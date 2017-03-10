Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hempfield's Daniska, Plum's Whiteman win regional bowling titles

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 10, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

Kaylee Daniska had it rolling Friday at the Western Pennsylvania regional bowling championships at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

The Hempfield senior averaged 193.67 through six qualifying-round games, tossed games of 192, 255 and 244 in the playoff rounds to win the Western Regional title.

She defeated Greensburg Salem's Gianna Brant, 244-212, in the finals. Her qualifying games included a 266 high score.

Hempfield teammate Ashton Altman reached the quarterfinals. Greensburg Salem's Kyra Shrum also reached the stepladder playoffs.

Plum's Collin Whiteman won the boys singles regional title. He defeated North Hills' Joe Andrews, 215-2013, in the finals. Hempfield's Joshua Marks reached the quarterfinals. Norwin's Noah Turek also qualified for the stepladder playoffs.

The top 12 boys and girls finishers advance to the state tournament March 17 in Ephrata. The regional team championships are Saturday at Princess Lanes.

—Staff report

