Plum bowlers head to state competition

The Plum girls bowling team will be at Dutch Lanes in Ephrata on Saturday for the state bowling championships, and the Mustangs will be gunning for defense of their 2016 state title.

The team — composed of Meghan Christman, Alexa Ferchaw, Brianna Pilyih, Shannon Small, Sarah Kirkpatrick and Amber Raitano — punched its ticket to states with a runner-up finish in the qualifying round of the Western Pennsylvania Regional tournament last Saturday at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

Plum's 3,826 pins were second only to Greensburg Salem's 3,872.

In the playoffs, the Mustangs, as the No. 2 seed, suffered a tough three-game loss to No. 6 Hempfield in the semifinals.

The top six boys and girls teams advanced to states from the Western Regional competition to join six teams from the East.

The top 12 individuals also advanced to states from the Western Regional, and Christman was one of the 12 as she bowled a 1,142 over six qualifying games in the singles tournament Friday. She finished fourth overall in the qualifying round and then fell to eventual champion Kaylee Daniska from Hempfield in the playoff semifinals.

On the boys side, Plum will make its second straight trip to states after taking fourth Saturday in the boys regional team event.

The Mustangs — led by Owen Cirelli, Matthew Brown, Tyler Vaill, Dom DeVecchio, Franklin Mercurio, Ty Kirkpatrick and Vincent Cocca — recorded a team score of 3,968 pins, only 18 pins behind third-place Norwin.

Plum fell to Burrell, 2-0, in the playoff quarterfinals.

The strong bowling on the boys side began Friday in the singles competition as Vaill (second), Mercurio (seventh) and Kirkpatrick (eighth) earned trips to states with their top-12 finishes.

All three advanced to the playoff rounds. Kirkpatrick and Mercurio picked up wins in the first round.

Kirkpatrick was eliminated in his quarterfinal matchup by No. 1 seed John Kleer from Moon. Vaill, who had a bye into the quarterfinals, toppled Mercurio in an all-Plum game.

Vail suffered a 234-192 loss to North Hills' Joe Andrews in the semifinals.

