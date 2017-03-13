Manfredi, Johnston honored at PSGA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two local products in the Penn State Greater Allegheny women's basketball program — Jessica Manfredi and Mandi Johnston — have been lauded for their performances this season.

Manfredi, a senior guard and Serra Catholic graduate who hails from Jefferson Hills, recently was named to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II national all-academic team for a second time.

The USCAA all-academic honor is presented to student-athletes who have accumulated a minimum grade-point average of 3.5, and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution.

“It feels really great to be recognized for how hard I work in school,” said Manfredi, who was lauded as the USCAA student-athlete of the year for Division II women's basketball in 2016. “I have absolutely loved my time at PSUGA, and my only wish is that I had a chance to play for coach Lou (Zadecky), and also play for coach (Christine) French for a longer time.”

Manfredi, who owns a perfect 4.0 GPA as a communications and sports administration major, is a four-time conference all-academic selection. She suffered an injury this season and was able to play only in the first semester.

She attended Chatham University for two years before transferring to Penn State Greater Allegheny. She was a two-sport athlete and all-academic honoree at Chatham.

“This has been my favorite year (in college) because of the team and coaches, and unfortunately it got cut short,” Manfredi said. “I wish I had one more semester to finish out my playing career because I had unfinished business. Transferring schools after my sophomore year was my best decision.”

Manfredi, who also competed in soccer at PSGA, averaged 9.4 points through 11 contests and played 30.7 minutes per game this season. She scored a season-high of 24 points against Penn State Schuylkill, to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.

Last summer, Manfredi did an internship in the sports marketing department at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

She also considered an internship in the sports marketing department at Georgetown.

“My brother-in-law used to coach baseball at Navy,” Manfredi said, “and my sister and my brother-in-law also have sponsored four midshipmen while they were living in Maryland. I knew the academy was a great place that could open many doors for me.

“I love the Annapolis area; I knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity and many people want this internship. There was no way I was going to pass it up. I learned practical stuff that can't really be taught in the classroom.”

Manfredi plans to seek a job in public relations or marketing with a college or professional sports organization, preferably with a hockey team.

“After graduation, I plan to take some time off to travel,” she said, “then will start to job-seek closer to September.”

In her spare time, Manfredi coaches in the Metro USA youth basketball program.

Johnston, a junior guard and Baldwin graduate, earned honorable mention All-American status on the USCAA Division II women's basketball all-star team for the second time in her career.

“I am very honored I can represent GA's women's basketball program for the second time out of the three years I have been playing for this organization,” Johnston said. “It is truly a honor to be recognized for my individual success by the USCAA, with (Penn State Greater Allegheny) having little overall team success this season.

“However, my teammates are young and extremely competitive. We also have a coaching staff that truly shows outstanding commitment to us and always wanting to better our game. I am looking forward to playing my last year of basketball — having the same team to come back and with new recruits wanting to join our family.”

Johnston, a three-time all-conference selection, played in 22 games this season and averaged 34.4 minutes, 18 points and 4.8 rebounds.

She netted her 1,000th career point this season in a 74-61 win over the Grove City junior varsity team in an NCAA Division III game. Johnston needed 27 points against Grove City to reach the milestone, and hit the mark in her classic fashion — off a steal and layup.

“I would definitely say scoring 1,000 points is one of my biggest accomplishments when it comes to my entire basketball career,” said the former Baldwin hoopster after the game. “I am beyond happy and blessed to be able to achieve this accomplishment. This is a goal I've always dreamed of and really worked hard for.”

Johnston finished the game with a double-double, scoring 29 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. She also had seven assists, blocked four shots and connected on 15 of 16 free throws.

Johnston, who ranked among the division leaders in free throws made (125) and free throw percentage (78 percent) this season, is majoring in biobehavioral health science.

“I plan on going for my master's in either epidemiology or health administration, or applying for a physician assistant program,” she said.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.