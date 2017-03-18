Kiski Area girls rugby team on fast track

The speed in which Kiski Valley girls rugby improved last year was so fast that it caught Titans coach Erica Houlihan by surprise.

“At times it felt like it happened overnight,” Houlihan said

It's not common for a rugby team to go from slogging through a winless inaugural season filled with growing pains to being the runner-up in the state championship the next season like Kiski Valley did last year, but the Titans showed they aren't a typical group.

Now they want to prove they are more than an overnight sensation.

With nine returning seniors, Kiski Valley is aiming to make a return trip to states and bring home their first state championship.

“If you would've asked me last year if we were going to go undefeated until our final game and come home second in the state, I probably would have said no,” Houlihan said. “That's not a reflection of the girls, but more about the concept of going from a team that knows absolutely nothing about rugby to having a winning season.

“There was an attitude that was different. They found confidence in themselves and knew what they needed to do. It was really fun to watch because we went from a scenario where we were getting beat every match to, ‘Hey, wow, we really have a good team here.' ”

Kiski Valley was scheduled play at State College in a tri-scrimmage Sunday, but it was canceled because of the recent bad weather. The Titans' first match will be against North Pitt at 1 p.m. March 26 at Kiski Area Intermediate School.

All nine seniors — Natalie Travaglia, Grace Larko, Mollie Gardina, Lindsey King, Abbey Goldstrom, Morgan Rupert, Melana Kraus, Emily Gregory and Jess Kurtz — have been with the program since its inception. They're looking forward to one last season together.

“We've all kind of grown with it together,” Travaglia said. “We're just going to go out and give it our all one last time and hope we come out on top. We kind of didn't know what we were doing at the beginning, and it was a mess but (we) slowly learned how each other played and who should play what position. It straightened itself out last year, so going into this year knowing how we worked together last year, I think it will run pretty smoothly.”

Travaglia, who learned about rugby from watching her brother and former Kiski Valley standout Ty Travaglia, blossomed last year. Coming back from a torn labrum she suffered in her first game — one she finished — Travaglia led the team in tries last year. She recently played for the Atlantis U-18 girls travel team in Las Vegas and will see an expanded role this year as the Titans' forwards captain.

“It's a good feeling knowing (Coach Houlihan) looks at me as one of the leaders, but I mean I'm still just like the rest of the players,” Travaglia said. “We have a lot of new players this year, and we're trying to help them out as much as we can because once the seniors leave, it will be their program to carry on next year.”

Houlihan sees Travaglia as a special mix of talents.

“When you are on the field, you have those that are mental players and those who are the doers. Natalie is kind of a combination of both of those things,” Houlihan said. “She's very smart rugby-wise, but she's also a doer. She knows how to use her athletic ability, and she knows what she's capable of doing. I definitely think we're going to see a lot from her this year.”

King is the backs captain, and Larko is the on-field captain, which is the same title her younger brother, Luke, holds for the boys team. Larko's older brother, JP, was a former Titans captain. Kiski Valley has 21 girls on the roster, six more than last year.

The Titans play in Division II's West Division with Moon, North Pitt United and Chambersburg. If Kiski Valley is going to return to states, it must finish atop the division, which is why Houlihan has reinforced not looking ahead.

“I'm trying to stress that we're going to play one game at a time, and they seem to understand that, which I think is important to our success this season,” Houlihan said. “The only way we can get to states is if we get past everyone else in our division.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.