Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley look ahead: March 13-19
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

TUESDAY

Leechburg will look to continue its historic run in the PIAA Class AA girls basketball playoffs with a second-round game against OLSH at 6 p.m. at Baldwin. The Blue Devils (15-10) won their first state playoff game Friday, outlasting District 9 champion Coudersport, 55-51. OLSH beat District 10 runner-up Reynolds, 42-29, in the first round. Both teams lost to Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL playoffs, with Leechburg falling, 60-44, in the quarterfinals and OLSH losing, 54-39, in the semifinals.

WEDNESDAY

The PIAA Class AA swimming championships begin at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. Highlands senior Bailey Bonnett, a two-time state champion in the 500 freestyle, is seeded first in the 200 IM. Springdale senior Kevin Kondrit is seeded second in the 200 freestyle and teammate Collin Hurley eighth in the 200 IM.

THURSDAY

The PIAA Class AA state swimming championships conclude at Bucknell. Bonnett could become a dual winner in her final high school swim competition. Kondrit is seeded second in the 500 free and Hurley sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

FRIDAY

The PIAA Class AAA swimming and diving championships begin at Bucknell. The only local competitor is Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller, seeded 20th in Friday's 200 IM and 13th in Saturday's 100 breaststroke.

• The Pennsylvania state bowling individual championships also take place Friday at Dutch Lanes in Ephrata.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Good Reid: Kiski Area junior Isaac Reid became the sixth Cavaliers wrestler to reach the championship match at the PIAA individual tournament. Reid, who lost by decision to Canon-McMillan's Brendan Furman in the heavyweight title bout, earned his second consecutive state medal.

Mat matters: Kiski Area left Hershey with three individual medalists from the PIAA wrestling championships. Sophomore Darren Miller battled his way back from an opening-round loss to finish fifth at 106 pounds, while junior Noah Levett joined Reid as a two-time state medalist after placing sixth at 126 pounds. Burrell senior Anthony Marra finished his career with a seventh-place medal at the PIAA Class AA championships, his first PIAA medal.

Court report, part 1: Junior Mikayla Lovelace continued to shine, scoring a game-high 26 points despite facing constant defensive pressure in Leechburg's PIAA victory over Coudersport. She received key help from junior Makenzie Fello, who iced the 55-51 victory with a late layup.

Court report, part 2: Kim Mixon was Freeport's lone senior this season, and she ended her career by scoring a game-high 14 points in the Yellowjackets' PIAA Class 4A first-round loss to Blackhawk on Friday. It marked Freeport's first state playoff appearance since 2004. Likewise, seniors Lizzy Celko and Patty Jo Nickoloff led St. Joseph to the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2004; the Spartans' run ended Saturday with a loss to Berlin Brothersvalley in the Class A first round.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.