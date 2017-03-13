Turek, Norwin boys reach state bowling tourney

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin senior Noah Turek will compete at the state bowling championships Friday after his performance over the weekend at the Western Regional.

Turek lost to North Hills' Joe Andrews, 188-170, in the elimination round of the stepladder playoffs at the Western Regional at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

He finished sixth in the qualifying round, throwing a six-game total of 1,168, to advance.

CJ Turek finished 40th, Michael Fekete was 42nd and Steven Furin finished 67th.

The Norwin boys team placed third at the regional tournament Saturday and also advanced to the state tournament.

Furin, Ethan Decker, CJ Turek, Fekete and Noah Turek competed for the Knights.

Norwin defeated Franklin Regional in the elimination round but lost to Beaver Falls in the semifinals.

On the girls side, Norwin's Rachel Lundy finished 15th at regionals. Sarah Kunkle, Ashley Krivansky and Elizabeth Pusateri also competed in the singles competition.