states?

The pressure is off. I have shown what I could do. I need to score points. I know I can compete with everyone out there, and I want to prove myself.

What advice have you received on what to expect at states from your brother, Drew?

My brother is always helping me. All the work has been put in. He told me that you have shown what you could do. He's always supporting me and telling me what I could get better at.

What is the best way to describe your style on the mat?

I'm great to getting to legs. I like to open them up. I like to fake them out, and it gets me the higher percentage to score a takedown off that.

Danielle Jellison

School: Derry

Sport: Swimming and diving

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Jellison, a Clarion commit, finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.76 seconds at the WPIAL Class AA championships at Trees Pool last week. Jellison finished fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:14.42) and was part of the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.44) that finished in third as well as the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.87) that placed fourth. Jellison will compete in the PIAA championships March 15-16 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

“For my fly, I was happy with it since it was my best time of the season,” she said. “But my stroke and technique could have been better. The 500 freestyle was scary because my goggles fogged up and messed up my turn.”

What made you decide to commit to Clarion?

I got into their nursing program. Their team is very friendly. They are outgoing and enjoyable. I wanted to go somewhere that was going to be my family. I knew I could rely on them since they have a close bond.

How would you describe your performance at WPIALs?

I think this was best year yet. I had my best times this year. The only thing I was upset with was my technique in the fly. If I fix a couple of things, I think I will have a strong performance at states.

What is your mindset going into states?

I'm very open about it. I know what to expect since I have been there the last three years. I will go into it relaxed and not nervous. If we do that, we can all achieve our goals and have a good swim meet for us.

What is your favorite stroke?

The butterfly. I have been swimming for 11 years. I never knew how to do the stroke until my freshman year. Coach Kelly put me out there in the event, and I eventually qualified in the event at WPIALs during my freshman year. I feel strong after the event every time. It's definitely a challenging stroke. A sense of relief and accomplishment comes over after I swim.

What do you want to be remembered for after graduation?

The one that probably is the most outgoing. The team needs to learn to come together. Once they figure out how to become more of a family, they will have better swims and the tension isn't there. Swimming is supposed to be fun and outgoing.