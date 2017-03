High school scores, schedules for March 13, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Central Dauphin East (3-6, 17-10) vs. Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 21-5) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (3-2, 20-9) vs. Williamsport (4-1, 21-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 8 p.m.; Perkiomen Valley (1-8, 23-6) vs. Reading (3-3, 26-3) at Santander Arena, Reading, 8 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 24-5) vs. Pocono Mountain West (11-1, 23-4) at Santander Arena, Reading, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-1, 20-6) vs. Emmaus (11-4, 21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading HS, 8 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (12-2, 23-5) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 19-8) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 7:30 p.m.; State College (6-1, 21-4) vs. Butler (7-2, 18-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (7-1, 25-1) vs. Allderdice (8-1, 19-8) at Baldwin HS, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Hershey (3-10, 14-13) vs. Chester (1-5, 21-6) at Pottstown HS, 5 p.m.; Abington Heights (2-1, 23-3) vs. Martin Luther King (12-2, 21-9) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 8 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (3-2, 23-6) vs. Archbishop Wood (12-1, 24-3) at Pottstown HS, 8 p.m.; East Stroudsburg North (11-1, 18-10) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 21-8) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6:30 p.m.; Northeastern York (3-1, 28-2) vs. Upper Merion (1-2, 17-11) at Manheim Township HS, Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.; Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 19-8) vs. Palmyra (3-6, 22-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading HS, 5 p.m.; Mars (7-4, 16-9) vs. Erie Cathedral Prep (10-2, 14-12) at Sharon HS, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (7-5, 14-11) vs. Meadville (10-1, 23-1) at Farrell HS, Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

West Philadelphia (12-4, 14-9) vs. Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial (2-2, 19-7) at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 5 p.m.; Conwell-Egan (12-2, 10-14) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 19-7) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 6:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 27-2) vs. Scranton Prep (2-1, 23-3) at Easton MS, 8 p.m.; Universal Audenried (12-3, 19-5) vs. Berks Catholic (3-3, 22-7) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 8 p.m.; Middletown (3-2, 21-5) vs. Johnstown (6-1, 16-10) at Chambersburg HS, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (7-2, 23-3) vs. Grove City (10-2, 20-6) at North Allegheny HS, 8 p.m.; New Castle (7-1, 24-2) vs. McGuffey (7-5, 19-6) at Ambridge HS, 5 p.m.; Beaver Falls (7-4, 13-9) vs. Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 24-3) at Sharon HS, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-7) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 18-8) at Liberty HS, Bethlehem, 6:30 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 24-4) vs. Hughesville (4-1, 17-9) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 5 p.m.; Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 25-4) vs. Mid Valley (2-2, 24-3) at Liberty HS, Bethlehem, 8 p.m.; Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 21-7) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (3-1, 23-3) at Manheim Township HS, Lancaster, 6 p.m.; Central Cambria (6-1, 21-6) vs. Riverside (7-5, 17-8) at Armstrong HS, 5 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (7-4, 19-7) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 22-5) at Armstrong HS, 8 p.m.; Erie First Christian (10-3, 17-9) vs. Washington (7-3, 21-5) at Farrell HS, Slippery Rock, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park Charter (7-2, 22-5) vs. Greenville (10-1, 24-2) at New Castle HS, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Julia Masterman (12-3, 21-5) vs. Halifax (3-1, 17-10) at Penn Manor HS, Millersville, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (4-2, 16-10) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 19-9) at Weatherly HS, 7:30 p.m.; Constitution (12-2, 16-9) vs. Scranton Holy Cross (2-1, 19-8) at Whitehall HS, Coplay, 7:30 p.m.; Ridgway (9-3, 22-5) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 17-9) at Altoona HS, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (7-1, 21-4) vs. Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2, 18-7) at Hempfield HS, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 24-1) vs. Coudersport (9-1, 25-0) at DuBois HS, 7:30 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-2, 19-7) at Norwin HS, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-3, 20-5) vs. Wilmington (10-1, 19-7) at North Allegheny HS, 5 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

York Country Day (3-1, 20-4) vs. Millville (4-2, 22-4) at Hamburg HS, 5 p.m.; Shamokin Lourdes (4-3, 20-7) vs. Girard College (1-1, 21-8) at Hamburg HS, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln Leadership (11-1, 16-8) vs. Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 26-0) at Hazleton HS, 5 p.m.; Faith Christian (1-2, 25-4) vs. Sankofa Freedom (12-1, 16-10) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 6 p.m.; Monessen (7-1, 19-7) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-1, 25-1) at Norwin HS, 8 p.m.; Johnsonburg (9-2, 13-13) vs. Saltsburg (6-1, 25-1) at Clearfield HS, 6 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (9-1, 27-0) vs. Williamsburg (6-2, 16-10) at Clearfield HS, 7:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (6-3, 12-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-2) at Punxsutawney HS, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Abington (1-1, 23-5) vs. Northampton (11-3, 17-10) at Souderton HS, 7:30 p.m.; Boyertown (1-6, 24-4) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 23-5) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 5 p.m.; Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 22-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 25-4) at Santander Arena, Reading, 6:30 p.m.; North Penn (1-5, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 17-10) at Quakertown HS, Holland, 6 p.m.; Souderton (1-11, 20-7) vs. Central Bucks South (1-4, 20-7) at Quakertown HS, Holland, 7:30 p.m.; Council Rock North (1-7, 19-9) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 26-2) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 7:30 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (3-6, 20-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 22-3) at Hollidaysburg HS, 8 p.m.; North Allegheny (7-1, 25-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-3, 19-6) at Canon-McMillan HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Susquehannock (3-1, 24-4) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 22-8) at West York HS, 7 p.m.; Mastery Charter North (12-2, 18-10) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-1, 26-1) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 6:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 20-7) vs. Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 20-8) at Pottstown HS, 6:30 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 21-5) vs. Springfield-Delco (1-1, 24-4) at Easton MS, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg (3-2, 22-4) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 19-7) at Geigle Complex, Reading HS, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-1, 20-7) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 23-3) at Peters Township HS, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (7-6, 18-7) vs. Oakland Catholic (7-2, 23-4) at North Allegheny HS, 6:30 p.m.; Hampton (7-4, 23-3) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 18-6) at Ambridge HS, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6) at Shamokin HS, 6 p.m.; Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 5 p.m.; Berks Catholic (3-5, 18-12) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 26-2) at Souderton HS, 6 p.m.; Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9) at Hamburg HS, 8 p.m.; Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2) at Shamokin HS, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 22-6) vs. Forest Hills (6-1, 24-1) at Chambersburg HS, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 24-2) vs. Punxsutawney (9-1, 19-4) at Armstrong HS, 6:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (7-2, 17-9) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 20-4) at Sharon HS, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-5) vs. New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 28-1), site and time TBD; Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 22-5) vs. Mount Carmel (4-1, 27-1) at Hazleton HS, 8 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 28-0) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 24-1) at Easton HS, 6:30 p.m.; Pine Grove (11-1, 20-6) vs. York Catholic (3-1, 21-6) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey HS, 7:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (3-2, 20-7) vs. West Shamokin (6-1, 25-2) at Hollidaysburg HS, 5 p.m.; Neshannock (7-2, 24-2) vs. Karns City (9-1, 18-5) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-1, 20-5) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 24-1) at Peters Township HS, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (7-3, 18-7) vs. Ellwood City Riverside (7-5, 19-6) at Ambridge HS, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3) at Weatherly HS, 6 p.m.; Minersville (11-1, 27-0) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1, 16-9) at Penn Manor HS, Millersville, 6 p.m.; Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5) at Hazleton HS, 6:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 19-6) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 22-5) at Hollidaysburg HS, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 24-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 23-4) at Hempfield HS, 5 p.m.; Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 19-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 15-10) at Canon-McMillan HS, 6 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-2, 21-5) at Norwin HS, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 22-4) vs. West Middlesex (10-1, 21-5) at Hempfield HS, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Thursday's schedule

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 21-7) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 17-10) at Tuplehocken HS, 6 p.m.; Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 13-11) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 24-2) at Turplehocken HS, 7:30 p.m.; Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 20-6) vs. Susquehanna Community (2-1, 15-14) at Pittston HS, 7 p.m.; Jenkintown (1-1, 23-6) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 18-8) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey HS, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (7-1, 22-1) vs. Juniata Valley (6-2, 21-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Otto-Eldred (9-2, 18-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 23-1) at DuBois HS, 6 p.m.; Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 21-5) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 23-3) at Altoona HS, 6 p.m.; Cornell (7-2, 21-5) vs. North Clarion (9-1, 25-2) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:45 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Today's schedule

Latrobe vs. Quaker Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6 p.m.; Plum vs. Hempfield at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:15 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday's results

Franklin Regional 6, Thomas Jefferson 4

Indiana 5, Montour 4 (OT)

Championship

March 21 schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Montour/Indiana at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Today's schedule

Meadville vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 0

Monday's summary

Valley 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Singles: David Belitskus (V) d. Chris Marinchek, 6-3 6-2; Michael Salibs (V) d. Jack Maruca, 6-3 2-6 6-0; Alex Ward (V) d. Brady Shaw, 6-0 6-1

Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Giovanni Vigilanti/Joe Guzzo, 6-4 3-6 7-6; Dom Buzzard/Sam Barca (V) d. Chase Clemence/Michel Ruggieri, 6-1 6-0

Records: V: 1-0; GS: 1-0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.