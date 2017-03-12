Grune helps Shady Side Academy girls to WPIAL title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lindsey Grune, a junior at Shady Side Academy, had quite a performance at the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships two weeks ago. She was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay team that set a school and WPIAL record, finished second in the 200, third in the 100 free and was a part of the winning 400 free relay team. She helped the Indians claim a third straight WPIAL title.

She's been swimming since she was 8 and also is on the SSA track team. She hopes to continue swimming in college.

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

How many days out of the year do you swim?

250.

Is there a movie that always makes you cry?

“The Notebook.”

If you could have dinner with any four people, who would you pick?

My grandparents.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before a meet?

Not really. I like to listen to music.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Leah Smith.

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Chick-Fil-A.

What is your favorite season of the year?

Summer.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Strawberries, yogurt and orange juice.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hang out with my family and friends.

What is your favorite TV show?

“This Is Us.”

Is there a TV show that makes you want to change the channel?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Pancakes, mac n' cheese and chocolate cake.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Any type of pastry.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Kale.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Florida.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“The Last Song.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Blake Lively.

Who would be your dream date?

Connor Dwyer.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Have a twin sister.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.