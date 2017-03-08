Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Moon's Jarrod Simmons, SSA's Ashley Azzarello

Jarrod Simmons

School: Moon

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Simmons scored 22 points, grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds (12 offensive) and registered eight blocks to lead Moon to the WPIAL Class 5A championship with a win over Hampton on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center. Simmons and the Tigers will face Franklin Regional in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Friday. The 6-foot-8 senior will continue his basketball career next season at Penn.

How were you able to be so dominant on Friday?

First of all, I just want to thank my teammates and my coach. All week in practice they made sure that I held up to a certain standard, that I was trying to be the best player that I could be. It's a combination of them, and with them doing that it just brings a certain level of confidence that I have that I could just do whatever I needed to do to win.

What was the coolest part about playing at the Petersen Events Center?

I'd probably say when we first got out there and we saw our whole entire student section out there and just the whole entire Moon community. It's kind of special when you get to see everybody come together like that, and we were able to bring it home too, that's pretty cool. At the end of the game, also when everybody was chanting and they were all really happy. It hasn't happened in a long time at Moon, so it was good to be able to see that.

What led you to choose Penn?

First and foremost I just thought that, Penn wasn't too far away, one. Two, it's something that my mom was happy with; you know mom had to be on board with it. Three, I just really think coach (Steve) Donahue and the coaches over there will put me in a position to be successful. Being able to go to an Ivy League school is already a blessing enough, and it's going to put me in a spot to be successful in life. But I just think from a basketball standpoint, Penn basketball is on the rise and it's just somewhere I can really be successful and I love the family atmosphere.

What do you like to do when you're not playing basketball?

Either watching basketball, doing homework, hanging out with friends a lot. I'm a big people person, I like to be around people.

What's your favorite class?

My English class. I think English is something that I'm just starting to fall in love with, really. I kind of like to be analytical and read pieces and learn different things. I think it's been a lot of fun.

Ashley Azzarello

School: Shady Side Academy

Class: Senior

Sport: Swimming

Claim to fame: Azzarello finished first in the 100-yard backstroke at the WPIAL Class AA championship meet Friday. Finishing the race with a school record time of 57.36 seconds, Azzarello completed the event more than three seconds ahead of the next closest finisher. She also was part of the 200 medley relay that broke a 15-year WPIAL record and the 200 freestyle relay that finished in second place. Shady Side Academy's girls team earned a third consecutive WPIAL title. Azzarello will swim next year at Pitt.

What's the most important thing to focus on in the backstroke event?

I think personally, I always focus on my underwaters (five to six kicks off the wall right after the turn); they're usually one of the strongest parts of my race. But tempo's really important.

Were you aware of your big lead in the event?

I actually had no clue. On the last wall I didn't really see any waves around me whenever I was doing my turn, but I didn't really think about it too much. I just wanted to get my hand on the wall.

Were you surprised when you saw how far ahead you were?

I honestly had no clue about where everyone was until after the meet. Someone showed me a picture and it was funny, but I was just looking up at the scoreboard when the race ended.

Was it cool to be a part of the three-peat?

Yeah, that was awesome. The first time we won was actually the first time Shady Side ever won WPIALs, the girls team. So being part of the first three was crazy.

What's your favorite class?

Philosophy of religion is pretty exciting; it's pretty interesting too.