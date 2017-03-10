High school scores for March 10, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Abington (1-1, 24-4) vs. Central Dauphin East (3-6, 16-10) at Bensalem HS, 4 p.m.; Parkland (11-2, 17-9) vs. Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 20-5) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (3-2, 19-9) vs. William Allen (11-3, 27-2) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 8 p.m.; Williamsport (4-1, 20-4) vs. Penn Wood (1-7, 18-8) at Milton HS, 4:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (12-1, 20-5) vs. Perkiomen Valley (1-8, 22-6) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Reading (3-3, 25-3) vs. North Penn (1-5, 21-6) at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 23-5) vs. Lebanon (3-4, 21-7) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 4 p.m.; Pocono Mountain West (11-1, 22-4) vs. Lower Merion (1-9, 21-8) at Pleasant Valley HS, Brodheadsville, 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-1, 19-6) vs. Downingtown West (1-10, 17-10) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 7:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (1-4, 19-7) vs. Emmaus (11-4, 20-6) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 4 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (12-2, 22-5) vs. Conestoga (1-6, 20-7) at South Philadelphia HS, 5 p.m.; Coatesville (1-2, 23-5) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 18-8) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 4 p.m.; State College (6-1, 20-4) vs. Woodland Hills (7-4, 16-9) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 5:30 p.m.; Butler (7-2, 17-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-5, 18-6) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland (7-1, 24-1) vs. Latrobe (7-6, 19-4) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Allderdice (8-1, 18-8) vs. North Hills (7-3, 19-6) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday's results
Abington Heights 67, Lampeter-Strasburg 48
Archbishop Carroll Radnor 61, Great Valley 48
Archbishop Wood 92, New Oxford 62
Chester 72, Milton Hershey 53
East Stroudsburg North 58, Manheim Central 55
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Central Mountain 46
Franklin Regional 52, Moon 51
Hershey 51, Penncrest 42
Mars 85, Hampton 81
Martin Luther King 43, Bishop Shanahan 33
Meadville 55, Chartiers Valley 45
Mechanicsburg 49, Springfield-Delco 45
Northeastern York 78, Wissahickon 66
Palmyra 58, Pottsville 43
Spring Grove 49, West Scranton 48
Upper Merion 62, Greencastle-Antrim 46
Class 4A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Lancaster Catholic (3-1, 24-4) vs. West Philadelphia (12-4, 13-9) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 5 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial (2-2, 18-7) vs. Selinsgrove (4-2, 20-6) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 5:30 p.m.; Conwell-Egan (12-2, 9-14) vs. Saucon Valley (11-4, 14-12) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 21-6) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 18-7) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 4:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 26-2) vs. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-4, 17-8) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Scranton Prep (2-1, 22-3) vs. Salisbury (11-3, 20-7) at Marywood University, Scranton, 5:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (11-2, 14-11) vs. Universal Audenried (12-3, 18-5) at Pleasant Valley HS, Brodheadsville, 4 p.m.; Lewisburg (4-1, 19-6) vs. Berks Catholic (3-3, 21-7) at Shamokin HS, 7:30 p.m.; Middletown (3-2, 20-5) vs. Danville (4-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, 8 p.m.; Johnstown (6-1, 15-10) vs. Schuylkill Valley (3-5, 17-10) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (7-2, 22-3) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 18-7) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 3 p.m.; Grove City (10-2, 19-6) vs. Central Valley (7-3, 14-10) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.; New Castle (7-1, 23-2) vs. Sharon (10-4, 15-10) at Butler HS, 3 p.m.; Clearfield (9-1, 23-1) vs. McGuffey (7-5, 18-6) at DuBois HS, 4 p.m.; Central Martinsburg (6-2, 16-7) vs. Beaver Falls (7-4, 12-9) at Hollidaysburg HS, 5:30 p.m.; Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 23-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6, 13-11) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday's results
Camp Hill Trinity 75, Strawberry Mansion 47
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 68, Bellwood-Antis 51
Central Cambria 90, Columbia 76
Delaware Valley Charter 63, Loyalsock Township 39
Erie First Christian 57, Karns City 48
Greenville 47, Seton-La Salle 41
Hughesville 66, Notre Dame-Green Pond 56
Lancaster Mennonite 93, Philadelphia West Catholic 72
Lincoln Park 70, Juniata 39
Neumann-Goretti 71, York Catholic 48
Riverside 50, Westinghouse 39
Shady Side Academy 48, Fairview 47
Southern Columbia vs. Mid Valley, ppd.
Valley Forge Military Academy 67, Parkway Center City 61
Washington 52, Richland 45
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 64, World Communications Charter 42
Class 2A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Marian Catholic (11-1, 21-4) vs. Julia Masterman (12-3, 20-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 5:30 p.m.; Halifax (3-1, 16-10) vs. Muncy (4-3, 14-12) at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (4-2, 15-10) vs. Mountain View (2-2, 11-14) at Mansfield University, 4:30 p.m.; Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 18-9) vs. Christopher Dock (1-2, 16-10) at South Philadelphia HS, 3:30 p.m.; Church Farm (1-1, 18-9) vs. Constitution (12-2, 15-9) at Bensalem HS, 5:30 p.m.; Scranton Holy Cross (2-1, 18-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (11-2, 20-4) at North Pocono HS, 5:30 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (4-1, 21-5) vs. Ridgway (9-3, 21-5) at Mansfield University, 6 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 16-9) vs. Purchase Line (6-3, 15-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (7-1, 20-4) vs. Rocky Grove (10-4, 21-4) at Northgate HS, 4:30 p.m.; Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2, 17-7) vs. McConnellsburg (5-2, 20-5) at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.; West Middlesex (10-2, 11-15) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 23-1) at Sharon HS, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (9-1, 24-0) vs. United (6-4, 14-12) at Bradford HS, 4:30 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 21-4) vs. Jeannette (7-5, 12-12) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-2, 18-7) vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3, 21-4) at Peters Twp HS, 3 p.m.; Brockway (9-2, 16-10) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 19-5) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Wilmington (10-1, 18-7) vs. Chartiers-Houston (7-6, 19-5) at Sharon HS, 6
Class A
First round
Friday's results
Elk County Catholic 55, Eden Christian 29
Faith Christian 58, Lancaster County Christian 51
Jenkintown 69, York Country Day 63
Johnsonburg 49, Jamestown 39
Juniata Valley 79, Imani Christian 76 (OT)
Kennedy Catholic 87, Otto-Eldred 35
Lincoln Leadership 67, Lancaster Country Day 53
Millville vs. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, ppd.
Monessen 94, North Clarion 28
Saltsburg 63, Vincentian Academy 57
Sankofa Freedom 60, High Point 40
Shamokin Lourdes 60, Pottsville Nativity 46
Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Union 54
Williamsburg 55, Southern Fulton 54
Williamsport St. John Neumann 62, Mount Calvary 31
Girard College vs. West Shore Christian (n)
Girls
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
First round
Friday's results
Abington 67, Central Dauphin East 48
Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35
Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26
Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34
Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51
Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27
Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41
Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38
Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43
Mt. Lebanon 62, State College 44
Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26
North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34
North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34
Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41
Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29
Class 5A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Susquehannock (3-1, 23-4) vs. Radnor (1-6, 18-8) at West York HS, 5 p.m.; Abington Heights (2-1, 15-10) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 21-8) at Marywood University, Scranton, 4 p.m.; Mastery Charter North (12-2, 17-10) vs. West York (3-5, 18-8) at Father Judge HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (11-1, 25-1) vs. Dover (3-7, 19-8) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 19-7) vs. West Chester Henderson (1-5, 19-7) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 19-8) vs. Lower Dauphin (3-3, 19-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 5:30 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 20-5) vs. Twin Valley (3-4, 20-7) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 4 p.m.; Springfield-Delco (1-1, 23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-8, 20-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 4 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-2, 21-4) vs. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-4, 16-6) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 6 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph (1-2, 13-14) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-7) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-1, 19-7) vs. Hickory (10-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, 6 p.m.; Bellefonte (6-2, 12-12) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 22-3) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 4 p.m.; Erie Central Tech (10-1, 19-5) vs. Mars (7-6, 17-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (7-2, 22-4) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 6 p.m.; Slippery Rock (10-2, 19-5) vs. Hampton (7-4, 22-3) at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.; Obama Academy (8-1, 18-8) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 17-6) at Allderdice HS, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday's results
Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37
Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54 (OT)
Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36
Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg 45, Lewisburg 30
Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38
Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34
Forest Hills 63, Beaver 25
Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45
Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18
Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24
Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28
Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14
Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46
Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16
Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40
Class 3A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 19-5) vs. Middletown (3-3, 12-13) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 27-1) vs. Taylor Riverside (2-3, 15-10) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 5:30 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 21-5) vs. Bodine (12-4, 7-10) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m.; Mount Carmel (4-1, 26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-2, 20-7) at Shamokin HS, 6 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 27-0) vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter (12-5, 17-4) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 5:30 p.m.; Hughesville (4-2, 17-8) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 23-1) at Williamsport HS, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-2, 16-9) vs. Pine Grove (11-1, 19-6) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; York Catholic (3-1, 20-6) vs. Loyalsock Twp (4-3, 16-9) at West York HS, 8 p.m.; Delone Catholic (3-2, 19-7) vs. Mastery Charter South (12-3, 16-1) at West York HS, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin (6-1, 24-2) vs. Charleroi (7-6, 19-5) at Armstrong HS, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (7-2, 23-2) vs. Everett (5-1, 20-7) at Butler HS, 4:30 p.m.; Karns City (9-1, 17-5) vs. Seneca (10-2, 16-9) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-1, 19-5) vs. Central Cambria (6-4, 15-11) at Northgate HS, 3 p.m.; Tyrone (6-2, 21-4) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 23-1) at Altoona HS, 4 p.m.; Carlynton (7-3, 17-7) vs. Central Martinsburg (6-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 4:30 p.m.; North East (10-1, 18-6) vs. Riverside (7-5, 18-6) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday's results
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45
Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37
Bishop McCort Johnstown 60, California 17
Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53
Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24
Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51
Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy 26
Minersville 86, William Sayre 26
Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29
Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41
Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25
Sayre 86, Elk Lake 31
Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37
West Middlesex 43, Washington 32
Class A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 20-7) vs. Galeton (4-4, 15-10) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 6:30 p.m.; Faith Christian (1-2, 16-10) vs. Harrisburg Christian (3-5, 24-3) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 5:30 p.m.; Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 12-11) vs. The Christian Academy (1-3, 19-6) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 4 p.m.; Sullivan County (4-2, 21-4) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 23-2) at Williamsport HS, 4:30 p.m.; Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 19-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (3-6, 13-12) at Shamokin HS, 4:30 p.m.; Susquehanna Community (2-1, 14-14) vs. Benton (4-3, 20-5) at North Pocono HS, 4 p.m.; Jenkintown (1-1, 22-6) vs. Greenwood (3-4, 13-12) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 5:30 p.m.; Halifax (3-2, 23-4) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 5 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (7-1, 21-1) vs. Northern Potter (9-4, 19-6) at Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (6-2, 20-5) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-2, 17-4) at Hollidaysburg HS, 4 p.m.; Otto-Eldred (9-2, 17-8) vs. West Greene (7-3, 19-5) at Bradford HS, 3 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-1) vs. Williamsburg (6-3, 17-8) at Sharon HS, 3 p.m.; Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 20-5) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9-3, 15-8) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 22-3) vs. St. Joseph (7-4, 17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Cornell (7-2, 20-5) vs. Farrell (10-2, 19-4) at Peters Twp, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (9-1, 24-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5, 11-13) at Clarion University, 3 p.m.
*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.
Bowling
Boys
Friday's results
Western Regional
First round
Ty Kirpatrick (Plum) d. Devin Crepp (Beaver Falls), 201-197
Noah Seelye (Shaler) d. Nick Huff (Butler), 177-156
Franlin Mercurio (Plum) d. Andrew Wehner (North Hills), 225-181
Joe Andrews (North Hills) d. Noah Turek (Norwin), 188-170
Quarterfinals
John Kleer (Moon) d. Ty Kirpatrick (Plum), 226-212
Colin Whiteman (Hopewell) d. Noah Seelye (Shaler), 180-160
Tyler Veill (Plum) d. Franlin Mercurio (Plum), 226-171
Joe Andrews (North Hills) d. Joshua Marks (Hempfield), 202-179
Semifinals
Collin Whiteman (Hopewell) d. John Kleer (Moon), 208-176
Joe Andrews (North Hills) d. Tyler Veill (Plum), 234-192
Championship
Collin Whiteman (Hopewell) d. Joe Andrews (North Hills), 215-203
Girls
Friday's results
Western Regional
First round
Liz Brock (Thomas Jefferson) d. Carlee Hummel (Redeemer Lutheran), 183-165
Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem) 215 d. Mercedes Belch (Butler), 215-149
Ashley McCue (Butler) d. Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong), 204-157
Kyra Shrum (Greensburg Salem) d. Kylee Higby (Sagertown), 200-178
Quarterfinals
Aimee Zydonik (Burrell) d. Liz Brock (Thomas Jefferson), 172-152
Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem) d. Ashton Altman (Hempfield), 192-172
Megan Christman (Plum) d. Ashley McCue (Butler), 161-156
Kaylee Daniska (Hempfield) d. Kyra Shrum (Greensburg Salem), 192-181
Semifinals
Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem) d. Aimee Zydonik (Burrell), 232-206
Kaylee Daniska (Hempfield) d. Megan Christman (Plum), 255-150
Championship
Kaylee Daniska (Hempfield) d. Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem), 244-212
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Central Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:45 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Latrobe vs. Quaker Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6 p.m.; Plum vs. Hempfield at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:15 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Franklin Regional vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 5:45 p.m.; Montour vs. Indiana at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.
Division II
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Meadville vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Roundball Classic
April 28-29, Geneva College
Schedule
Friday, April 28
Preliminary games
Boys East vs. West. 7 p.m.
Boys Class A, District 10 and City League vs. Class 2A, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Feature games
Girls District 6/10 vs. Class A/2A/3A, 2 p.m.
Girls 5A/4A vs. Class 6A, 4 p.m.
Boys Class 3A vs. 4A, 6 p.m.
Boys Class 5A/Prep vs. 6A, 8 p.m.
Rosters
Boys
East
Coach: TBD
A.J. Long, Blackhawk; Julian Bennett, Penn Hills; Chad Meny, Rochester; Steve Votodian, Central Catholic; Luke Carter, North Allegheny; Ethan Fotia, Ellwood City; Tyler Berger, South Side Beaver; Michael Cortese, Peters Township; Zach Offi, CW North Catholic; Jamil Tarver, Penn Hills; Andrew Paulauskas, North Hills; Declan Hickton, Sewickley Academy; Tyrese Robinson, Woodland Hills; Devon Brown, Fort Cherry; David Yost, Springdale West Garrett Farah, New Castle; Mike Mastrioanni, Montour; Gino DeMonaco, New Castle; R.J. Reiger, Highlands; Nylan Hosey, Farrell; Bryce Strati, Beaver Falls; Raquan Elliott, McKeesport; Ryan Boda, Highlands; John McClaren, Yough; John Grayson, McKeesport; Dom Eisaman, Greensburg CC; Zane Zandier, Thomas Jefferson; Kolton Rush, West Greene; Jake Mellon, Keystone Oaks; Craig Weaver, West Greene Team A/District 10/City League
Coach: Rick Mancino, Kennedy Catholic
Jahi Ogbanna, Allderdice; Justin Novak, Frazier; Koran Fleming, Westinghouse; Dana Strothers, Obama Academy; Drew Aiken, Eden Christian; Spencer DeMedal, Wilmington; Jaden Altomore, Monessen, Malik Potter, Winchester Thurston; Justice Rice, Monessen; Drew Magestro, Kennedy Catholic; Thomas Quinlan, Vincentian Academy; Ryan Dutton, Slippery Rock; Mohamed Konate, Kennedy Catholic; Kenny Robinson, Imani Christian; Marcin Wiszomirski, Kennedy Catholic Team 2A
Coach: Win Palmer, Sewickley Academy
Kass Taylor, California; Mike Pompei, Jeannette; Chris Groetsch, Sewickley Academy; Nico Sero, Riverview; Walter Bonds, Bishop Canevin; Neal McDermott, Greensburg CC; Ean Oprean, Neshannock; Mitchell King, Bishop Canevin; AJ Myers, Chartiers-Houston; Jack Liberatore, Greensburg CC; Mason Mraz, Laurel; Justin Pryor, Sewickley Academy; Ben Hertzog, Greensburg CC; Sammy Carey, Springdale; Kass Taylor, California; Ethan Harrell, OLSH Team 3A
Coach: Dave Long, CW North Catholic
Nelly Cummings, Lincoln Park; Max Garda, Burrell; Dylan Speicher, Riverside; Evan Brown, Lincoln Park; Garrett Day, Avonworth; Matt Popeck, Washington; Sam Miceli, Charleroi; Tommy Pisula, Southmoreland; Kenny Fukon, CW North Catholic; RJ Debo, New Brighton; Etai Groff, Shady Side Academy; Stephan Graham, Portersville Christian; Jacob Swartz, Washington; Ben Pollock, Cheswick Christian Academy Team 4A
Coach: Ralph Blundo
Lorenzo Oden, Uniontown; Matt Thomas, South Fayette; Amos Luptak, Quaker Valley; Parker Hudson, Central Valley; Tommy Rodriguez, Belle Vernon; Wolf Moser, Quaker Valley; Geno Stone, New Castle; Darius Wise, Beaver; Joey Torris, South Park; Colin Chapman, McGuffey; Mike Simmons, Central Valley; Dawson Merry, Blackhawk; Jake Benhart, Indiana; Nick Campalong, Ambridge; Josh Creach, Beaver Falls Team Class 5A/Prep
Coach: Adam Kaufman, Moon
Tavian Mozie, Albert Gallatin; Nick Castelveter; Austin Hannes, Knoch; Mitch DeZort, Highlands; Antonio Ionadi, Hampton; Hudon Novak, Laurel Highlands; Justin Farrell, Thomas Jefferson; David Collins, First Love Academy; Dom Sleva, Montour; Mac Christy, Knoch; Ben Perdziola, Mars; Brayden Thimons, Highlands; Jarrod Simmons, Moon Team 6A
Coach: Jeff Ackermann
Nick Smith, North Hills; Tanner Reinheimer, Shaler; Britton Beachy, Canon-McMillan; Kevin Brown, Plum; Mark Lamendola, Mt. Lebanon; Anthony DelleFemine, Norwin; Sherron Schifino, Penn Hills; Jake Biss, Latrobe; Andrew Petcash, Pine-Richland; Austin Butler, Latrobe; Jake Livingston, Fox Chapel; Tyler Frederick, Butler; Chavar Williamson, Penn Hills; RJ Bell, Canon-McMillan; Isaac Barnes, North Allegheny
Girls
Team District 6 & 10
Coach: TBD
Jillian Greenburg, Hickory; Neely Whitehead, Kennedy Catholic; Jenna Whitmer, Slippery Rock; Haley Glass, Mercer; Andrea McCormick, Villa Maria Academy; Makayla Shannonhouse, Kennedy Catholic; Karson Swogger, Bellwood Antis; Autumn Byes, Villa Maria Academy; Courtney Cecere, Forest Hills; Allie Staunch, West Middlesex; Gretchen Elsey, West Middlesex; Hanna Santom, Grove City; Matyra Evans, Farrell; Sedona Campbell, Slippery Rock; Kiara Wade, Farrell Team 3A/2A/1A/City
Coach: Laura Montecalvo, Chartiers-Houston
Ashleigh Wilson, Carlynton; Daeja Quick, Cornell; Aliyah Coleman, Serra Catholic; Eliza Oswalt, Burrell; Brittany Stawovy, Greensburg CC; Sarah Green, Bishop Canevin; Lizzy Celko, St. Joseph; Jenna Miller, California; Jala Walker, Chartiers-Houston; Olivia Sirnic, Jeannette; Taylin Tyler, Obama Acadmey; Jacqui Baker, Shenango; Stephanie Thomas, Brentwood; Cache Street, East Allegheny; Michaela Porter, Obama Academy
Team 5A/4A
Coach: Dan Slain, Chartiers Valley
Sarah Fisher, Ambridge; Jenna Lafko, Hampton; Breanna Hoover, Blackhawk; Sierra Kotchman, Trinity; Madison Amalia, Blackhawk; Aria Alston-Smith, Quaker Valley; Olivia Porter, Southmoreland; Nicole Boda, Highlands; Nicole McCloud, Mars; Ashlyn Jonczak, Highlands; Maria Lawhorne, Plum; Alexandria Seto, Brownsville; Kylie Huffman, CW North Catholic; Johnasia Cash, McKeesport; Sam Breen, CW North Catholic
Team 6A
Coach: Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny
Michelle Burns, Hempfield; Alyssa Konopka, Peters Township; Bryanna Urso, Fox Chapel; Ionie Banner, Penn Hills; Cheyenne Trest, Canon McMillan; Kate Sramac, Mt. Lebanon; Amanda Kalin, Pine-Richland; Desiree Oliver, Penn Hills; Lauren Gilbert, Baldwin; Hailey Zeise, North Allegheny; Abi Gabauer, Norwin; Justina Mascaro, Bethel Park; McKenzie Bushee, Mt. Lebanon; Erin Danik, Seneca Valley; Molly Bauer, Connellsville
Wrestling
PIAA tournament
At Giant Center, Hershey
Local finishers only
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
106: Andrew Cerniglia (Nazareth) d. Kurtis Phipps (Norwin), 6-4; Ryan Sullivan (Shaler) d. Maximino Mendez (Council Rock South), 5-2.
113: Louis Newell (Seneca Valley) d. Diego Santiago (Easton), 3-1; Sam Hillegas (North Hills) m.d. Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy), 9-0.
120: Julian Chlebove (Northampton) d. Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan), 6-0; Luke Werner (Liberty) m.d. Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), 15-6.
126: Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) t.f. Gunnar Fuss (Harry S. Truman), 15-0 2:44; Noah Levett (Kiski Area) d. Patrick Gould (ES South), 4-3.
138: Seth Koleno (Bald Eagle Area) d. Domenic Means (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), 13-10.
145: Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield) m.d. Gage Mcclenahan (Bald Eagle Area), 18-5; Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny) d. Riley Palmer (Council Rock South), 3-2; Brock Port (Bellefonte) d. Joey Blumer (Kiski Area), 4-2 SV.
152: Cam Coy (Penn-Trafford) p. Owen Watkins (General McLane), 1:11; Carter Starocci (Cathedral Prep) d. Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan), 5-1; Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) d. Will Kaldes (Cumberland Valley), 4-3.
160: Joshua Stillings (Pennridge) d. Zachary Hartman (Belle Vernon), 4-3.
170: Michael Labriola (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem), 14-8; Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin) d. Tommy O'Brien (Wilson), 5-3.
182: Nino Bonaccorsi (Bethel Park) p. Ben Maack (Governor Mifflin), 3:22; Drew Peck (Chambersburg) d. Matt Mcgillick (Penn Trafford), 8-5.
195: Jake Woodley (North Allegheny) t.f. Carson Kinney (Hazleton Area), 25-10 5:44.
220: Joe Doyle (Council Rock South) d. Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair), 9-3; Ian Edenfield (Laurel Highlands) d. Michael Modugno (Upper Perkiomen), 5-1; Billy Korber (Belle Vernon) d. Francis Duggan (Cedar Cliff), 5-2.
285: Brendan Furman (Canon-McMillan) p. Hunter Gill (Hollidaysburg), 0:40; Roman Macek (Montour) d. Michael Wolfgram (Central York), 6-4; Isaac Reid (Kiski Area) d. Kawaun Deboe (Cathedral Prep), 3-1 TB2.
Third round consolations
106: Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) d. Nick Onea (Pottsville), 3-1; Darren Miller (Kiski Area) p. Josiah Gehr (Cocalico), 0:41; Frankie Bonura (Moon) d. Will Betancourt (Manheim Central), 3-0.
113: Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon) d. JJ Wilson (Cedar Cliff), 3-2 UTB.
120: Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan) m.d. Brandon Connor (Wilson), 15-7; Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield) d. David Campbell (Boyertown), 3-2.
132: Wyatt Long (Cumberland Valley) d. Hunter Baxter (Pine-Richland), 2-1; Jarred Papcsy (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Job Chishko (Penn-Trafford), 3-1; KJ Fenstermacher (Northampton) d. Luke Landefeld (North Allegheny), 3-0.
138: Luke Kemerer (Hempfield) d. Domenic Means (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), 4-1 TB2; Nick Acuna (Moon) p. Nathan Swartz (Hollidaysburg), 1:00; Colin Cronin (Upper Darby) d. Cam Connor (Kiski Area), 5-2.
145: Tucker Brough (Big Spring) d. Joey Blumer (Kiski Area), 6-4 SV.
152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) d. Hayden Keleher (Easton), 8-1.
160: Luke Nichter (Chambersburg) d. Caleb Baxter (Butler), 8-3; Eric Hong (North Allegheny) d. Zachary Hartman (Belle Vernon), 2-0; Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park) p. Dazjon Casto (Cathedral Prep), 2:32.
170: Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem) d. Sean Hoover (North Allegheny), 4-3.
182: Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford) d. Damen Moyer (Liberty), 5-2.
195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Blake Barrick (Big Spring), 3-2; Eli Grape (Upper St. Clair) p. Carson Kinney (Hazleton Area), 0:49.
220: Ron D'Amico (Shaler) m.d. Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair), 9-1.
285: Gerald Brown (West Mifflin) d. Michael Wolfgram (Central York), 5-2.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) t.f. Tanner Ball (Pequea Valley), 20-5 4:24; John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) d. Brian Earlston (Line Mountain), 7-6
132: Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Bodee Tolbert (Bp. McDevitt Hbg), 4-0
138: Michael Doerflinger (Slippery Rock) d. Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley), 4-3; Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley) d. Thayne Lawrence (Frazier), 11-6
145: John Pipa (Bp. McDevitt Hbg) d. Kody Komara (Freedom), 8-5; Dallas Bulsak (South Park) p. John Mott (Commodore Perry), 4:32
152: Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley) d. Caleb Clymer (NW Lehigh), 5-3
182: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) m.d. Joe Koss (Towanda), 11-2; Cody Mulligan (Saegertown) d. Anthony Marra (Burrell), 3-1; Dominic Deluca (Derry) d. Zachery Zimmerman (Troy), 3-2
220: Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver) p. Max Mason (Jersey Shore), 5:58
285: Cole Rickert (Reynolds) DEC Evan Sweesy (Freedom Area), 3-1
Semifinals
126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) t.f. Kollin Myers (Boiling Springs), 20-5 3:48; Austin Clabaugh (Bermudian Springs) d. John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 5-0.
132: Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley), 12-9.
145: John Pipa (Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg) d. Dallas Bulsak (South Park), 6-0.
152: Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley) t.f. Chase Anklam (Pen Argyl), 16-1 3:35.
182: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) d. Julian Gorring (Fort LeBoeuf), 3-2; Cody Mulligan (Saegertown) m.d. Dominic Deluca (Derry), 11-0.
220: Cole Nye (Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg) m.d. Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver), 13-5.
Fourth-round consolations
132: Tanner Mchugh (Tamaqua) d. Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City), 3-1 SV; Caleb Dowling (Saint Joseph's) d. Bodee Tolbert (Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg), 7-0.
138: Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) p. Logan Mcclain (Ridgway), 4:40; Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) m.d. Brett Uhrin (Valley View), 8-0.
145: Kody Komara (Freedom) d. John Mott (Commodore Perry), 8-4.
160: Kyle Bennett (Montoursville) d. Jacob Carpenter (West Shamokin), 5-2.
182: Zachery Zimmerman (Troy) d. Anthony Marra (Burrell), 3-1 SV.
285: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) d. Nick Winfield (Southern Huntingdon), 3-2 UTB.
Fifth-round consolations
126: Gage Bayless (Reynolds) d. John rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 7-4
138: Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley) p. Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley), 4:24; Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Michael Doerflinger (Slippery Rock), 5-2
145: Kody Komara (Freedom) d. Todd Lane (Southern Columbia), 3-2; Nathan Haubert (Palisades) d. Dallas Bulsak (South Park), 5-2
182: Dominic Deluca (Derry) d. Devin Evans (Susquehanna Township), 6-5 UTB
220: Devin Fontanez (Saucon Valley) p. Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver), 2:59
285: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) d. Garrett Kieffer (Line Mountain), 3-2
