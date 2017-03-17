Carnegie Area baseball preview: Chartiers Valley looks to defend title under new coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is a certain amount of pressure that comes with inheriting a WPIAL championship team, but new Chartiers Valley baseball coach Curt Cairns is ready to go full-speed ahead with the Colts.

Chartiers Valley, which moved up to Class 5A this season, rallied for two runs in the sixth inning to beat perennial power Blackhawk, 4-3, in the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA final. Several key players return from that team, and Cairns is approaching his job with a tried-and-true mentality: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

“My mindset is we have to continue the success that we built in the past,” he said. “We have to be true to our roots and stay right where we're at and do the same things.”

Cairns, like every other coach in the WPIAL, must cope with new rules limiting the use of pitchers, so developing an array of arms will be among his priorities. Tristan Zimmer and Konnor Corchado figure to be top-of-the-rotation guys, and sophomore Connor Barrett, whom Cairns calls a “raw five-tool player,” also could eat up innings.

The infield will be solid with first baseman Dante Panucci and middle infielders Zach Pilossoph and Robby Baumgarten returning. Junior Reid Bruggeman will take over behind the plate after the graduation of a pair of Division I catchers: Brady Gulakowski (N.C. State) and Joe Sibeto (Florida Gulf Coast).

Left fielder Steve Alauzen returns, and Jake Lidow is expected to contribute.

“We have some young guys we're really excited about,” Cairns said. “We lost some great players, and those guys are hard to replace. But it's next man up. We're not rebuilding. We are going to reload.”

Carlynton

The Cougars also are under a new coach, Frank Zebrasky. He will try to take a 4-15 team and turn it into a playoff contender.

The good news for Zebrasky is a team that was junior and sophomore heavy last season is a year more mature and more skilled.

“The senior class and junior class played a lot of baseball last year,” he said. “We played in some tough games. It's just a matter of winning games and doing some of the things better than we did last year.”

The senior class is anchored by captain Andrew Clark, a pitcher/outfielder, and Jake Seitz, who was an all-section selection as a sophomore. Devin Howells, who Zebrasky said contributes a lot of intangibles, also is a captain.

Juniors Nathan Bickus and Zack Oddi will help bolster the pitching staff. Sophomore Dan Schultz played multiple positions last season as a freshman and figures to do so again this season.

“I think a year of maturity will help this group of kids a lot,” Zebrasky said. “They've worked hard, so we'll see how it goes. We want to come with the mentality to get better every day.”

Under the new alignment, Carlynton will play in Section 3-2A.

Bishop Canevin

The Crusaders, who will play in the same section as Carlynton, return 17 lettermen from last season's team that went 10-7 and advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Pitcher/shortstop Tyler Lampus leads a cast of seven players who were regular starters or started at some point last season. Lampus was an all-section selection.

The outfield returns intact with Kellan Gustine, Mitch King and Brian Deschon. First baseman Ryan Eisenbeis and second baseman Matt Colantonio solidify the right side of the infield, but coach Dale Checketts will be looking for someone to shore up third base and, when Lampus pitches, shortstop.

Checketts, in his 10th season with the Crusaders, will have plenty of potential pitchers to use, with eight having thrown last season.

“All of the returning pitchers logged quality innings a year ago and look to continue to grow,” he said. “We will have a blend with a couple of experienced players returning and a need for some new players to fill out our lineup.”

The section Bishop Canevin and Carlynton will face also includes Apollo-Ridge, Brentwood, Northgate, Riverview, Serra and Sto-Rox. Serra was the WPIAL Class A champion last season.

“We played in a very competitive section,” Checketts said, “and with the addition of some new teams, I am sure it will remain that way this season.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.