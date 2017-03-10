High school scores for March 10, 2017

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Abington (1-1, 24-4) vs. Central Dauphin East (3-6, 16-10) at Bensalem HS, 4 p.m.; Parkland (11-2, 17-9) vs. Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 20-5) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (3-2, 19-9) vs. William Allen (11-3, 27-2) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 8 p.m.; Williamsport (4-1, 20-4) vs. Penn Wood (1-7, 18-8) at Milton HS, 4:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (12-1, 20-5) vs. Perkiomen Valley (1-8, 22-6) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Reading (3-3, 25-3) vs. North Penn (1-5, 21-6) at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 23-5) vs. Lebanon (3-4, 21-7) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 4 p.m.; Pocono Mountain West (11-1, 22-4) vs. Lower Merion (1-9, 21-8) at Pleasant Valley HS, Brodheadsville, 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-1, 19-6) vs. Downingtown West (1-10, 17-10) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 7:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (1-4, 19-7) vs. Emmaus (11-4, 20-6) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 4 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (12-2, 22-5) vs. Conestoga (1-6, 20-7) at South Philadelphia HS, 5 p.m.; Coatesville (1-2, 23-5) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 18-8) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 4 p.m.; State College (6-1, 20-4) vs. Woodland Hills (7-4, 16-9) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 5:30 p.m.; Butler (7-2, 17-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-5, 18-6) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland (7-1, 24-1) vs. Latrobe (7-6, 19-4) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Allderdice (8-1, 18-8) vs. North Hills (7-3, 19-6) at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday's results

Abington Heights 67, Lampeter-Strasburg 48

Archbishop Carroll Radnor 61, Great Valley 48

Archbishop Wood 92, New Oxford 62

Chester 72, Milton Hershey 53

East Stroudsburg North 58, Manheim Central 55

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Central Mountain 46

Franklin Regional 52, Moon 51

Hershey 51, Penncrest 42

Mars 85, Hampton 81

Martin Luther King 43, Bishop Shanahan 33

Meadville 55, Chartiers Valley 45

Mechanicsburg 49, Springfield-Delco 45

Northeastern York 78, Wissahickon 66

Palmyra 58, Pottsville 43

Spring Grove 49, West Scranton 48

Upper Merion 62, Greencastle-Antrim 46

Class 4A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Lancaster Catholic (3-1, 24-4) vs. West Philadelphia (12-4, 13-9) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 5 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial (2-2, 18-7) vs. Selinsgrove (4-2, 20-6) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 5:30 p.m.; Conwell-Egan (12-2, 9-14) vs. Saucon Valley (11-4, 14-12) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 21-6) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 18-7) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 4:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 26-2) vs. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-4, 17-8) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Scranton Prep (2-1, 22-3) vs. Salisbury (11-3, 20-7) at Marywood University, Scranton, 5:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (11-2, 14-11) vs. Universal Audenried (12-3, 18-5) at Pleasant Valley HS, Brodheadsville, 4 p.m.; Lewisburg (4-1, 19-6) vs. Berks Catholic (3-3, 21-7) at Shamokin HS, 7:30 p.m.; Middletown (3-2, 20-5) vs. Danville (4-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, 8 p.m.; Johnstown (6-1, 15-10) vs. Schuylkill Valley (3-5, 17-10) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (7-2, 22-3) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 18-7) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 3 p.m.; Grove City (10-2, 19-6) vs. Central Valley (7-3, 14-10) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.; New Castle (7-1, 23-2) vs. Sharon (10-4, 15-10) at Butler HS, 3 p.m.; Clearfield (9-1, 23-1) vs. McGuffey (7-5, 18-6) at DuBois HS, 4 p.m.; Central Martinsburg (6-2, 16-7) vs. Beaver Falls (7-4, 12-9) at Hollidaysburg HS, 5:30 p.m.; Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 23-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6, 13-11) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday's results

Camp Hill Trinity 75, Strawberry Mansion 47

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 68, Bellwood-Antis 51

Central Cambria 90, Columbia 76

Delaware Valley Charter 63, Loyalsock Township 39

Erie First Christian 57, Karns City 48

Greenville 47, Seton-La Salle 41

Hughesville 66, Notre Dame-Green Pond 56

Lancaster Mennonite 93, Philadelphia West Catholic 72

Lincoln Park 70, Juniata 39

Neumann-Goretti 71, York Catholic 48

Riverside 50, Westinghouse 39

Shady Side Academy 48, Fairview 47

Southern Columbia vs. Mid Valley, ppd.

Valley Forge Military Academy 67, Parkway Center City 61

Washington 52, Richland 45

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 64, World Communications Charter 42

Class 2A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Marian Catholic (11-1, 21-4) vs. Julia Masterman (12-3, 20-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 5:30 p.m.; Halifax (3-1, 16-10) vs. Muncy (4-3, 14-12) at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (4-2, 15-10) vs. Mountain View (2-2, 11-14) at Mansfield University, 4:30 p.m.; Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 18-9) vs. Christopher Dock (1-2, 16-10) at South Philadelphia HS, 3:30 p.m.; Church Farm (1-1, 18-9) vs. Constitution (12-2, 15-9) at Bensalem HS, 5:30 p.m.; Scranton Holy Cross (2-1, 18-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (11-2, 20-4) at North Pocono HS, 5:30 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (4-1, 21-5) vs. Ridgway (9-3, 21-5) at Mansfield University, 6 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 16-9) vs. Purchase Line (6-3, 15-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (7-1, 20-4) vs. Rocky Grove (10-4, 21-4) at Northgate HS, 4:30 p.m.; Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2, 17-7) vs. McConnellsburg (5-2, 20-5) at Altoona HS, 5:30 p.m.; West Middlesex (10-2, 11-15) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 23-1) at Sharon HS, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (9-1, 24-0) vs. United (6-4, 14-12) at Bradford HS, 4:30 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 21-4) vs. Jeannette (7-5, 12-12) at Richland HS, Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-2, 18-7) vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3, 21-4) at Peters Twp HS, 3 p.m.; Brockway (9-2, 16-10) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 19-5) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Wilmington (10-1, 18-7) vs. Chartiers-Houston (7-6, 19-5) at Sharon HS, 6

Class A

First round

Friday's results

Elk County Catholic 55, Eden Christian 29

Faith Christian 58, Lancaster County Christian 51

Jenkintown 69, York Country Day 63

Johnsonburg 49, Jamestown 39

Juniata Valley 79, Imani Christian 76 (OT)

Kennedy Catholic 87, Otto-Eldred 35

Lincoln Leadership 67, Lancaster Country Day 53

Millville vs. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, ppd.

Monessen 94, North Clarion 28

Saltsburg 63, Vincentian Academy 57

Sankofa Freedom 60, High Point 40

Shamokin Lourdes 60, Pottsville Nativity 46

Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Union 54

Williamsburg 55, Southern Fulton 54

Williamsport St. John Neumann 62, Mount Calvary 31

Girard College vs. West Shore Christian (n)

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

First round

Friday's results

Abington 67, Central Dauphin East 48

Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35

Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26

Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34

Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51

Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27

Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41

Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38

Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43

Mt. Lebanon 62, State College 44

Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26

North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34

North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34

Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41

Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29

Class 5A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Susquehannock (3-1, 23-4) vs. Radnor (1-6, 18-8) at West York HS, 5 p.m.; Abington Heights (2-1, 15-10) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 21-8) at Marywood University, Scranton, 4 p.m.; Mastery Charter North (12-2, 17-10) vs. West York (3-5, 18-8) at Father Judge HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (11-1, 25-1) vs. Dover (3-7, 19-8) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 19-7) vs. West Chester Henderson (1-5, 19-7) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 19-8) vs. Lower Dauphin (3-3, 19-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 5:30 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 20-5) vs. Twin Valley (3-4, 20-7) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 4 p.m.; Springfield-Delco (1-1, 23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-8, 20-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 4 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-2, 21-4) vs. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-4, 16-6) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 6 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph (1-2, 13-14) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-7) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-1, 19-7) vs. Hickory (10-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, 6 p.m.; Bellefonte (6-2, 12-12) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 22-3) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 4 p.m.; Erie Central Tech (10-1, 19-5) vs. Mars (7-6, 17-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (7-2, 22-4) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 6 p.m.; Slippery Rock (10-2, 19-5) vs. Hampton (7-4, 22-3) at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.; Obama Academy (8-1, 18-8) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 17-6) at Allderdice HS, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday's results

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37

Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54 (OT)

Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36

Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg 45, Lewisburg 30

Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38

Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34

Forest Hills 63, Beaver 25

Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45

Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18

Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24

Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28

Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14

Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46

Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16

Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40

Class 3A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 19-5) vs. Middletown (3-3, 12-13) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 27-1) vs. Taylor Riverside (2-3, 15-10) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 5:30 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 21-5) vs. Bodine (12-4, 7-10) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m.; Mount Carmel (4-1, 26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-2, 20-7) at Shamokin HS, 6 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 27-0) vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter (12-5, 17-4) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 5:30 p.m.; Hughesville (4-2, 17-8) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 23-1) at Williamsport HS, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-2, 16-9) vs. Pine Grove (11-1, 19-6) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.; York Catholic (3-1, 20-6) vs. Loyalsock Twp (4-3, 16-9) at West York HS, 8 p.m.; Delone Catholic (3-2, 19-7) vs. Mastery Charter South (12-3, 16-1) at West York HS, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin (6-1, 24-2) vs. Charleroi (7-6, 19-5) at Armstrong HS, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (7-2, 23-2) vs. Everett (5-1, 20-7) at Butler HS, 4:30 p.m.; Karns City (9-1, 17-5) vs. Seneca (10-2, 16-9) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-1, 19-5) vs. Central Cambria (6-4, 15-11) at Northgate HS, 3 p.m.; Tyrone (6-2, 21-4) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 23-1) at Altoona HS, 4 p.m.; Carlynton (7-3, 17-7) vs. Central Martinsburg (6-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, 4:30 p.m.; North East (10-1, 18-6) vs. Riverside (7-5, 18-6) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday's results

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45

Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37

Bishop McCort Johnstown 60, California 17

Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53

Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24

Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51

Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy 26

Minersville 86, William Sayre 26

Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29

Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41

Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25

Sayre 86, Elk Lake 31

Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37

West Middlesex 43, Washington 32

Class A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 20-7) vs. Galeton (4-4, 15-10) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 6:30 p.m.; Faith Christian (1-2, 16-10) vs. Harrisburg Christian (3-5, 24-3) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 5:30 p.m.; Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 12-11) vs. The Christian Academy (1-3, 19-6) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 4 p.m.; Sullivan County (4-2, 21-4) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 23-2) at Williamsport HS, 4:30 p.m.; Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 19-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (3-6, 13-12) at Shamokin HS, 4:30 p.m.; Susquehanna Community (2-1, 14-14) vs. Benton (4-3, 20-5) at North Pocono HS, 4 p.m.; Jenkintown (1-1, 22-6) vs. Greenwood (3-4, 13-12) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 5:30 p.m.; Halifax (3-2, 23-4) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 5 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (7-1, 21-1) vs. Northern Potter (9-4, 19-6) at Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (6-2, 20-5) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-2, 17-4) at Hollidaysburg HS, 4 p.m.; Otto-Eldred (9-2, 17-8) vs. West Greene (7-3, 19-5) at Bradford HS, 3 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-1) vs. Williamsburg (6-3, 17-8) at Sharon HS, 3 p.m.; Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 20-5) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9-3, 15-8) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 22-3) vs. St. Joseph (7-4, 17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Cornell (7-2, 20-5) vs. Farrell (10-2, 19-4) at Peters Twp, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (9-1, 24-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5, 11-13) at Clarion University, 3 p.m.

*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

Bowling

Boys

Friday's results

Western Regional

First round

Ty Kirpatrick (Plum) d. Devin Crepp (Beaver Falls), 201-197

Noah Seelye (Shaler) d. Nick Huff (Butler), 177-156

Franlin Mercurio (Plum) d. Andrew Wehner (North Hills), 225-181

Joe Andrews (North Hills) d. Noah Turek (Norwin), 188-170

Quarterfinals

John Kleer (Moon) d. Ty Kirpatrick (Plum), 226-212

Colin Whiteman (Hopewell) d. Noah Seelye (Shaler), 180-160

Tyler Veill (Plum) d. Franlin Mercurio (Plum), 226-171

Joe Andrews (North Hills) d. Joshua Marks (Hempfield), 202-179

Semifinals

Collin Whiteman (Hopewell) d. John Kleer (Moon), 208-176

Joe Andrews (North Hills) d. Tyler Veill (Plum), 234-192

Championship

Collin Whiteman (Hopewell) d. Joe Andrews (North Hills), 215-203

Girls

Friday's results

Western Regional

First round

Liz Brock (Thomas Jefferson) d. Carlee Hummel (Redeemer Lutheran), 183-165

Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem) 215 d. Mercedes Belch (Butler), 215-149

Ashley McCue (Butler) d. Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong), 204-157

Kyra Shrum (Greensburg Salem) d. Kylee Higby (Sagertown), 200-178

Quarterfinals

Aimee Zydonik (Burrell) d. Liz Brock (Thomas Jefferson), 172-152

Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem) d. Ashton Altman (Hempfield), 192-172

Megan Christman (Plum) d. Ashley McCue (Butler), 161-156

Kaylee Daniska (Hempfield) d. Kyra Shrum (Greensburg Salem), 192-181

Semifinals

Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem) d. Aimee Zydonik (Burrell), 232-206

Kaylee Daniska (Hempfield) d. Megan Christman (Plum), 255-150

Championship

Kaylee Daniska (Hempfield) d. Gianna Brant (Greensburg Salem), 244-212

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:45 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Latrobe vs. Quaker Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6 p.m.; Plum vs. Hempfield at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:15 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 5:45 p.m.; Montour vs. Indiana at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Meadville vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Roundball Classic

April 28-29, Geneva College

Schedule

Friday, April 28

Preliminary games

Boys East vs. West. 7 p.m.

Boys Class A, District 10 and City League vs. Class 2A, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Feature games

Girls District 6/10 vs. Class A/2A/3A, 2 p.m.

Girls 5A/4A vs. Class 6A, 4 p.m.

Boys Class 3A vs. 4A, 6 p.m.

Boys Class 5A/Prep vs. 6A, 8 p.m.

Rosters

Boys

East

Coach: TBD

A.J. Long, Blackhawk; Julian Bennett, Penn Hills; Chad Meny, Rochester; Steve Votodian, Central Catholic; Luke Carter, North Allegheny; Ethan Fotia, Ellwood City; Tyler Berger, South Side Beaver; Michael Cortese, Peters Township; Zach Offi, CW North Catholic; Jamil Tarver, Penn Hills; Andrew Paulauskas, North Hills; Declan Hickton, Sewickley Academy; Tyrese Robinson, Woodland Hills; Devon Brown, Fort Cherry; David Yost, Springdale West Garrett Farah, New Castle; Mike Mastrioanni, Montour; Gino DeMonaco, New Castle; R.J. Reiger, Highlands; Nylan Hosey, Farrell; Bryce Strati, Beaver Falls; Raquan Elliott, McKeesport; Ryan Boda, Highlands; John McClaren, Yough; John Grayson, McKeesport; Dom Eisaman, Greensburg CC; Zane Zandier, Thomas Jefferson; Kolton Rush, West Greene; Jake Mellon, Keystone Oaks; Craig Weaver, West Greene Team A/District 10/City League

Coach: Rick Mancino, Kennedy Catholic

Jahi Ogbanna, Allderdice; Justin Novak, Frazier; Koran Fleming, Westinghouse; Dana Strothers, Obama Academy; Drew Aiken, Eden Christian; Spencer DeMedal, Wilmington; Jaden Altomore, Monessen, Malik Potter, Winchester Thurston; Justice Rice, Monessen; Drew Magestro, Kennedy Catholic; Thomas Quinlan, Vincentian Academy; Ryan Dutton, Slippery Rock; Mohamed Konate, Kennedy Catholic; Kenny Robinson, Imani Christian; Marcin Wiszomirski, Kennedy Catholic Team 2A

Coach: Win Palmer, Sewickley Academy

Kass Taylor, California; Mike Pompei, Jeannette; Chris Groetsch, Sewickley Academy; Nico Sero, Riverview; Walter Bonds, Bishop Canevin; Neal McDermott, Greensburg CC; Ean Oprean, Neshannock; Mitchell King, Bishop Canevin; AJ Myers, Chartiers-Houston; Jack Liberatore, Greensburg CC; Mason Mraz, Laurel; Justin Pryor, Sewickley Academy; Ben Hertzog, Greensburg CC; Sammy Carey, Springdale; Kass Taylor, California; Ethan Harrell, OLSH Team 3A

Coach: Dave Long, CW North Catholic

Nelly Cummings, Lincoln Park; Max Garda, Burrell; Dylan Speicher, Riverside; Evan Brown, Lincoln Park; Garrett Day, Avonworth; Matt Popeck, Washington; Sam Miceli, Charleroi; Tommy Pisula, Southmoreland; Kenny Fukon, CW North Catholic; RJ Debo, New Brighton; Etai Groff, Shady Side Academy; Stephan Graham, Portersville Christian; Jacob Swartz, Washington; Ben Pollock, Cheswick Christian Academy Team 4A

Coach: Ralph Blundo

Lorenzo Oden, Uniontown; Matt Thomas, South Fayette; Amos Luptak, Quaker Valley; Parker Hudson, Central Valley; Tommy Rodriguez, Belle Vernon; Wolf Moser, Quaker Valley; Geno Stone, New Castle; Darius Wise, Beaver; Joey Torris, South Park; Colin Chapman, McGuffey; Mike Simmons, Central Valley; Dawson Merry, Blackhawk; Jake Benhart, Indiana; Nick Campalong, Ambridge; Josh Creach, Beaver Falls Team Class 5A/Prep

Coach: Adam Kaufman, Moon

Tavian Mozie, Albert Gallatin; Nick Castelveter; Austin Hannes, Knoch; Mitch DeZort, Highlands; Antonio Ionadi, Hampton; Hudon Novak, Laurel Highlands; Justin Farrell, Thomas Jefferson; David Collins, First Love Academy; Dom Sleva, Montour; Mac Christy, Knoch; Ben Perdziola, Mars; Brayden Thimons, Highlands; Jarrod Simmons, Moon Team 6A

Coach: Jeff Ackermann

Nick Smith, North Hills; Tanner Reinheimer, Shaler; Britton Beachy, Canon-McMillan; Kevin Brown, Plum; Mark Lamendola, Mt. Lebanon; Anthony DelleFemine, Norwin; Sherron Schifino, Penn Hills; Jake Biss, Latrobe; Andrew Petcash, Pine-Richland; Austin Butler, Latrobe; Jake Livingston, Fox Chapel; Tyler Frederick, Butler; Chavar Williamson, Penn Hills; RJ Bell, Canon-McMillan; Isaac Barnes, North Allegheny

Girls

Team District 6 & 10

Coach: TBD

Jillian Greenburg, Hickory; Neely Whitehead, Kennedy Catholic; Jenna Whitmer, Slippery Rock; Haley Glass, Mercer; Andrea McCormick, Villa Maria Academy; Makayla Shannonhouse, Kennedy Catholic; Karson Swogger, Bellwood Antis; Autumn Byes, Villa Maria Academy; Courtney Cecere, Forest Hills; Allie Staunch, West Middlesex; Gretchen Elsey, West Middlesex; Hanna Santom, Grove City; Matyra Evans, Farrell; Sedona Campbell, Slippery Rock; Kiara Wade, Farrell Team 3A/2A/1A/City

Coach: Laura Montecalvo, Chartiers-Houston

Ashleigh Wilson, Carlynton; Daeja Quick, Cornell; Aliyah Coleman, Serra Catholic; Eliza Oswalt, Burrell; Brittany Stawovy, Greensburg CC; Sarah Green, Bishop Canevin; Lizzy Celko, St. Joseph; Jenna Miller, California; Jala Walker, Chartiers-Houston; Olivia Sirnic, Jeannette; Taylin Tyler, Obama Acadmey; Jacqui Baker, Shenango; Stephanie Thomas, Brentwood; Cache Street, East Allegheny; Michaela Porter, Obama Academy

Team 5A/4A

Coach: Dan Slain, Chartiers Valley

Sarah Fisher, Ambridge; Jenna Lafko, Hampton; Breanna Hoover, Blackhawk; Sierra Kotchman, Trinity; Madison Amalia, Blackhawk; Aria Alston-Smith, Quaker Valley; Olivia Porter, Southmoreland; Nicole Boda, Highlands; Nicole McCloud, Mars; Ashlyn Jonczak, Highlands; Maria Lawhorne, Plum; Alexandria Seto, Brownsville; Kylie Huffman, CW North Catholic; Johnasia Cash, McKeesport; Sam Breen, CW North Catholic

Team 6A

Coach: Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny

Michelle Burns, Hempfield; Alyssa Konopka, Peters Township; Bryanna Urso, Fox Chapel; Ionie Banner, Penn Hills; Cheyenne Trest, Canon McMillan; Kate Sramac, Mt. Lebanon; Amanda Kalin, Pine-Richland; Desiree Oliver, Penn Hills; Lauren Gilbert, Baldwin; Hailey Zeise, North Allegheny; Abi Gabauer, Norwin; Justina Mascaro, Bethel Park; McKenzie Bushee, Mt. Lebanon; Erin Danik, Seneca Valley; Molly Bauer, Connellsville

Wrestling

PIAA tournament

At Giant Center, Hershey

Local finishers only

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

106: Andrew Cerniglia (Nazareth) d. Kurtis Phipps (Norwin), 6-4; Ryan Sullivan (Shaler) d. Maximino Mendez (Council Rock South), 5-2.

113: Louis Newell (Seneca Valley) d. Diego Santiago (Easton), 3-1; Sam Hillegas (North Hills) m.d. Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy), 9-0.

120: Julian Chlebove (Northampton) d. Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan), 6-0; Luke Werner (Liberty) m.d. Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), 15-6.

126: Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) t.f. Gunnar Fuss (Harry S. Truman), 15-0 2:44; Noah Levett (Kiski Area) d. Patrick Gould (ES South), 4-3.

138: Seth Koleno (Bald Eagle Area) d. Domenic Means (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), 13-10.

145: Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield) m.d. Gage Mcclenahan (Bald Eagle Area), 18-5; Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny) d. Riley Palmer (Council Rock South), 3-2; Brock Port (Bellefonte) d. Joey Blumer (Kiski Area), 4-2 SV.

152: Cam Coy (Penn-Trafford) p. Owen Watkins (General McLane), 1:11; Carter Starocci (Cathedral Prep) d. Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan), 5-1; Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) d. Will Kaldes (Cumberland Valley), 4-3.

160: Joshua Stillings (Pennridge) d. Zachary Hartman (Belle Vernon), 4-3.

170: Michael Labriola (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem), 14-8; Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin) d. Tommy O'Brien (Wilson), 5-3.

182: Nino Bonaccorsi (Bethel Park) p. Ben Maack (Governor Mifflin), 3:22; Drew Peck (Chambersburg) d. Matt Mcgillick (Penn Trafford), 8-5.

195: Jake Woodley (North Allegheny) t.f. Carson Kinney (Hazleton Area), 25-10 5:44.

220: Joe Doyle (Council Rock South) d. Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair), 9-3; Ian Edenfield (Laurel Highlands) d. Michael Modugno (Upper Perkiomen), 5-1; Billy Korber (Belle Vernon) d. Francis Duggan (Cedar Cliff), 5-2.

285: Brendan Furman (Canon-McMillan) p. Hunter Gill (Hollidaysburg), 0:40; Roman Macek (Montour) d. Michael Wolfgram (Central York), 6-4; Isaac Reid (Kiski Area) d. Kawaun Deboe (Cathedral Prep), 3-1 TB2.

Third round consolations

106: Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) d. Nick Onea (Pottsville), 3-1; Darren Miller (Kiski Area) p. Josiah Gehr (Cocalico), 0:41; Frankie Bonura (Moon) d. Will Betancourt (Manheim Central), 3-0.

113: Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon) d. JJ Wilson (Cedar Cliff), 3-2 UTB.

120: Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan) m.d. Brandon Connor (Wilson), 15-7; Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield) d. David Campbell (Boyertown), 3-2.

132: Wyatt Long (Cumberland Valley) d. Hunter Baxter (Pine-Richland), 2-1; Jarred Papcsy (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Job Chishko (Penn-Trafford), 3-1; KJ Fenstermacher (Northampton) d. Luke Landefeld (North Allegheny), 3-0.

138: Luke Kemerer (Hempfield) d. Domenic Means (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), 4-1 TB2; Nick Acuna (Moon) p. Nathan Swartz (Hollidaysburg), 1:00; Colin Cronin (Upper Darby) d. Cam Connor (Kiski Area), 5-2.

145: Tucker Brough (Big Spring) d. Joey Blumer (Kiski Area), 6-4 SV.

152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) d. Hayden Keleher (Easton), 8-1.

160: Luke Nichter (Chambersburg) d. Caleb Baxter (Butler), 8-3; Eric Hong (North Allegheny) d. Zachary Hartman (Belle Vernon), 2-0; Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park) p. Dazjon Casto (Cathedral Prep), 2:32.

170: Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem) d. Sean Hoover (North Allegheny), 4-3.

182: Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford) d. Damen Moyer (Liberty), 5-2.

195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Blake Barrick (Big Spring), 3-2; Eli Grape (Upper St. Clair) p. Carson Kinney (Hazleton Area), 0:49.

220: Ron D'Amico (Shaler) m.d. Jake Slinger (Upper St. Clair), 9-1.

285: Gerald Brown (West Mifflin) d. Michael Wolfgram (Central York), 5-2.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) t.f. Tanner Ball (Pequea Valley), 20-5 4:24; John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) d. Brian Earlston (Line Mountain), 7-6

132: Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Bodee Tolbert (Bp. McDevitt Hbg), 4-0

138: Michael Doerflinger (Slippery Rock) d. Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley), 4-3; Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley) d. Thayne Lawrence (Frazier), 11-6

145: John Pipa (Bp. McDevitt Hbg) d. Kody Komara (Freedom), 8-5; Dallas Bulsak (South Park) p. John Mott (Commodore Perry), 4:32

152: Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley) d. Caleb Clymer (NW Lehigh), 5-3

182: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) m.d. Joe Koss (Towanda), 11-2; Cody Mulligan (Saegertown) d. Anthony Marra (Burrell), 3-1; Dominic Deluca (Derry) d. Zachery Zimmerman (Troy), 3-2

220: Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver) p. Max Mason (Jersey Shore), 5:58

285: Cole Rickert (Reynolds) DEC Evan Sweesy (Freedom Area), 3-1

Semifinals

126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) t.f. Kollin Myers (Boiling Springs), 20-5 3:48; Austin Clabaugh (Bermudian Springs) d. John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 5-0.

132: Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley), 12-9.

145: John Pipa (Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg) d. Dallas Bulsak (South Park), 6-0.

152: Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley) t.f. Chase Anklam (Pen Argyl), 16-1 3:35.

182: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) d. Julian Gorring (Fort LeBoeuf), 3-2; Cody Mulligan (Saegertown) m.d. Dominic Deluca (Derry), 11-0.

220: Cole Nye (Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg) m.d. Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver), 13-5.

Fourth-round consolations

132: Tanner Mchugh (Tamaqua) d. Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City), 3-1 SV; Caleb Dowling (Saint Joseph's) d. Bodee Tolbert (Bishop McDevitt Harrisburg), 7-0.

138: Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) p. Logan Mcclain (Ridgway), 4:40; Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) m.d. Brett Uhrin (Valley View), 8-0.

145: Kody Komara (Freedom) d. John Mott (Commodore Perry), 8-4.

160: Kyle Bennett (Montoursville) d. Jacob Carpenter (West Shamokin), 5-2.

182: Zachery Zimmerman (Troy) d. Anthony Marra (Burrell), 3-1 SV.

285: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) d. Nick Winfield (Southern Huntingdon), 3-2 UTB.

Fifth-round consolations

126: Gage Bayless (Reynolds) d. John rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 7-4

138: Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley) p. Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley), 4:24; Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Michael Doerflinger (Slippery Rock), 5-2

145: Kody Komara (Freedom) d. Todd Lane (Southern Columbia), 3-2; Nathan Haubert (Palisades) d. Dallas Bulsak (South Park), 5-2

182: Dominic Deluca (Derry) d. Devin Evans (Susquehanna Township), 6-5 UTB

220: Devin Fontanez (Saucon Valley) p. Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver), 2:59

285: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) d. Garrett Kieffer (Line Mountain), 3-2

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.