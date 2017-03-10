Burrell's Zydonik rolls at WPIBL Western Regionals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aimee Zydonik was on a roll Friday at the WPIBL Western Regionals.

The Burrell senior advanced to the individual semifinals before finishing third out of nearly 90 bowlers at the individual regional championships at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

Zydonik bowled a six-game total of 1,212 — the highest of any girls bowler — to advance to the stepladder playoff matches as the top seed. She beat Thomas Jefferson's Liz Brock in the quarterfinals before falling to Greensburg Salem's Gianna Brant in the semifinals. Zydonik's top game was 248.

Burrell junior Brittany Meyer placed 24th with a six-game total of 1,033, freshman Ashley Smith took 59th (927) and junior Cassie Beattie was 62nd (910). Valley's Shaolin Barr tied for 43rd (986).

On the boys side, Burrell's Tyler Merrick and Matt Bielata just missed out on the stepladder playoffs. Merrick finished 14th (1,128), and Bielata placed 15th (1,126). Colin Flanagan was 21st (1,111), and Brendan Flanagan was 56th (998).

Valley's Gianni Emricko was 44th (1,036), and teammate Logan Reedy was 71st (946).