Watterson breaks Baldwin swim record at WPIAL finals

Did you know that:

• Baldwin senior Liam Watterson broke a 22-year-old school record at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet held at Pitt's Trees Pool?

Watterson posted a 2:00.76 time in the boys' 200-yard intermediate medley to beat the previous school record of 2:00.92 set in 1995

“I can't describe how happy I was when I saw my time, and the support I got for it,” Watterson said. “It was astounding.”

Watterson will continue his swimming career at Penn State Behrend, where he plans to major in mechanical engineering.

His sister, Anna Rose, is a senior communications major in the Penn State Behrend women's swimming program.

Their older brother Terrance was a mechanical engineering major and 2012 graduate in the Penn State Behrend men's swimming program.

• Sophomore forward Joey Oliver scored with 3:15 remaining in the third overtime to give Thomas Jefferson a 5-4 win over South Fayette last week in a PIAA Class A quarterfinal-round playoff game at Ice Castle?

“The goal was by far the most meaningful to me this season,” Oliver said. “Seeing the puck hit the back of the net was electrifying; my teammates' rushing the ice to celebrate our win was amazing. We had all worked so hard to win that game.”

Oliver has skated on the Jaguars' top line all year, and ranked among the team's leading scorers during the regular season.

“I couldn't be happier for Oliver,” said TJ coach Bill Crousey following the overtime thriller. “He is a kid who has had a solid season, but with Matt (Krieger) and Danny (Harrold) on the same team he doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He played well the entire game. I doubt it's a moment he will ever forget.”

• Baldwin's boys swim team defeated Bethel Park this season for the first time in 15 years?

“It was a gigantic accomplishment for our team,” Watterson said.

• Close to 200 high school basketball teams qualified for the PIAA playoffs, and only two were undefeated?

Both were boys' teams — Coudersport, at 24-0 in Class 2A; and Elk County Catholic, at 26-0 in Class A.

There were 14 other teams that advanced to the state playoffs with one loss. They were:

Boys: Pine-Richland (24-1) in 6A, Meadville (21-1) in 5A, Clearfield (23-1) in 4A, Greensburg Central Catholic (23-1) in 2A, and Shanksville-Stoneycreek (24-1) and Saltsburg (24-1) in A.

Girls: North Allegheny (24-1) in 6A, Forest Hills (23-1) in 4A, East Allegheny (23-1) and Mastery Charter South (16-1) in 3A, Coudersport (23-1) in 2A, and Winchester Thurston (21-1), Kennedy Catholic (22-1) and North Clarion (23-1) in A.

On the other side of the ledger, nine PIAA hoops qualifiers in the Western Region had losing records, including:

Boys: Seton-La Salle (10-13) in 3A, West Middlesex (11-15) in 2A, and Johnsonburg (12-13), Jamestown (8-16) and Juniata Valley (11-13) in A.

Girls: State College (10-14) in 6A, Mount St. Joseph (13-14) in 5A, Lewisburg (11-14) in 4A and Sewickley Academy (11-13) in A.

All but two of the sub-.500 teams — Johnsonburg and Juniata Valley — lost in the first round.

Coudersport's boys and girls teams were a combined 47-1 overall going into the state playoffs.

• Four members of the Brentwood boys swim team qualified for the WPIAL Class AA championships this year?

Senior Matt Bakowski qualified in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle relay, and was joined in the relay event by senior Ben Smith, junior Hunter Consolmagno and sophomore Josh Gildea.

• Jeff Ackermann, Pine-Richland's boys basketball coach, has won five WPIAL titles in his coaching career?

Ackermann, who is a Brentwood graduate, has won back-to-back WPIAL championships at Pine-Richland. He also captured three WPIAL titles when he coached at Moon.

• Keystone Oaks girls basketball coach Ron Muszynski is a Seton-La Salle graduate?

Muszynski, who has coached the KO girls team for two years, previously was an assistant coach at Keystone Oaks, Seton-La Salle and Baldwin.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.