Other High School Sports

Times-Express notebook: Kromka excels at St. Vincent
Michael Love | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
St. Vincent’s Tom Kromka (34) and St. Vincent’s Jason Capco (4) return to the court after a timeout against Grove City in the first half on Saturday at St. Vincent.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
St. Vincent’s Tom Kromka (34) collects a loose ball against Grove City in the second half on Saturday at St. Vincent.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
St. Vincent’s Tom Kromka (34) scores under the basket against Grove City in the first half on Saturday at St. Vincent.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
St. Vincent’s Tom Kromka (34) and St. Vincent’s Austin Ford (32) celebrate a basket against Grove City in the first half on Saturday at St. Vincent.

Updated 1 hour ago

Tommy Kromka made the most of his first year as a member of the St. Vincent men's basketball team.

The Gateway graduate finished second on the team in scoring average (11.9), led the team in rebounds (7.6), was second in field goal percentage (54.5) and tied for the team high in blocks (53).

He helped lead the team to the regular-season PAC championship and top seed for the tournament.

For his efforts, Kromka, a junior, was named a 2017 ECAC Division III South men's basketball second-team selection, the organization announced March 9.

The honor came a week after Kromka was named to the All-PAC first-team.

He scored in double figures 19 times, including a season-high 21 points against Goucher College in the first game of the Carnegie Mellon Tournament Nov. 26.

Kromka averaged 15.5 points and 10 rebounds in the two tournament games, and he was named to the all-tournament team.

The tournament marked Kromka's return to Carnegie Mellon, the place he started his collegiate career as a true freshman during the 2014-15 season.

In addition to his team-leading stats, Kromka ranked among the best in the PAC in rebounding, field goal percentage, blocks and offensive rebounding.

Beehner bests the field

Gateway graduate Johnna Beehner made the most of her first collegiate golf tournament.

A freshman for Division III Methodist (N.C.), Beehner captured the individual title at the Callaway Gardens Intercollegiate on March 7 in Pine Mountain, Ga.

She tied for medalist out of 90 total golfers with a 2-over 146 for 36 holes.

Beehner shot a 4-over 76 on the first day and rebounded with a 2-under round of 70 to capture the title.

Her final round featured three birdies and an eagle.

Beehner is 14th in the latest Division III women's individual rankings.

At the tournament, she finished better than the top two ranked players in Division III — Jane Hopkinson-Wood of Wittenberg (Ohio) and Liza Freed of Washington & Lee (Va.).

Beehner, a marketing major with a concentration in professional golf management, helped the Methodist “A” team finish fourth out of 16 schools.

Richardson caps career

Chelsea Richardson's strong collegiate career came to an end in the Division II women's basketball tournament.

The Gateway graduate helped Wheeling Jesuit finish 25-7, topple Fairmont State to capture the MEC championship and earn the automatic NCAA bid.

Richardson, an elementary education major, was a big factor in the MEC title game as she had eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes.

It was the Redbirds' second consecutive trip to the Division II tournament and the second consecutive MEC crown.

Wheeling Jesuit lost to Virginia Union last Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Regional at California University of Pennsylvania.

Richardson, one of four seniors on the squad, finished the game with six points, five rebounds and four assists.

She averaged 5.3 rebounds and had 62 assists.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

