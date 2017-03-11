High school scores, schedules for March 11, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
First round
Saturday's results
Abraham Lincoln 66, Conestoga 60, OT
Allderdice 85, North Hills 61
Archbishop Ryan 77, Parkland 55
Butler 51, Canon-McMillan 46
Carlisle 64, Coatesville 56
Central Dauphin East 64, Abington 63, OT
Emmaus 68, Cheltenham 67
Harrisburg 55, Downingtown West 34
Lebanon 80, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64
Perkiomen Valley 57, Roman Catholic 55
Pine-Richland 83, Latrobe 82
Pocono Mountain West 71, Lower Merion 57
Reading 58, North Penn 45
State College 82, Woodland Hills 71
William Allen 60, Hempfield 55
Williamsport 59, Penn Wood 41
Class 5A
Second round
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Hershey (3-10, 14-13) vs. Chester (1-5, 21-6); Abington Heights (2-1, 23-3) vs. Martin Luther King (12-2, 21-9); Mechanicsburg (3-2, 23-6) vs. Archbishop Wood (12-1, 24-3); East Stroudsburg North (11-1, 18-10) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 21-8); Northeastern York (3-1, 28-2) vs. Upper Merion (1-2, 17-11); Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 19-8) vs. Palmyra (3-6, 22-5); Mars (7-4, 16-9) vs. Erie Cathedral Prep (10-2, 14-12); Franklin Regional (7-5, 14-11) vs. Meadville (10-1, 23-1)
Class 4A
First round
Saturday's results
Beaver Falls 62, Central Martinsburg 52
Berks Catholic 59, Lewisburg 39
Conwell-Egan 81, Saucon Valley 59
Erie Strong Vincent 67, South Fayette 48
Grove City 57, Central Valley 50
Imhotep Charter 74, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41
Johnstown 62, Schuylkill Valley 52
McGuffey 48, Clearfield 46
Middletown 71, Danville 56
Nanticoke 58, Bethlehem Catholic 56
New Castle 72, Sharon 38
Quaker Valley 76, Harbor Creek 52
Scranton Prep 99, Salisbury 46
Universal Audenried 84, Jim Thorpe 36
West Philadelphia 78, Lancaster Catholic 65
Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 72, Selinsgrove 59
Class 3A
First round
Saturday's result
Mid Valley 62, Southern Columbia 41
Second round
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-7) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 18-8); Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 24-4) vs. Hughesville (4-1, 17-9); Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 25-4) vs. Southern Columbia-Mid Valley winner; Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 21-7) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (3-1, 23-3); Central Cambria (6-1, 21-6) vs. Riverside (7-5, 17-8); Shady Side Academy (7-4, 19-7) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 22-5); Erie First Christian (10-3, 17-9) vs. Washington (7-3, 21-5); Lincoln Park Charter (7-2, 22-5) vs. Greenville (10-1, 24-2)
Class 2A
First round
Saturday's results
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 36, McConnellsburg 35
Berlin Brothersvalley 66, Purchase Line 62
Bishop Canevin 74, Brockaway 38
Constitution 53, Church Farm 49
Coudersport 80, United 45
Greensburg Central Catholic 66, West Middlesex 53
Halifax 47, Muncy 42
Johnstown Bishop McCort 65, Jeannette 51
Marian Catholic 70, Julia Masterman 62
Math, Civics & Sciences 52, Christopher Dock 35
Northeast Bradford 41, Mountain View 38
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 61, Cambridge Springs 52
Ridgway 54, North Penn-Mansfield 50
Scranton Holy Cross 52, Shenandoah Valley 35
Sewickley Academy 60, Rocky Grove 47
Wilmington 69, Chartiers-Houston 38
Class A
First round
Saturday's result
Millville 43, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32
Second round
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
York Country Day (3-1, 20-4) vs. Millville-Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg winner; Shamokin Lourdes (4-3, 20-7) vs. Girard College (1-1, 21-8); Lincoln Leadership (11-1, 16-8) vs. Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 26-0); Faith Christian (1-2, 25-4) vs. Sankofa Freedom (12-1, 16-10); Monessen (7-1, 19-7) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-1, 25-1); Johnsonburg (9-2, 13-13) vs. Saltsburg (6-1, 25-1); Elk County Catholic (9-1, 27-0) vs. Williamsburg (6-2, 16-10); Juniata Valley (6-3, 12-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-2)
Girls
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Second round
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Abington (1-1, 23-5) vs. Northampton (11-3, 17-10); Boyertown (1-6, 24-4) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 23-5); Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 22-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 25-4); North Penn (1-5, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 17-10); Souderton (1-11, 20-7) vs. Central Bucks South (1-4, 20-7); Council Rock North (1-7, 19-9) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 26-2); Cedar Cliff (3-6, 20-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 22-3); North Allegheny (7-1, 25-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-3, 19-6)
Class 5A
First round
Saturday's results
Susquehannock 48, Radnor 45
Archbishop Wood 38, West Chester Henderson 28
Bishop Shanahan 37, Lower Dauphin 32
Chartiers Valley 48, Hickory 27
Hampton 50, Slippery Rock 31
Harrisburg 58, West Chester Bayard Rustin 36
Mars 51, Erie Central Tech 31
Mastery Charter North 48, West York 45
New Oxford 58, Abington Heights 44
Oakland Catholic 55, Harbor Creek 30
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 53, Mount St. Joseph 45
South Fayette 51, Obama Academy 49
Southern Lehigh 44, Dover 29
Springfield-Delco 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 41
Washington Trinity 67, Bellefonte 22
Wyoming Valley West 41, Twin Valley 27
Class 4A
Second round
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6); Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1); Berks Catholic (3-5, 18-12) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 26-2); Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9); Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2); Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 22-6) vs. Forest Hills (6-1, 24-1); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 24-2) vs. Punxsutawney (9-1, 19-4); Blackhawk (7-2, 17-9) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 20-4)
Class 3A
First round
Saturday's results
Bishop Canevin 51, Central Cambria 30
Carlynton 36, Central Martinsburg 33
Delone Catholic 58, Mastery Charter South 28
Dunmore 55, Hughesville 40
East Allegheny 46, Tyrone 39
Karns City 61, Seneca 49
Mount Carmel 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34
Neshannock 49, Everett 44
Neumann-Goretti 70, Middletown 50
New Hope-Solebury 33, Taylor Riverside 18
Pine Grove 55, Imhotep Charter 47
Riverside 50, North East 38
St. Basil Academy 57, Philadelphia Academy Charter 19
West Shamokin 48, Charleroi 35
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 65, Bodine 33
York Catholic vs. Loyalsock Twp (n)
Class 2A
Second round
Tuesday's schedule
Times, sites TBD
Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3); Minersville (11-1, 27-0) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1, 16-9); Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5); Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 19-6) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 22-5); Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 24-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 23-4); Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 19-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 15-10); Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-2, 21-5); Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 22-4) vs. West Middlesex (10-1, 21-5)
Class A
First round
Saturday's results
Berlin Brothersvalley 55, St. Joseph 46
Cornell 61, Farrell 49
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 73, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32
Faith Christian 52, Harrisburg Christian 31
Jenkintown 46, Greenwood 28
Juniata Valley 51, Shanksville-Stonycreek 20
Kennedy Catholic 56, Williamsburg 31
Lebanon Catholic 53, Galeton 29
Linden Hall 53, Sullivan County 47
North Clarion 57, Sewickley Academy 38
Otto-Eldred 61, West Greene 57
Pottsville Nativity 46, The Christian Academy 34
Shamokin Lourdes 64, Lancaster Country Day 34
Southern Fulton 45, Halifax 42
Susquehanna Community 44, Benton 28
Winchester Thurston 55, Northern Potter 24
*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.
Bowling
Saturday's results
Western Regional team tournament
At Princess Lanes
Boys
Elimination round
Burrell 2, Plum 0
Norwin 2, Franklin Regional 1
Semifinals
Beaver Falls 2, Norwin 1
Hempfield 2, Burrell 1
Finals
Hempield 2, Beaver Falls 1
Girls
Elimination round
Hempfield 2, Armstrong 0
McDowell 2, Butler 0
Semifinals
Hempfield 2, Plum 1
McDowell 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Finals
McDowell 2, Hempfield 0
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Central Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:45 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Latrobe vs. Quaker Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6 p.m.; Plum vs. Hempfield at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:15 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Franklin Regional vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 5:45 p.m.; Montour vs. Indiana at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.
Division II
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Meadville vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA tournament
At Giant Center, Hershey
Local finishers only
Class AAA
Semifinals
106: Ryan Sullivan (Shaler) d. Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North), 2-1.
113: Louis Newell (Seneca Valley) d. Ed Scott (DuBois), 4-3; Sam Hillegas (North Hills) d. Cameron Enriquez (Stroudsburg), 6-4, sudden victory.
126: Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) d. Ryan Anderson (Bethlehem Catholic), 6-0; Austin Desanto (Exeter Township) t.f. Noah Levett (Kiski Area), 20-5 (3:33).
145: Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield) d. Brock Wilson (Nazareth), 4-3; Brock Port (Bellefonte) d. Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny), 2-1.
152: Cam Coy (Penn-Trafford) m.d. Colin Shannon (North Penn), 17-6; Carter Starocci (Cathedral Prep) d. Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon), 4-3.
170: Luke Mcgonigal (Clearfield) d. Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin), 7-5, sudden victory.
182: Nino Bonaccorsi (Bethel Park) d. Cole Urbas (State College), 7-0.
195: Jake Woodley (North Allegheny) t.f. Nick Duliakas (Owen J. Roberts), 22-7 (5:40).
220: Ian Edenfield (Laurel Highlands) d. Joe Doyle (Council Rock South), 6-2; Brian Kennerly (Upper Darby) d. Billy Korber (Belle Vernon), 2-1, sudden victory.
285: Brendan Furman (Canon-McMillan) d. Niko Camacho (Bethlehem Catholic), 3-1; Isaac Reid (Kiski Area) d. Roman Macek (Montour), 1-0.
Fourth-round consolations
106: Darren Miller (Kiski Area) d. Kurtis Phipps (Norwin), 2-1; Frankie Bonura (Moon) d. Christian Fisher (Mifflin County), 4-1.
113: Matt Wilde (Boyertown) d. Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon), 5-2.
120: Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan) d. Zach Glenn (Bethlehem Catholic), 6-0; Chris Wright (Central Dauphin) t.f. Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), 19-1 (3:31).
138: Luke Kemerer (Hempfield) d. Eric Hutchinson (Conestoga), 9-4; Colin Cronin (Upper Darby) m.d. Nick Acuna (Moon), 8-0.
152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) d. Brayden Wills (Mechanicsburg), 7-1.
160: Eric Hong (North Allegheny) m.d. Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park), 8-0.
170: Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem) d. Cade Moisey (Northampton), 6-4.
182: Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford) d. Jake Paulson (McDowell), 3-2.
195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Eli Grape (Upper St. Clair), 1-0.
220: Ron D'Amico (Shaler) p. Greg Bensley (PM West), 2:15.
285: Gerald Brown (West Mifflin) d. Kawaun Deboe (Cathedral Prep), 3-1.
Fifth-round consolations
106: Darren Miller (Kiski Area) d. Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North), 3-1; Andrew Cerniglia (Nazareth) d. Frankie Bonura (Moon), 4-0.
120: Matt Parker (Pennridge) d. Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan), 2-1, OT.
126: Jakob Campbell (Boyertown) m.d. Noah Levett (Kiski Area), 11-2.
132: KJ Fenstermacher (Northampton) d. Cole Manley (Altoona), 2-1, 2 OT.
138: Zach Ortman (Parkland) d. Luke Kemerer (Hempfield), 5-4, 2 OT.
145: Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny) d. William Evanitsky (Scranton), 3-2.
152: Chase Stephens (Coatesville) d. Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon), 2-1; Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) p. Colin Shannon (North Penn), 3:44.
160: Eric Hong (North Allegheny) d. Ryan Resnick (Owen J. Roberts), 3-1.
170: Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin) d. Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem), 14-7.
182: Cole Urbas (State College) d. Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford), 7-0.
195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Miles Lee (South Philadelphia), 7-0.
220: Billy Korber (Belle Vernon) p Ron D'amico (Shaler), 3:44.
285: Roman Macek (Montour) d. Vincenzo Pelusi (LaSalle), 3-1, sudden victory; Gerald Brown (West Mifflin) d. Niko Camacho (Bethlehem Catholic), 4-3.
Finals
106: Doug Zapf (Downingtown West) d. Ryan Sullivan (Shaler), 5-2.
113: Sam Hillegas (North Hills) d. Louis Newell (Seneca Valley), 5-2.
126: Austin Desanto (Exeter Township) d. Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional), 6-5.
145: Jarod Verkleeren (Hempfield) m.d. Brock Port (Bellefonte), 16-5.
152: Cam Coy (Penn-Trafford) d. Carter Starocci (Cathedral Prep), 5-2.
182: Travis Stefanik (Nazareth) d. Nino Bonaccorsi (Bethel Park), 4-3.
195: Jake Woodley (North Allegheny) d. Ethan Laird (General McLane), 3-1.
220: Brian Kennerly (Upper Darby) d. Ian Edenfield (Laurel Highlands), 3-2, 2 OT.
285: Brendan Furman (Canon-McMillan) d. Isaac Reid (Kiski Area), 5-3.
Third-place match
106: Darren Miller (Kiski Area) d. Andrew Cerniglia (Nazareth), 2-0.
145: Brock Wilson (Nazareth) p. Jake Hinkson (North Allegheny), 5:25.
152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) d. Chase Stephens (Coatesville), 4-1.
160: Eric Hong (North Allegheny) d. Jonah Barley (Penn Manor), 3-2.
170: Tim Wallace (Albert Gallatin) d. Tyler Bagoly (Exeter Township), 5-1.
195: Colin Mccracken (Waynesburg) d. Jake Koser (Northern York), 2-0, sudden victory.
220: Joe Doyle (Council Rock South) p. Billy Korber (Belle Vernon), 2:47.
285: Roman Macek (Montour) d. Gerald Brown (West Mifflin), 3-1, sudden victory.
Fifth-place match
106: Frankie Bonura (Moon) d. Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North), 2-1.
120: Logan Macri (Canon-McMillan) d. Zurich Storm (New Oxford), 6-4.
126: Chandler Olson (Shippensburg) d. Noah Levett (Kiski Area), 8-1.
138: Seth Koleno (Bald Eagle Area) d. Luke Kemerer (Hempfield), 8-6, 2 OT.
152: Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) d. Colin Shannon (North Penn), 8-5.
170: Tommy O'Brien (Wilson) d. Alec Shaw (Greensburg Salem), 7-3.
182: Elijah Jones (Boyertown) p. Matt Mcgillick (Penn-Trafford), 5:54.
220: Francis Duggan (Cedar Cliff) p. Ron D'amico (Shaler), 0:35.
Seventh-place match
106: Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) d. Christian Fisher (Mifflin County), 6-0.
113: Kenny Herrmann (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon), 2-0.
120: Zach Glenn (Bethlehem Catholic) d. Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), 1-0.
132: Leno Ciotti (McDowell) d. Wyatt Long (Cumberland Valley), 4-2, sudden victory
138: Eric Hutchinson (Conestoga) d. Nick Acuna (Moon), 2-1, 2 OT
160: Jason Montgomery (Bethel Park) d. Cade Wilson (Nazareth), 4-2.
182: Jake Paulson (McDowell) d. Collin Stevens (Central Bucks East), 7-4.
195: Eli Grape (Upper St. Clair) d. Ben Fromm (Cocalico), 9-4.
Team standings
1. Nazareth, 110.5; 2. Bethlehem Catholic, 96; 3. Northampton, 73; 4. North Allegheny, 70; 5. Canon-McMillan, 65; 6. Council Rock South, 56; 7. Kiski Area, 54; 8. Exeter Township, 48.5; 9. Upper Darby, 45; 10. Boyertown, 44.
Class AA
Finals
126: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) m.d. Austin Clabaugh (Bermudian Springs), 13-5.
132: Brian Courtney (Athens) p. Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland), 3:19.
152: Edmond Ruth (Susquehanna Township) d. Robby Patrick (Ligonier Valley), 3-1, sudden victory.
182: Cody Mulligan (Saegertown) d. Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center), 6-0.
Third-place match
132: Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley) d. Caleb Dowling (St.Joseph's), 8-2.
138: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) d. Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley), 7-2.
145: Kody Komara (Freedom) d. Nathan Haubert (Palisades), 3-1, sudden victory.
182: Dominic Deluca (Derry Area) d. Julian Gorring (Ft. LeBoeuf), 2-0.
285: Cole Rickert (Reynolds) d. Evan Sweesy (Freedom Area), 3-1.
Fifth-place match
126: Kollin Myers (Boiling Springs) d. John Rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley), 7-0.
138: Alex Caldwell (Ligonier Valley) m.d. Michael Doerflinger (Slippery Rock), 15-4.
145: Todd Lane (Southern Columbia) d. Dallas Bulsak (South Park), 3-2.
220: Bishop Mccoy (South Side Beaver) won by forfeit over Blake Reynolds (Greenville)
Seventh-place match
132: Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City) m.d. Bodee Tolbert (Bishop McDevitt Hbg), 10-0.
182: Anthony Marra (Burrell) d. Christian Hutzell (Meyersdale), 5-2.
Team standings
1. Reynolds, 136.5; Bishop McDevitt, 88.5; 3. Bishop McCourt, 73.5; 4. Brookville, 61; 5. Line Mountain, 55.5; 6. Huntingdon, 54; 7. Montoursville, 53.5; 8. Southern Columbia, 53; 9. Susquahanna Township, 52; 10. Athens, 51.5.
