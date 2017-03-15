A-K Valley high school notebook: Area players picked for Roundball Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Alle-Kiski Valley will host its basketball all-star game next week with the 21st annual Cager Classic, but it won't be the last such game for several local players.

The Roundball Classic, which began in 2003, will hold six games over two days April 28 and 29 at Geneva College. The annual event brings together the top senior basketball players in Western Pennsylvania, which this season will include a dozen players from the A-K Valley.

Four Highlands boys basketball players will participate: Ryan Boda, Mitch DeZort, R.J. Rieger and Brayden Thimons. Other local boys players selected include Burrell's Max Garda, Riverview's Nico Sero and Springdale's Sam Carey and David Yost.

Burrell's Eliza Oswalt, Highlands' Nicole Boda and Ashlyn Jonczak and St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko were selected for the girls games. Ten of the 12 players also will play in the Cager Classic March 25.

Teams will hold their practices April 26 at Geneva, with a player recognition dinner April 27 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cranberry; two boys preliminary games on April 28; and four main games — two boys, two girls — April 29.

Instant Classic

Joey Blumer will take the mat one more time as a high school wrestler. The Kiski Area senior will compete for the WPIAL All-Star Team at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic March 25 at Fitzgerald Field House.

A Penn State recruit, Blumer finished his Kiski Area career with a 155-38 record, including 43-7 this season. He placed second at 145 pounds at the WPIAL Class AAA championships.

Blumer will wrestle Jake Brewer of Commerce (Ga.) in the 138-pound bout of the WPIAL vs. Georgia match at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, set for 4 p.m. March 25. Team Pennsylvania will wrestle Team USA at 6 p.m.

Burrell's Josh Shields and Kiski Area's Chris Heater will coach the WPIAL All-Stars.

Record Rob

Freeport's hockey season ended with a first-round loss to Thomas Jefferson in the Class A Penguins Cup playoffs, and it also brought a close to the record-breaking high school career of forward Rob Reichenbaugh.

Reichenbaugh finished with three Freeport school records — most career assists with 102 and most single-season assists (42) and points (74), set during the 2015-16 campaign.

This season, Reichenbaugh led Freeport with 22 goals and 17 assists in 17 games.

A merry Chase

Kiski Area boys soccer player Chase Kuhn made his college decision, signing earlier this month to play for Pitt-Johnstown.

A starter at center back, Kuhn provided leadership for the defense, which became the Cavaliers' strength as they advanced to the WPIAL playoffs.

He joins fellow defender Reed Ziemianski (St. Bonaventure) as Kiski Area college commits and is the third local soccer player this season to sign with Pitt-Johnstown, along with Freeport girls players Olivia Gaspersic and Kim Mixon.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.