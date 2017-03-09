High school scores, schedules for March 10, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Harrisburg (3-1, 19-6) vs. Downingtown West (1-10, 17-10) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 7:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (1-4, 19-7) vs. Emmaus (11-4, 20-6) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 4 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (12-2, 22-5) vs. Conestoga (1-6, 20-7) at South Philadelphia HS, 5 p.m.; Coatesville (1-2, 23-5) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 18-8) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 4 p.m.; State College (6-1, 20-4) vs. Woodland Hills (7-4, 16-9) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 5:30 p.m.; Butler (7-2, 17-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-5, 18-6) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland (7-1, 24-1) vs. Latrobe (7-6, 19-4) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Allderdice (8-1, 18-8) vs. North Hills (7-3, 19-6) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Today's schedule

Northeastern York (3-1, 27-2) vs. Wissahickon (1-7, 15-11) at West York HS, 7:30 p.m.; Upper Merion (1-2, 16-11) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (3-5, 18-9) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 7:30 p.m.; Great Valley (1-3, 20-7) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-8) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 7:30 p.m.; Pottsville (11-2, 20-7) vs. Palmyra (3-6, 21-5) at Blue Mountain HS, Schuylkill Haven, 7 p.m.; Hampton (7-2, 16-10) vs. Mars (7-4, 15-9) at North Allegheny HS, 6 p.m.; Central Mountain (6-1, 17-8) vs. Erie Cathedral Prep (10-2, 13-12) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 7:30 p.m.; Moon (7-1, 20-5) vs. Franklin Regional (7-5, 13-11) at Plum HS, 6 p.m.; Meadville (10-1, 21-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (7-3, 17-7) at Edinboro University, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Middletown (3-2, 20-5) vs. Danville (4-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, 8 p.m.; Johnstown (6-1, 15-10) vs. Schuylkill Valley (3-5, 17-10) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (7-2, 22-3) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 18-7) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 3 p.m.; Grove City (10-2, 19-6) vs. Central Valley (7-3, 14-10) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.; New Castle (7-1, 23-2) vs. Sharon (10-4, 15-10) at Butler HS, 3 p.m.; Clearfield (9-1, 23-1) vs. McGuffey (7-5, 18-6) at DuBois HS, 4 p.m.; Central Martinsburg (6-2, 16-7) vs. Beaver Falls (7-4, 12-9) at Hollidaysburg HS, 5:30 p.m.; Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 23-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6, 13-11) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Today's schedule

Central Cambria (6-1, 20-6) vs. Columbia (3-4, 17-8) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Westinghouse (8-1, 13-9) vs. Riverside (7-5, 16-8) at Allderdice HS, 7 p.m.; Fairview (10-2, 21-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4, 18-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 21-5) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-4, 18-7) at Gateway HS, 7:30 p.m.; Karns City (9-1, 17-7) vs. Erie First Christian (10-3, 16-9) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.; Richland (6-2, 21-5) vs. Washington (7-3, 20-5) at Johnstown HS, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park (7-2, 21-5) vs. Juniata (6-3, 21-5) at Fox Chapel HS, Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Greenville (10-1, 23-2) vs. Seton-La Salle (7-6, 10-13) at Sharon HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Sewickley Academy (7-1, 20-4) vs. Rocky Grove (10-4, 21-4) at Northgate HS, 4:30 p.m.; Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2, 17-7) vs. McConnellsburg (5-2, 20-5) at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.; West Middlesex (10-2, 11-15) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 23-1) at Sharon HS, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (9-1, 24-0) vs. United (6-4, 14-12) at Bradford HS, 4:30 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 21-4) vs. Jeannette (7-5, 12-12) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-2, 18-7) vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3, 21-4) at Peters Twp HS, 3 p.m.; Brockway (9-2, 16-10) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 19-5) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Wilmington (10-1, 18-7) vs. Chartiers-Houston (7-6, 19-5) at Sharon HS, 6

Class A

First round

Today's schedule

Monessen (7-1, 18-7) vs. North Clarion (9-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-1, 24-1) vs. Union (7-3, 18-7) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Johnsonburg (9-2, 12-13) vs. Jamestown (10-2, 8-16) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.; Saltsburg (6-1, 24-1) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-4, 19-5) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (9-1, 26-0) vs. Eden Christian (7-5, 12-10) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Williamsburg (6-2, 15-10) vs. Southern Fulton (5-2, 19-5) at Hollidaysburg HS, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian (7-2, 15-7) vs. Juniata Valley (6-3, 11-13) at Northgate HS, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 21-2) vs. Otto-Eldred (9-3, 15-10) at Sharon HS, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

First round

Today's schedule

Central Dauphin (3-1, 22-3) vs. Souderton (1-11, 19-7) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 6:30 p.m.; Central Bucks South (1-4, 19-7) vs. Parkland (11-4, 18-8) at William Tennent HS, Warminster, 6 p.m.; Nazareth (11-2, 22-5) vs. Council Rock North (1-7, 18-9) at Easton MS, 7:30 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 25-2) vs. Lancaster McCaskey (3-5, 20-9) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 6 p.m.; Altoona (6-1, 15-8) vs. Cedar Cliff (3-6, 19-7) at Hollidaysburg HS, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (7-2, 19-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 21-3) at North Allegheny HS, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (7-1, 24-1) vs. Hempfield (7-5, 14-9) at Plum HS, 7:30 p.m.; State College (6-2, 10-14) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-3, 18-6) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Harrisburg (3-2, 21-4) vs. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-4, 16-6) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 6 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph (1-2, 13-14) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-7) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-1, 19-7) vs. Hickory (10-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, 6 p.m.; Bellefonte (6-2, 12-12) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 22-3) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 4 p.m.; Erie Central Tech (10-1, 19-5) vs. Mars (7-6, 17-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (7-2, 22-4) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 6 p.m.; Slippery Rock (10-2, 19-5) vs. Hampton (7-4, 22-3) at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.; Obama Academy (8-1, 18-8) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 17-6) at Allderdice HS, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Today's schedule

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 22-5) vs. Lewisburg (4-4, 11-14) at Hershey HS, 6:30 p.m.; Montoursville (4-1, 24-2) vs. York Suburban (3-6, 14-11) at Shikellamy HS, Sunbury, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 21-6) vs. Prep Charter (12-3, 10-5) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 5 p.m.; Forest Hills (6-1, 23-1) vs. Beaver (7-3, 17-6) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 23-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (7-7, 20-3) at Gateway HS, 6 p.m.; Punxsutawney (9-1, 18-4) vs. Central Valley (7-5, 15-8) at DuBois HS, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (7-2, 16-9) vs. Freeport (7-6, 14-10) at Fox Chapel HS, 6 p.m.; Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 19-4) vs. South Park (7-4, 16-9) at Edinboro University, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Delone Catholic (3-2, 19-7) vs. Mastery Charter South (12-3, 16-1) at West York HS, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin (6-1, 24-2) vs. Charleroi (7-6, 19-5) at Armstrong HS, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (7-2, 23-2) vs. Everett (5-1, 20-7) at Butler HS, 4:30 p.m.; Karns City (9-1, 17-5) vs. Seneca (10-2, 16-9) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-1, 19-5) vs. Central Cambria (6-4, 15-11) at Northgate HS, 3 p.m.; Tyrone (6-2, 21-4) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 23-1) at Altoona HS, 4 p.m.; Carlynton (7-3, 17-7) vs. Central Martinsburg (6-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 4:30 p.m.; North East (10-1, 18-6) vs. Riverside (7-5, 18-6) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Today's schedule

Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 23-2) vs. Cranberry (9-3, 18-6) at Peters Twp, 6 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 22-4) vs. Northern Bedford (5-2, 14-11) at Tyrone HS, 7 p.m.; Reynolds (10-2, 14-10) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-3, 18-6) at Farrell HS, 6 p.m.; Coudersport (9-1, 23-1) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 14-10) at Kane HS, 7 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 21-4) vs. California (7-7, 20-4) at Johnstown HS, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (7-2, 20-5) vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3, 17-8) at Northgate HS, 6 p.m.; Kane (9-2, 20-6) vs. Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 21-4) at DuBois HS, 6 p.m.; West Middlesex (10-1, 20-5) vs. Washington (7-6, 13-11) at Farrell HS, 8 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Winchester Thurston (7-1, 21-1) vs. Northern Potter (9-4, 19-6) at Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (6-2, 20-5) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-2, 17-4) at Hollidaysburg HS, 4 p.m.; Otto-Eldred (9-2, 17-8) vs. West Greene (7-3, 19-5) at Bradford HS, 3 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-1) vs. Williamsburg (6-3, 17-8) at Sharon HS, 3 p.m.; Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 20-5) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9-3, 15-8) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 22-3) vs. St. Joseph (7-4, 17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Cornell (7-2, 20-5) vs. Farrell (10-2, 19-4) at Peters Twp, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (9-1, 24-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5, 11-13) at Clarion University, 3 p.m.

*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Thursday's results

Central Catholic vs. Butler (n)

Seneca Valley 3, Cathedral Prep 1

North Allegheny 3, Bethel Park 2

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township (n)

Wednesday's schedule

Central catholic/Butler vs. Cathedral Prep/Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:45 p.m.; North Allegheny/Bethel Park vs. Canon-McMillan/Peters Township at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Thursday's results

Hempfield 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Moon vs. Latrobe (n)

Plum 5, Shaler 2

Tuesday's schedule

Moon/Latrobe vs. Quaker Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6 p.m.; Plum/Shaler vs. Hempfield at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:15 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 6, Westmont Hilltop 0

Montour 3, Baldwin 2

Indiana vs. Sewickley Academy (n)

Monday's schedule

Franklin Regional/Westmont Hilltop vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 5:45 p.m.; Baldwin/Montour vs. Indiana/Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.

Division II

First round

Thursday's result

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Ringgold (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Meadville vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Ringgold at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA championships

Class AAA

Preliminaries

106: Frankie Bonura (Moon) d. Sam Hanley (Northampton), 6-3.

113: Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon) d. Marco Dibattista (Plymouth Whitemarsh), 7-0; Brandon Meredith (Spring Ford) p. Kyle Burkholder (Hempfield), 5:18.

120: Colton Camacho (Franklin Regional) d. Patrick Noonan (Stroudsburg), 5-3; Zach Glenn (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Mason Franks (Connellsville), 8-2.

126: Brett Kaliner (W.C. Rustin) d. Matt Oblock (Canon-McMillan), 4-3; Matt Marino (Garnet Valley) p. Nick Coy (Penn-Trafford), 5:58.

132: Luke Landefeld (North Allegheny) d. Cameron Robinson (Council Rock North), 3-1; Job Chishko (Penn-Trafford) d. Tommy Traver (Tunkhannock Area), 6-4.

138: Micah Hoffman (Northern York) m.d. Nick Acuna (Moon), 16-3.

145: Tyler Seliga (Belle Vernon) d. Connor Finkey (Garden Spot), 6-4 SV.

152: Austin Hemminger (Somerset) p. Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon), 1:52; Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) d. Chris Berry (Boyertown), 4-1.

160: Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park) d. Reed Custer (Emmaus), 6-3; Caleb Baxter (Butler) d. Hunter Vogels (Boyertown), 5-4 SV.

170: Sean Hoover (North Allegheny) d. Ben Root (Solanco), 4-3.

182: Teegan Hahn (Greensburg Salem) d. Sean Mcbride (Coatesville), 8-6 SV; Leo Higgins (Palmyra) d. Mike Mahon (Fox Chapel), 5-0.

195: Nate Ansell (Connellsville) d. Max Viduszynski (Easton), 11-4; Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) p. Ryan Mortimer (Garnet Valley), 1:05.

220: Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair) m.d. Owen Verespy (North Penn), 11-2; Ron D'Amico (Shaler) d. Nathan Young (Spring Grove), 5-4.

285: Gerald Brown (West Mifflin) d. Ryan Cody (North Penn), 5-1.

First round

106: Doug Zapf (Downingtown West) d. Frankie Bonura (Moon), 5-1; Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) d. Dayton Delviscio (Penncrest), 10-3; Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North) d. Darren Miller (Kiski Area), 5-4; Ryan Sullivan (Shaler) d. Nick Onea (Pottsville), 5-2.

113: Louis Newell (Seneca Valley) d. Rafael Portilla (Carlisle), 8-2; Ed Scott (DuBois) d. Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon), 4-2 TB2; Sam Hillegas (North Hills) d. Kenny Herrmann (Bethlehem Catholic), 9-3.

120: Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan) m.d. Luke Resnick (Owen J. Roberts), 11-3; Zurich Storm (New Oxford) d. Colton Camacho (Franklin Regional), 8-2; Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield) d. Jacob Reid (W.C. Henderson), 9-3.

126: Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) p. Jonathon Miers (Easton), 0:57; Noah Levett (Kiski Area) d. Jeffery Boyd (McDowell), 5-2.

132: Jimmy Hoffman (Hazleton Area) d. Caleb Morris (Waynesburg), 5-0; Wyatt Long (Cumberland Valley) d. Luke Landefeld (North Allegheny), 7-5 SV; Zack Trampe (Council Rock South) d. Job Chishko (Penn-Trafford), 9-2; Andrew Wert (Central Dauphin) d. Hunter Baxter (Pine-Richland), 5-3.

138: Eric Hutchinson (Conestoga) d. Cam Connor (Kiski Area), 3-2; Domenic Means (Pittsburgh Central Catholic) d. Clayton Ulrey (Lower Dauphin), 8-6; Zach Ortman (Parkland) d. Luke Kemerer (Hempfield), 8-3.

145: Brock Wilson (Nazareth) m.d. Tyler Seliga (Belle Vernon), 12-1; Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield) m.d. Daniel Mancini (Owen J. Roberts), 15-2; Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny) m.d. William Evanitsky (Scranton), 12-4; Joey Blumer (Kiski Area) d. Cal Reichart (Cumberland Valley), 5-0.

152: Cam Coy (Penn-Trafford) p. Hayden Keleher (Easton), 2:19; Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) p. AJ Wilson (Solanco), 5:10; Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) d. Chase Stephens (Coatesville), 6-4 SV.

160: Trent Hidlay (Mifflin County) t.f. Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park), 21-6 5:00; Ryan Resnick (Owen J. Roberts) d. Eric Hong (North Allegheny), 7-3; Jonah Barley (Penn Manor) d. Caleb Baxter (Butler), 4-0; Zachary Hartman (Belle Vernon) m.d. Tyler Delorenzo (ES South), 12-1.

170: Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem) d. Luigi Yates (Cathedral Prep), 7-5; Tyler Bagoly (Exeter Township) d. Kyle Homet (Waynesburg), 3-0; Luke Mcgonigal (Clearfield) d. Sean Hoover (North Allegheny), 3-1; Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin) d. Cade Moisey (Northampton), 7-0.

182: Nino Bonaccorsi (Bethel Park) p. Teegan Hahn (Greensburg Salem), 1:15; Cole Urbas (State College) d. Ryan Deloach (Freedom), 8-1; Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford) m.d. Chase Smith (Spring Ford), 15-4.

195: Jake Woodley (North Allegheny) m.d. Cole Forrester (Shippensburg), 19-7; Blake Barrick (Big Spring) m.d. Nate Ansell (Connellsville), 10-2; Jake Koser (Northern York) d. Eli Grape (Upper St. Clair), 7-6; Ethan Laird (General McLane) d. Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg), 6-3.

220: Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair) p. Evan Callahan (Freedom), 3:31; Ian Edenfield (Laurel Highlands) d. Jesse Enck (Daniel Boone), 3-2; Brian Kennerly (Upper Darby) m.d. Ron D'Amico (Shaler), 13-4; Billy Korber (Belle Vernon) d. Jeff Craig (Meadville), 5-2.

285: Niko Camacho (Bethlehem Catholic) p. Gerald Brown (West Mifflin), 1:52; Brendan Furman (Canon-McMillan) p. Oscar Daniels (Exeter Township), 1:13; Roman Macek (Montour) p. Vincenzo Pelusi (LaSalle), 1:54; Isaac Reid (Kiski Area) m.d. Josh Walls (Avon Grove), 8-0.

Class AA

Preliminaries

106: Ethan Paul (Upper Dauphin) d. Ethan Kauffman (Saint Joseph's), 6-3; Devan Blose (Newport) m.d. Trent Valovchik (Burrell), 12-4.

113: Marckis Branford (Wilson Area) d. Manny Dovshek (Bentworth), 8-3; Bryan Gaul (Burrell) d. Blake Passarelli (Curwensville), 6-1.

120: Isaiah Bryner (Newport) d. Jett Pattison (McGuffey), 6-4; Trent Bechtold (Burrell) d. Lucas Drick (Montgomery), 5-1 SV; Ryan Mcguire (Notre Dame, GP) d. Jimmy Gwyer (Beth-Center), 6-0.

126: Shawn Broadway (Derry) d. Nick Reto (Pen Argyl), 12-5; Devin Pietkiewicz (West Shamokin) d. Alex Richner (Moshannon Valley), 8-3; Austin Mihalchik (Mt. Pleasant) d. Paul Miller (Saucon Valley), 5-0.

132: Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City) p. Tyler Thompson (Bradford), 1:25.

138: Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) d. Angelo Mahaffey (Saucon Valley), 8-4; Chase Komara (Freedom ) d. Hunter Wagner (Titusville), 4-2.

145: Jason Jones (Saucon Valley) d. Joe Demor (South Side Beaver), 6-2.

152: Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg) d. Logan Witwicki (Carlynton), 7-4; Ashton West (Bermudian Springs) p. Sam Garner (Laurel), 5:52.

160: Colin Fegley (Mahanoy) p. Hunter Jones (Greensburg Central Catholic), 4:23; Joe Galvin (Iroquois) d. Cody Jenkins (South Allegheny), 4-1.

182: Colten Drawbaugh (Trinity) d. Garrett Gabel (Juniata), 9-4.

195: Luke Walter (Mifflinburg) p. Tyler Stine (Summit Academy), 4:43.

220: Cole Fuller (Western Wayne) p. Ryan Mauro (Southmoreland), 0:16; Noah Wiencek (Derry) d. Benjamin Nosal (Catasauqua), 3-2.

285: Ian Minnich (Williams Valley) p. Trey Lober (Chartiers-Houston), 2:35.

First round

113: Wyatt Lutz (Montoursville) d. ZJ Ward (Freedom), 10-6; Chase Shields (Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg) t.f. Bryan Gaul (Burrell), 20-5 5:24.

120: John Wheeler (Northwestern) d. Jacob Powers (Saint Joseph's), 1-0; Josh Jones (Saucon Valley) d. Trent Bechtold (Burrell), 6-1.

126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) t.f. Nicholas Vonelli (Notre Dame, GP), 27-11 5:31; Tye Varndell (Cambridge Springs) d. Shawn Broadway (Derry), 3-1; Austin Clabaugh (Bermudian Springs) p. Devin Pietkiewicz (West Shamokin), 1:32; Nick Oosterkamp (Harborcreek) w.b.f. Dillan Jeffrey (Burrell); John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) d. Gage Bayless (Reynolds), 8-7; Brian Earlston (Line Mountain) p. Austin Mihalchik (Mt. Pleasant), 1:13.

132: Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Colton Babcock (Benton), 3-0; Caleb Dowling (Saint Joseph's) d. RJ Driscoll (Lake-Lehman), 8-4 SV; Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley) d. Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City), 6-5.

138: Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) d. Brett Uhrin (Valley View), 8-4; Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley) p. Chase Komara (Freedom), 1:01; Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Braden Stahlnecker (Hughesville), 5-1; Noah Stamm (Milton) d. Josh Kuslock (Chartiers-Houston), 5-2.

145: Kody Komara (Freedom) d. Bob Lipski (Lake-Lehman), 9-2; Dallas Bulsak (South Park) d. Logan Bennett (Milton), 4-2.

152: Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley) t.f. Aiden Hulings (Kane), 17-2 3:32.

160: Morgan Deremer (Chestnut Ridge) d. Jacob Carpenter (Shamokin), 4-2 UTB.

170: Nate Bradley (Athens) d. RJ Hall (Chartiers-Houston), 4-3.

182: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) d. Colten Drawbaugh (Trinity), 9-3; Anthony Marra (Burrell) m.d. Jared Mooney (Palmerton), 10-2; Dominic Deluca (Derry) d. Devin Evans (Susquehanna Township), 3-1.

195: Jerry Moore (Blairsville) d. Jacob Mcmaster (Greenville), 9-6.

220: Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver) m.d. Tyler Cook (Brookville), 9-1; Blake Reynolds (Greenville) p. Noah Wiencek (Derry), 1:07.

285: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) d. Josh Dauberman (Hughesville), 4-3.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.