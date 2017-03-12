Alle-Kiski Valley look ahead: March 13-19

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TUESDAY

Leechburg will look to continue its historic run in the PIAA Class AA girls basketball playoffs with a second-round game against OLSH at 6 p.m. at Baldwin. The Blue Devils (15-10) won their first state playoff game Friday, outlasting District 9 champion Coudersport, 55-51. OLSH beat District 10 runner-up Reynolds, 42-29, in the first round. Both teams lost to Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL playoffs, with Leechburg falling, 60-44, in the quarterfinals and OLSH losing, 54-39, in the semifinals.

WEDNESDAY

The PIAA Class AA swimming championships begin at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. Highlands senior Bailey Bonnett, a two-time state champion in the 500 freestyle, is seeded first in the 200 IM. Springdale senior Kevin Kondrit is seeded second in the 200 freestyle and teammate Collin Hurley eighth in the 200 IM.

THURSDAY

The PIAA Class AA state swimming championships conclude at Bucknell. Bonnett could become a dual winner in her final high school swim competition. Kondrit is seeded second in the 500 free and Hurley sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

FRIDAY

The PIAA Class AAA swimming and diving championships begin at Bucknell. The only local competitor is Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller, seeded 20th in Friday's 200 IM and 13th in Saturday's 100 breaststroke.

• The Pennsylvania state bowling individual championships also take place Friday at Dutch Lanes in Ephrata.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Good Reid: Kiski Area junior Isaac Reid became the sixth Cavaliers wrestler to reach the championship match at the PIAA individual tournament. Reid, who lost by decision to Canon-McMillan's Brendan Furman in the heavyweight title bout, earned his second consecutive state medal.

Mat matters: Kiski Area left Hershey with three individual medalists from the PIAA wrestling championships. Sophomore Darren Miller battled his way back from an opening-round loss to finish fifth at 106 pounds, while junior Noah Levett joined Reid as a two-time state medalist after placing sixth at 126 pounds. Burrell senior Anthony Marra finished his career with a seventh-place medal at the PIAA Class AA championships, his first PIAA medal.

Court report, part 1: Junior Mikayla Lovelace continued to shine, scoring a game-high 26 points despite facing constant defensive pressure in Leechburg's PIAA victory over Coudersport. She received key help from junior Makenzie Fello, who iced the 55-51 victory with a late layup.

Court report, part 2: Kim Mixon was Freeport's lone senior this season, and she ended her career by scoring a game-high 14 points in the Yellowjackets' PIAA Class 4A first-round loss to Blackhawk on Friday. It marked Freeport's first state playoff appearance since 2004. Likewise, seniors Lizzy Celko and Patty Jo Nickoloff led St. Joseph to the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2004; the Spartans' run ended Saturday with a loss to Berlin Brothersvalley in the Class A first round.