Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 11, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

First round

Saturday's results

Abraham Lincoln 66, Conestoga 60, OT

Allderdice 85, North Hills 61

Archbishop Ryan 77, Parkland 55

Butler 51, Canon-McMillan 46

Carlisle 64, Coatesville 56

Central Dauphin East 64, Abington 63, OT

Emmaus 68, Cheltenham 67

Harrisburg 55, Downingtown West 34

Lebanon 80, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64

Perkiomen Valley 57, Roman Catholic 55

Pine-Richland 83, Latrobe 82

Pocono Mountain West 71, Lower Merion 57

Reading 58, North Penn 45

State College 82, Woodland Hills 71

William Allen 60, Hempfield 55

Williamsport 59, Penn Wood 41

Class 5A

Second round

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Hershey (3-10, 14-13) vs. Chester (1-5, 21-6); Abington Heights (2-1, 23-3) vs. Martin Luther King (12-2, 21-9); Mechanicsburg (3-2, 23-6) vs. Archbishop Wood (12-1, 24-3); East Stroudsburg North (11-1, 18-10) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 21-8); Northeastern York (3-1, 28-2) vs. Upper Merion (1-2, 17-11); Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 19-8) vs. Palmyra (3-6, 22-5); Mars (7-4, 16-9) vs. Erie Cathedral Prep (10-2, 14-12); Franklin Regional (7-5, 14-11) vs. Meadville (10-1, 23-1)

Class 4A

First round

Saturday's results

Beaver Falls 62, Central Martinsburg 52

Berks Catholic 59, Lewisburg 39

Conwell-Egan 81, Saucon Valley 59

Erie Strong Vincent 67, South Fayette 48

Grove City 57, Central Valley 50

Imhotep Charter 74, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41

Johnstown 62, Schuylkill Valley 52

McGuffey 48, Clearfield 46

Middletown 71, Danville 56

Nanticoke 58, Bethlehem Catholic 56

New Castle 72, Sharon 38

Quaker Valley 76, Harbor Creek 52

Scranton Prep 99, Salisbury 46

Universal Audenried 84, Jim Thorpe 36

West Philadelphia 78, Lancaster Catholic 65

Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 72, Selinsgrove 59

Class 3A

First round

Saturday's result

Mid Valley 62, Southern Columbia 41

Second round

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-7) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 18-8); Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 24-4) vs. Hughesville (4-1, 17-9); Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 25-4) vs. Southern Columbia-Mid Valley winner; Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 21-7) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (3-1, 23-3); Central Cambria (6-1, 21-6) vs. Riverside (7-5, 17-8); Shady Side Academy (7-4, 19-7) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 22-5); Erie First Christian (10-3, 17-9) vs. Washington (7-3, 21-5); Lincoln Park Charter (7-2, 22-5) vs. Greenville (10-1, 24-2)

Class 2A

First round

Saturday's results

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 36, McConnellsburg 35

Berlin Brothersvalley 66, Purchase Line 62

Bishop Canevin 74, Brockaway 38

Constitution 53, Church Farm 49

Coudersport 80, United 45

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, West Middlesex 53

Halifax 47, Muncy 42

Johnstown Bishop McCort 65, Jeannette 51

Marian Catholic 70, Julia Masterman 62

Math, Civics & Sciences 52, Christopher Dock 35

Northeast Bradford 41, Mountain View 38

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 61, Cambridge Springs 52

Ridgway 54, North Penn-Mansfield 50

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Shenandoah Valley 35

Sewickley Academy 60, Rocky Grove 47

Wilmington 69, Chartiers-Houston 38

Class A

First round

Saturday's result

Millville 43, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32

Second round

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

York Country Day (3-1, 20-4) vs. Millville-Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg winner; Shamokin Lourdes (4-3, 20-7) vs. Girard College (1-1, 21-8); Lincoln Leadership (11-1, 16-8) vs. Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 26-0); Faith Christian (1-2, 25-4) vs. Sankofa Freedom (12-1, 16-10); Monessen (7-1, 19-7) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-1, 25-1); Johnsonburg (9-2, 13-13) vs. Saltsburg (6-1, 25-1); Elk County Catholic (9-1, 27-0) vs. Williamsburg (6-2, 16-10); Juniata Valley (6-3, 12-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-2)

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Second round

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Abington (1-1, 23-5) vs. Northampton (11-3, 17-10); Boyertown (1-6, 24-4) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 23-5); Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 22-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 25-4); North Penn (1-5, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 17-10); Souderton (1-11, 20-7) vs. Central Bucks South (1-4, 20-7); Council Rock North (1-7, 19-9) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 26-2); Cedar Cliff (3-6, 20-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 22-3); North Allegheny (7-1, 25-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-3, 19-6)

Class 5A

First round

Saturday's results

Susquehannock 48, Radnor 45

Archbishop Wood 38, West Chester Henderson 28

Bishop Shanahan 37, Lower Dauphin 32

Chartiers Valley 48, Hickory 27

Hampton 50, Slippery Rock 31

Harrisburg 58, West Chester Bayard Rustin 36

Mars 51, Erie Central Tech 31

Mastery Charter North 48, West York 45

New Oxford 58, Abington Heights 44

Oakland Catholic 55, Harbor Creek 30

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 53, Mount St. Joseph 45

South Fayette 51, Obama Academy 49

Southern Lehigh 44, Dover 29

Springfield-Delco 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 41

Washington Trinity 67, Bellefonte 22

Wyoming Valley West 41, Twin Valley 27

Class 4A

Second round

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6); Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1); Berks Catholic (3-5, 18-12) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 26-2); Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9); Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2); Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 22-6) vs. Forest Hills (6-1, 24-1); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 24-2) vs. Punxsutawney (9-1, 19-4); Blackhawk (7-2, 17-9) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 20-4)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday's results

Bishop Canevin 51, Central Cambria 30

Carlynton 36, Central Martinsburg 33

Delone Catholic 58, Mastery Charter South 28

Dunmore 55, Hughesville 40

East Allegheny 46, Tyrone 39

Karns City 61, Seneca 49

Mount Carmel 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34

Neshannock 49, Everett 44

Neumann-Goretti 70, Middletown 50

New Hope-Solebury 33, Taylor Riverside 18

Pine Grove 55, Imhotep Charter 47

Riverside 50, North East 38

St. Basil Academy 57, Philadelphia Academy Charter 19

West Shamokin 48, Charleroi 35

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 65, Bodine 33

York Catholic vs. Loyalsock Twp (n)

Class 2A

Second round

Tuesday's schedule

Times, sites TBD

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3); Minersville (11-1, 27-0) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1, 16-9); Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5); Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 19-6) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 22-5); Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 24-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 23-4); Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 19-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 15-10); Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-2, 21-5); Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 22-4) vs. West Middlesex (10-1, 21-5)

Class A

First round

Saturday's results

Berlin Brothersvalley 55, St. Joseph 46

Cornell 61, Farrell 49

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 73, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32

Faith Christian 52, Harrisburg Christian 31

Jenkintown 46, Greenwood 28

Juniata Valley 51, Shanksville-Stonycreek 20

Kennedy Catholic 56, Williamsburg 31

Lebanon Catholic 53, Galeton 29

Linden Hall 53, Sullivan County 47

North Clarion 57, Sewickley Academy 38

Otto-Eldred 61, West Greene 57

Pottsville Nativity 46, The Christian Academy 34

Shamokin Lourdes 64, Lancaster Country Day 34

Southern Fulton 45, Halifax 42

Susquehanna Community 44, Benton 28

Winchester Thurston 55, Northern Potter 24

*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

Bowling

Saturday's results

Western Regional team tournament

At Princess Lanes

Boys

Elimination round

Burrell 2, Plum 0

Norwin 2, Franklin Regional 1

Semifinals

Beaver Falls 2, Norwin 1

Hempfield 2, Burrell 1

Finals

Hempield 2, Beaver Falls 1

Girls

Elimination round

Hempfield 2, Armstrong 0

McDowell 2, Butler 0

Semifinals

Hempfield 2, Plum 1

McDowell 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Finals

McDowell 2, Hempfield 0

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:45 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Latrobe vs. Quaker Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6 p.m.; Plum vs. Hempfield at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:15 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 5:45 p.m.; Montour vs. Indiana at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Meadville vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA tournament

At Giant Center, Hershey

Local finishers only

Class AAA

Semifinals

106: Ryan Sullivan (Shaler) d. Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North), 2-1.

113: Louis Newell (Seneca Valley) d. Ed Scott (DuBois), 4-3; Sam Hillegas (North Hills) d. Cameron Enriquez (Stroudsburg), 6-4, sudden victory.

126: Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) d. Ryan Anderson (Bethlehem Catholic), 6-0; Austin Desanto (Exeter Township) t.f. Noah Levett (Kiski Area), 20-5 (3:33).

145: Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield) d. Brock Wilson (Nazareth), 4-3; Brock Port (Bellefonte) d. Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny), 2-1.

152: Cam Coy (Penn-Trafford) m.d. Colin Shannon (North Penn), 17-6; Carter Starocci (Cathedral Prep) d. Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon), 4-3.

170: Luke Mcgonigal (Clearfield) d. Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin), 7-5, sudden victory.

182: Nino Bonaccorsi (Bethel Park) d. Cole Urbas (State College), 7-0.

195: Jake Woodley (North Allegheny) t.f. Nick Duliakas (Owen J. Roberts), 22-7 (5:40).

220: Ian Edenfield (Laurel Highlands) d. Joe Doyle (Council Rock South), 6-2; Brian Kennerly (Upper Darby) d. Billy Korber (Belle Vernon), 2-1, sudden victory.

285: Brendan Furman (Canon-McMillan) d. Niko Camacho (Bethlehem Catholic), 3-1; Isaac Reid (Kiski Area) d. Roman Macek (Montour), 1-0.

Fourth-round consolations

106: Darren Miller (Kiski Area) d. Kurtis Phipps (Norwin), 2-1; Frankie Bonura (Moon) d. Christian Fisher (Mifflin County), 4-1.

113: Matt Wilde (Boyertown) d. Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon), 5-2.

120: Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan) d. Zach Glenn (Bethlehem Catholic), 6-0; Chris Wright (Central Dauphin) t.f. Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), 19-1 (3:31).

138: Luke Kemerer (Hempfield) d. Eric Hutchinson (Conestoga), 9-4; Colin Cronin (Upper Darby) m.d. Nick Acuna (Moon), 8-0.

152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) d. Brayden Wills (Mechanicsburg), 7-1.

160: Eric Hong (North Allegheny) m.d. Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park), 8-0.

170: Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem) d. Cade Moisey (Northampton), 6-4.

182: Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford) d. Jake Paulson (McDowell), 3-2.

195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Eli Grape (Upper St. Clair), 1-0.

220: Ron D'Amico (Shaler) p. Greg Bensley (PM West), 2:15.

285: Gerald Brown (West Mifflin) d. Kawaun Deboe (Cathedral Prep), 3-1.

Fifth-round consolations

106: Darren Miller (Kiski Area) d. Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North), 3-1; Andrew Cerniglia (Nazareth) d. Frankie Bonura (Moon), 4-0.

120: Matt Parker (Pennridge) d. Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan), 2-1, OT.

126: Jakob Campbell (Boyertown) m.d. Noah Levett (Kiski Area), 11-2.

132: KJ Fenstermacher (Northampton) d. Cole Manley (Altoona), 2-1, 2 OT.

138: Zach Ortman (Parkland) d. Luke Kemerer (Hempfield), 5-4, 2 OT.

145: Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny) d. William Evanitsky (Scranton), 3-2.

152: Chase Stephens (Coatesville) d. Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon), 2-1; Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) p. Colin Shannon (North Penn), 3:44.

160: Eric Hong (North Allegheny) d. Ryan Resnick (Owen J. Roberts), 3-1.

170: Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin) d. Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem), 14-7.

182: Cole Urbas (State College) d. Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford), 7-0.

195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Miles Lee (South Philadelphia), 7-0.

220: Billy Korber (Belle Vernon) p Ron D'amico (Shaler), 3:44.

285: Roman Macek (Montour) d. Vincenzo Pelusi (LaSalle), 3-1, sudden victory; Gerald Brown (West Mifflin) d. Niko Camacho (Bethlehem Catholic), 4-3.

Finals

106: Doug Zapf (Downingtown West) d. Ryan Sullivan (Shaler), 5-2.

113: Sam Hillegas (North Hills) d. Louis Newell (Seneca Valley), 5-2.

126: Austin Desanto (Exeter Township) d. Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional), 6-5.

145: Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield) m.d. Brock Port (Bellefonte), 16-5.

152: Cam Coy (Penn-Trafford) d. Carter Starocci (Cathedral Prep), 5-2.

182: Travis Stefanik (Nazareth) d. Nino Bonaccorsi (Bethel Park), 4-3.

195: Jake Woodley (North Allegheny) d. Ethan Laird (General McLane), 3-1.

220: Brian Kennerly (Upper Darby) d. Ian Edenfield (Laurel Highlands), 3-2, 2 OT.

285: Brendan Furman (Canon-McMillan) d. Isaac Reid (Kiski Area), 5-3.

Third-place match

106: Darren Miller (Kiski Area) d. Andrew Cerniglia (Nazareth), 2-0.

145: Brock Wilson (Nazareth) p. Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny), 5:25.

152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) d. Chase Stephens (Coatesville), 4-1.

160: Eric Hong (North Allegheny) d. Jonah Barley (Penn Manor), 3-2.

170: Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin) d. Tyler Bagoly (Exeter Township), 5-1.

195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Jake Koser (Northern York), 2-0, sudden victory.

220: Joe Doyle (Council Rock South) p. Billy Korber (Belle Vernon), 2:47.

285: Roman Macek (Montour) d. Gerald Brown (West Mifflin), 3-1, sudden victory.

Fifth-place match

106: Frankie Bonura (Moon) d. Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North), 2-1.

120: Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan) d. Zurich Storm (New Oxford), 6-4.

126: Chandler Olson (Shippensburg) d. Noah Levett (Kiski Area), 8-1.

138: Seth Koleno (Bald Eagle Area) d. Luke Kemerer (Hempfield), 8-6, 2 OT.

152: Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) d. Colin Shannon (North Penn), 8-5.

170: Tommy O'Brien (Wilson) d. Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem), 7-3.

182: Elijah Jones (Boyertown) p. Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford), 5:54.

220: Francis Duggan (Cedar Cliff) p. Ron D'amico (Shaler), 0:35.

Seventh-place match

106: Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) d. Christian Fisher (Mifflin County), 6-0.

113: Kenny Herrmann (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon), 2-0.

120: Zach Glenn (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), 1-0.

132: Leno Ciotti (McDowell) d. Wyatt Long (Cumberland Valley), 4-2, sudden victory

138: Eric Hutchinson (Conestoga) d. Nick Acuna (Moon), 2-1, 2 OT

160: Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park) d. Cade Wilson (Nazareth), 4-2.

182: Jake Paulson (McDowell) d. Collin Stevens (Central Bucks East), 7-4.

195: Eli Grape (Upper St. Clair) d. Ben Fromm (Cocalico), 9-4.

Team standings

1. Nazareth, 110.5; 2. Bethlehem Catholic, 96; 3. Northampton, 73; 4. North Allegheny, 70; 5. Canon-McMillan, 65; 6. Council Rock South, 56; 7. Kiski Area, 54; 8. Exeter Township, 48.5; 9. Upper Darby, 45; 10. Boyertown, 44.

Class AA

Finals

126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) m.d. Austin Clabaugh (Bermudian Springs), 13-5.

132: Brian Courtney (Athens) p. Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland), 3:19.

152: Edmond Ruth (Susquehanna Township) d. Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley), 3-1, sudden victory.

182: Cody Mulligan (Saegertown) d. Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center), 6-0.

Third-place match

132: Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley) d. Caleb Dowling (St.Joseph's), 8-2.

138: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley), 7-2.

145: Kody Komara (Freedom) d. Nathan Haubert (Palisades), 3-1, sudden victory.

182: Dominic Deluca (Derry Area) d. Julian Gorring (Ft. LeBoeuf), 2-0.

285: Cole Rickert (Reynolds) d. Evan Sweesy (Freedom Area), 3-1.

Fifth-place match

126: Kollin Myers (Boiling Springs) d. John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 7-0.

138: Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) m.d. Michael Doerflinger (Slippery Rock), 15-4.

145: Todd Lane (Southern Columbia) d. Dallas Bulsak (South Park), 3-2.

220: Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver) won by forfeit over Blake Reynolds (Greenville)

Seventh-place match

132: Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City) m.d. Bodee Tolbert (Bishop McDevitt Hbg), 10-0.

182: Anthony Marra (Burrell) d. Christian Hutzell (Meyersdale), 5-2.

Team standings

1. Reynolds, 136.5; Bishop McDevitt, 88.5; 3. Bishop McCourt, 73.5; 4. Brookville, 61; 5. Line Mountain, 55.5; 6. Huntingdon, 54; 7. Montoursville, 53.5; 8. Southern Columbia, 53; 9. Susquahanna Township, 52; 10. Athens, 51.5.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.