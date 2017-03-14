Guido: Remembering Arnold's 1942 WPIAL boys basketball champions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tuesday marked the 75th anniversary of Arnold's WPIAL basketball championship.

On March 14, 1942, the Lions, under coach Larry McGuire, defeated Coraopolis, 36-32, at Pitt Pavilion, a venue that was located underneath the grandstand at Pitt Stadium.

Arnold's victory was as a Class A school, representing the largest enrollment classification. The smaller schools played in Class B. That's a far cry from the current six-class alignment.

In that era, a team had to win its section to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. By contrast, the Clairton and Eden Christian girls made the playoffs with 1-7 records after Imani Christian declined to participate after a spate of injuries.

Arnold's dream season started three days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The first Pennsylvania serviceman to die in the attack was Arnold graduate George Leslie, for whom the football stadium later was renamed.

After an undefeated December, the Lions opened Section 1-A play with a 37-16 victory at Freeport. Stan Najeway and Bob Holste led Arnold with nine points each.

The Lions secured the section crown on the final night of the regular season by pounding Kittanning, 30-8. Arnold held Kittanning scoreless over the game's final 13 minutes and didn't commit a team foul over the final 23 minutes.

In the WPIAL playoffs, the Lions defeated Vandergrift, Munhall and Braddock to punch their tickets to the title game. Fans gobbled up advance title-game tickets at Arnold Drug Store and Turner's Book Store.

After the score was tied 26-26 at the end of the third quarter, Arnold prevailed with a strong final period as all five starters went the distance.

From that team, McGuire, Holste, Najeway and guard Joe Guido are members of the Alle-Kiski Sports Hall of Fame. Najeway was named to the Wake Forest University Hall of Fame in 2015.

May will mark the 50th anniversary of Arnold's last athletic event, a 4-1 baseball loss to Ken High on May 29, 1967.

Leechburg moves on

Much like the 1942 Arnold team did in its title game, Leechburg played its five starters the entire game Friday as the Blue Devils won their initial PIAA appearance 55-51 over District 9 champion Coudersport.

A basket by Mikayla Lovelace with 1 minute, 58 seconds to go put the Blue Devils in the driver's seat. Lovelace finished with 26 points.

We figure the Leechburg girls didn't have much trouble sleeping Friday night after a 2 1⁄ 2 -hour bus ride to Kane, 32 minutes on the floor and another 2 1⁄ 2 hours heading home.

The Blue Devils will play OLSH in the second round Thursday at 6 p.m. at Canon-McMillan High School.

Armstrong foresight

When Armstrong High School was in the planning stage, school officials decided to have a college-sized basketball floor installed so the school could be considered to host playoff games.

The planning has paid off. The school, in its second year, hosted a PIAA playoff game Saturday involving West Shamokin and will be the site of a tripleheader Thursday.

Riverside's boys will play Central Cambria at 5 p.m. and twin WPIAL champions, the Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic girls and boys, will play at 6:30 and 8, respectively.

The school receives a rental fee from the PIAA, keeps refreshment stand profits and revenue from a presumed 50/50 drawing.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.