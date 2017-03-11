Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kiski Valley rugby reloads after state championship last year

Jerin Steele | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kiski Valley rugby captain Luke Larko works on his passing skills during a recent practice at Kiski Area High Schoo Wednesday March 8, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kiski Valley Rugby player Riley Roach passes off to Aiden Sames during a recent practice at Kiski Area High School.Wednesday March 8, 2017.

Kiski Valley rugby coach Seth Erwin admitted it was weird not penciling Ty Travaglia, Tyler Worthing, Zach McClarnon and Dean Urbanski in the lineup for the season opener.

The four players were shoo-ins to start the last four years and helped lay the groundwork for the program, which won its first state championship last season.

As the Titans enter their fifth season as a club, a new group will try and carry on the winning tradition.

Kiski Valley opens its Rugby PA season at Moon at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Captains Luke Larko, Jacob Levy and Kevin Ryan said they are ready to take lessons they learned from players like McClarnon, Travaglia, Urbanski and Worthing and apply them as leaders this spring.

“We're going to miss them because they were great role models and great people,” said Larko, the brother of Kiski Valley girls captain Grace Larko and former Titans captain JP Larko. “I've always looked up to Ty (Travaglia), Dean (Urbanski) and my brother JP. We're going to carry on what they started and hopefully get back to states.”

The Titans do not have the size Travaglia and Worthing had, but the players coming up were successful at the junior varsity level. They lost in the state final the last two seasons. Erwin said they will have to rely more on skill than brute strength to make a run at another state title.

“At this point last year, we were telling the kids we were beating teams because we are better athletes,” Erwin said. “This year, I think we have a full 15 of really good rugby players. We may not have the killer athletes we had in the past, but I think we're in a good spot.

“It helps that they've learned at a younger age the basic body positioning on rucks and positioning on the field. In the past, we had a lot of very good four-year players that went through a lot of growing pains, but these kids that moved up are good rugby players and now we're trying to get them to the next level.”

Levy, the backs captain, is a Pitt recruit and Ryan, the forwards captain, is committed to St. Bonaventure. Both of them played on the state champion team last year and are helping the younger players get accustomed to the varsity level.

“We don't have too many returning players on the back line, so the biggest thing is just trying to get everybody on the same page,” Levy said. “There are a lot of transitional things with the younger kids like learning the plays and getting them used to the flow. We're just getting them ready to take that next step from junior to varsity. They're going to see a lot more skill on the other side.”

“It's more about skill this year,” Ryan said. “Last year, we had a lot of athletes who did a lot of hard-hitting. We have to out rugby teams this year.”

A pair of the players moving up from junior varsity, Hayden Wright and Will McClarnon, played for Atlantis Rugby Club's under-16 team last weekend at the Las Vegas Rugby Sevens Tournament. Atlantis placed second at the event. Wright and McClarnon, who are both freshmen, are expected to be starters.

Kiski Valley has Hollidaysburg and North Pitt United in its division. The players coming up might be making their varsity debuts, but there is an understanding that the name Kiski Valley carries more prominence since they are defending state champions.

“There's an atmosphere where everyone knows they have a target on their back, because once you become state champion everyone wants to beat you,” Erwin said. “We're ready for the challenge. I think we're prepared, and we know we are going to get everyone's best.”

Burrell, which won a state title in 2010, will field a single-school division team. The Buckheads have Woodland Hills, Fox Chapel, Central Catholic, Moon and West Allegheny in their division.

Kiski Valley and Burrell will play their annual “Battle of the Valley” match on April 12.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

